MP MENASHE, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE), a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality engineered surfaces, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Yos Shiran, Caesarstone's Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are pleased with the strong cash flow generated from operations. We are making significant progress with the implementation of our global restructuring actions and are executing against our plan to improve our cost structure and optimize our production footprint. I am confident we are taking the right steps to improve our business performance and drive value to our shareholders, partners and customers. Moving into 2024 and beyond, we remain focused on optimizing our business to operate more efficiently, investing in our brand, and introducing innovative products as we create a new foundation to support long-term profitable growth."

Mr. Shiran continued, "We are deeply disturbed by the horrible acts of vicious violence and terror that were inflicted by Hamas' terrorists on October 7th. We are confident that Israel will not only prevail but will also exercise justice towards all who were involved in committing these heinous crimes. We at Caesarstone remain committed to supporting the people of Israel and the rehabilitation of our effected townships. We are operating our business as usual during these challenging times. While this situation has disrupted the market place in Israel, which accounts for approximately 5% of our revenues, we have taken the steps necessary to ensure business continuity and have not experienced any material impact to our strategy, global operations or Israeli production operations. We are monitoring the situation closely and see no major impediments to continue serving our customers globally."

Nahum Trost, Caesarstone's Chief Financial Officer added, "We have now generated more than $53 million in cash flow from operations year-to-date to support our business transformation even as we navigate complex market dynamics across our global footprint. As promised, we produced a higher sequential gross margin. In addition, we generated positive adjusted EBITDA during the quarter and currently expect to generate similar Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter despite the near-term reduction in Israel revenues due to the war on terror."

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was $142.4 million, compared to $180.7 million in the prior year quarter. On a constant currency basis, third quarter revenue was down 20.3% year-over-year mainly due to lower volume. Volumes were primarily impacted by global economic headwinds, particularly in renovation and remodeling channels, across the Company's main regions and the competitive landscape, resulting in lower demand.

Gross margin in the third quarter of 2023 was 19.1% compared to 23.0% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted gross margin in the third quarter was 19.8% compared to 23.1% in the prior year quarter. The decrease in gross margin resulted from lower revenues, increased manufacturing unit costs due to lower fixed cost absorption mainly related to lower capacity utilization. This was partially offset by lower shipping costs and the benefits of an improved production footprint.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2023 were $29.2 million, or 20.5% of revenue, compared to $38.5 million, or 21.3% of revenue in the prior year quarter. The higher percentage is primarily attributable to lower revenues. Excluding legal settlements and loss contingencies and restructuring expenses, operating expenses were 23.7% of revenue, compared to 20.9% in the prior year quarter.

Operating loss in the third quarter of 2023 was $2.0 million compared to operating income of $3.2 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease mainly reflects lower gross margin.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2023, which excludes expenses for non-cash share-based compensation, legal settlements and loss contingencies and for other items, was $1.9 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $13.4 million in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year decrease primarily reflects the operating loss.

Finance income in the third quarter of 2023 was $1.3 million compared to finance expenses of $4.3 million in the prior year quarter. The difference primarily reflects foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on assets and liabilities denominated mainly in new Israeli Shekel that devaluated against the US Dollar, along with higher interest earned on our cash balances.

Net loss attributable to controlling interest for the third quarter of 2023 was $0.9 million compared to net loss of $0.5 million in the prior year quarter. Net loss per share for the third quarter was $0.03 compared to diluted net loss per share of $0.02 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted diluted net loss per share for the third quarter was $0.20 on 34.6 million shares, compared to adjusted diluted net income per share of $0.01 in the prior year quarter on a similar share count.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

During the third quarter, the Company generated positive cash flow from operations of $28.2 million mainly driven by inventory reductions, compared to operating cash flow of $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's balance sheet included cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits and short-term marketable securities of $79.1 million and total debt to financial institutions of $6.9 million. The Company's net cash position as of September 30, 2023, was $72.2 million compared to $28.2 million as of December 31, 2022.

Dividend

The Company's dividend policy provides for a quarterly cash dividend of up to 50% of reported net income on a year-to-date basis, less any amount already paid as dividend for the respective period (the "calculated dividend"), subject in each case to approval by the Company's board of directors. No dividend is paid if it would be less than $0.10 per share. Pursuant to the Company's dividend policy, the Company will not pay a dividend for the third quarter of 2023, based on its reported net loss attributable to controlling interest for the period.

Outlook

Based on the actions and initiatives underway, the strong cash flow from operations produced year-to-date, and the expectation to generate additional cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company reiterates its full year outlook to generate positive cash flow from operations and to end the year with an improved net cash position. The outlook for the remaining quarter is based on working capital improvements and cost optimization efforts, along with an expectation for similar adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter of 2023 despite the near-term reduction in Israel revenues due to the war on terror.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone is a global leader of premium surfaces, specializing in countertops that create dynamic spaces of inspiration in the heart of the home. Established in 1987, its multi-material portfolio of over 100 colors combines the company's innovative technology with its powerful design passion. Spearheading high-quality, sustainable surfaces, Caesarstone delivers functional resilience with timeless beauty, for a vast range of applications, including kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, and more, for indoor and outdoor spaces.

Since it pioneered quartz countertops over thirty years ago, the brand has expanded into porcelain and natural stone and is on the ground in more than 50 countries worldwide while enhancing customer experience through the expansion of groundbreaking digital platforms & services. More information on Caesarstone: caesarstoneus.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP measures presented by the Company should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of GAAP gross profit to adjusted gross profit, GAAP net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) and net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA are provided in the schedules to this release. To calculate revenues growth rates that exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, the Company converts actual reported results from local currency to U.S. dollars using constant foreign currency exchange rates in the current and comparable period. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "goals," "intend," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "could," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "may," "plan," "outlook," "future" and "project" and other similar expressions that predict, project or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward looking statements include statements regarding the Company's sustainability goals and plans, intentions, expectations, assumptions, goals and beliefs regarding the Company's business and sustainability vision. These forward-looking statements also may relate to the Company's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations, including estimations relating to the restructuring plan, the closure of the Sdot Yam Facility, the estimated closure costs and the estimated potential savings relating to the facility closure, the ability to sublease all or part of the facility covered by the long-term non-cancellable lease agreement, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigation measures in connection thereto, and expectations of the results of the Company's business optimization initiatives. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, both known or unknown. These factors include, but are not limited to: the implementation of the proposed restructuring plan, the closure of the Sdot Yam Facility, the estimated closure costs and ability to realize potential savings relating to the closure, the ability to sublease all or part of the facility covered by the long-term non-cancellable lease agreement, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on end-consumers, the effects of global economy and geo-politics on the Company's business and operations; managing constraints in the global supply chain, raw material shortages, increased prices and effects of challenges in global shipping and transportation; Company's ability to pass all or some of these increases to its customers; the strength of the home renovation and construction sectors; intense competitive pressures; disruptions to our information technology systems globally, including by deliberate cyber-attacks; the degree of the Company's ability to develop, produce and deliver high quality and safe products; fluctuations in currency exchange rates against the U.S. Dollar; Company's ability to raise funds to finance our current and future capital needs; Company's ability to build-out and expand into certain markets and successfully integrate our acquisitions; the Company's ability to effective manage its relationship with key suppliers; the outcome of silicosis and other bodily injury claims; regulatory requirements relating to hazards associated with our operations and products; efficiently manufacturing our products and managing changes in production and supply chain; economic conditions within any of our key existing markets; the success of our expansion efforts in the United States; the extent of the Company's ability to meet its ESG goals and targets, management of GHG and other emissions; the impacts of conditions in Israel, such as negative economic, labor or geopolitical events; the unpredictability of seasonal fluctuations in revenues; disturbances to the Company's operations or the operations of its suppliers, distributors, customers or other third parties and other factors, risks and uncertainties discussed under the sections "Risk Factors" and "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factor Summary" in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 15, 2023, and in other documents filed by Caesarstone with the SEC, which are available free of charge at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Further, the estimates of the charges and expenditures that the Company expects to incur in connection with the restructuring plan and facility closure and the timing thereof, are subject to a number of assumptions, and actual amounts may differ materially from estimates. In addition, the Company may incur other charges or cash expenditures not currently contemplated due to unanticipated events that may occur, including in connection with the implementation of the restructuring plan and facility closure.

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated balance sheets As of U.S. dollars in thousands September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits $ 78,086 $ 52,081 Short-term available for sale marketable securities 1,009 7,077 Trade receivables, net 74,683 77,898 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 25,238 32,570 Inventories 146,224 238,232 Total current assets 325,240 407,858 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Severance pay fund 2,791 3,410 Deferred tax assets, net 12,093 16,251 Long-term deposits and prepaid expenses 4,823 3,255 Operating lease right-of-use assets 124,005 144,098 Property, plant and equipment, net 155,254 169,292 Intangible assets, net 6,790 8,817 Total long-term assets 305,756 345,123 Total assets $ 630,996 $ 752,981 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term bank credit $ 3,755 $ 26,135 Trade payables 42,984 62,194 Related parties and other loans 211 283 Short term legal settlements and loss contingencies 16,034 17,595 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 58,500 58,777 Total current liabilities 121,484 164,984 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term bank and other loans and financing liability of land from a related party 3,144 4,823 Legal settlements and loss contingencies long-term and other liabilities 13,512 19,572 Deferred tax liabilities, net 3,050 4,288 Long-term lease liabilities 115,008 124,353 Accrued severance pay 3,837 4,750 Long-term warranty provision 1,220 1,262 Total long-term liabilities 139,771 159,048 REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 8,066 7,903 EQUITY: Ordinary shares 371 371 Treasury shares - at cost (39,430 ) (39,430 ) Additional paid-in capital 163,987 163,431 Capital fund related to non-controlling interest (5,587 ) (5,587 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (11,958 ) (9,578 ) Retained earnings 254,292 311,839 Total equity 361,675 421,046 Total liabilities and equity $ 630,996 $ 752,981

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of income (loss) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 142,394 $ 180,727 $ 436,706 $ 531,437 Cost of revenues 115,205 139,110 368,047 399,123 Gross profit 27,189 41,617 68,659 132,314 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,242 853 3,837 2,947 Sales and Marketing 20,398 23,821 62,458 72,080 General and administrative 12,144 13,187 39,322 39,735 Restructuring and Impairment expenses (income) related to long lived assets (**) (3,349 ) - 20,224 - Legal settlements and loss contingencies, net (1,259 ) 601 (2,346 ) 1,059 Total operating expenses 29,176 38,462 123,495 115,821 Operating income (loss) (1,987 ) 3,155 (54,836 ) 16,493 Finance expenses (income), net (1,292 ) 4,307 (4,816 ) (3,486 ) Income (loss) before taxes (695 ) (1,152 ) (50,020 ) 19,979 Tax expenses (income), net 83 (788 ) 7,332 2,457 Net income (loss) $ (778 ) $ (364 ) $ (57,352 ) $ 17,522 Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest (109 ) (99 ) 217 (610 ) Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ (887 ) $ (463 ) $ (57,135 ) $ 16,912 Basic net income (loss) per ordinary share (*) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (1.67 ) $ 0.49 Diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share (*) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (1.67 ) $ 0.48 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic income (loss) per ordinary share 34,522,015 34,493,599 34,515,291 34,485,587 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per ordinary share 34,522,015 34,493,599 34,515,291 34,543,319

(*) The numerator for the calculation of net income (loss) per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, has been decreased by approximately $0.1 and $0.4 million, and $0.1 and $0.2 million, respectively, to reflect the adjustment to redemption value associated with the redeemable non-controlling interest. (**) Restructuring expenses in accordance with ASC420, and Right Of Use (ROU) asset impairment related to Sdot Yam plant closure. Q3'23 net credit includes ROU and Fixed assets alignments to proper impairment calculations.

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries

Selected Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows Nine months ended

September 30, U.S. dollars in thousands 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (57,352 ) $ 17,522 Adjustments required to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,711 27,223 Share-based compensation expense 556 1,243 Accrued severance pay, net (290 ) (84 ) Changes in deferred tax, net 2,878 (4,001 ) Capital (gain) loss 83 65 Legal settlements and loss contingencies, net (2,346 ) 1,060 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 2,725 (10,810 ) Decrease in other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 8,359 1,377 Decrease (increase) in inventories 91,329 (50,098 ) Increase (decrease) in trade payables (25,775 ) 3,305 Decrease in warranty provision (72 ) (128 ) Changes in right of use assets (1,206 ) 10,533 Changes in lease liabilities (8,134 ) (19,663 ) Contingent consideration related to acquisitions 240 57 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net 63 193 Changes in Accrued interest related to Marketable Securities 25 44 Decrease in accrued expenses and other liabilities including related parties (682 ) (2,130 ) Restructuring expenses and Impairment related to long lived assets 20,224 - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 53,336 (24,292 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Net cash paid for acquisitions (511 ) (2,245 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (8,718 ) (12,771 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 16 9 Maturity of marketable securities 6,103 11,901 Decrease (increase) in long term deposits (108 ) 341 Net used in investing activities (3,218 ) (2,765 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividend paid - (8,625 ) Changes in short-term bank credits and long-term loans, including related parties (24,063 ) 21,947 Repayment of a financing leaseback related to Bar-Lev transaction - (859 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (24,063 ) 12,463 Effect of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents (50 ) (1,161 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits 26,005 (15,755 ) Cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits at beginning of the period 52,081 74,315 Cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits at end of the period $ 78,086 $ 58,560 Non - cash investing: Changes in trade payables balances related to purchase of fixed assets (104 ) (441 )

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, U.S. dollars in thousands 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Gross profit to Adjusted Gross profit: Gross profit $ 27,189 $ 41,617 $ 68,659 $ 132,314 Share-based compensation expense (a) 16 79 153 228 Amortization of assets related to acquisitions 71 80 215 234 Residual operating expenses related to Sdot-Yam after closing 1,011 - 2,795 - Other non recurring items (152 ) - (152 ) - Adjusted Gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 28,135 $ 41,775 $ 71,670 $ 132,776

(a) Share-based compensation includes expenses related to stock options and restricted stock units granted to employees and directors of the Company.

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, U.S. dollars in thousands 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ (778 ) $ (364 ) $ (57,352 ) $ 17,522 Finance expenses (income), net (1,292 ) 4,307 (4,816 ) (3,486 ) Taxes on income 83 (788 ) 7,332 2,457 Depreciation and amortization 7,472 9,200 22,711 27,223 Legal settlements and loss contingencies, net (a) (1,259 ) 602 (2,346 ) 1,060 Contingent consideration adjustment related to acquisition 75 57 240 57.00 Acquisition and integration related expenses - - - 80 Share-based compensation expense (b) 61 375 556 1,243 Restructuring expenses and Impairment related to long lived assets (c) (3,349 ) - 20,224 - Residual operating expenses related to Sdot-Yam after closing (c) 1,011 - 2,795 - Other non recurring items (152 ) (152 ) - Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 1,872 $ 13,389 $ (10,808 ) $ 46,156

(a) Consists primarily of legal settlements expenses and loss contingencies, net, related to product liability claims. (b) Share-based compensation includes expenses related to stock options and restricted stock units granted to employees and directors of the Company. (c) Expenses related to restructuring. Q3'23 net credit includes ROU and Fixed assets alignments to proper impairment calculations.

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest: Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ (887 ) $ (463 ) $ (57,135 ) $ 16,912 Legal settlements and loss contingencies, net (a) (1,259 ) 602 (2,346 ) 1,060 Contingent consideration adjustment related to acquisition 75 57 240 57 Amortization of assets related to acquisitions, net of tax 582 548 1,608 1,548 Share-based compensation expense (b) 61 375 556 1,243 Acquisition and integration related expenses - - - 80 Non cash revaluation of lease liabilities (c) (2,092 ) (796 ) (5,094 ) (10,203 ) Restructuring expenses and Impairment related to long lived assets (d) (3,349 ) - 20,224 - Residual operating expenses related to Sdot-Yam after closing (d) 1,011 - 2,795 - Other non recurring items (152 ) - (152 ) - Total adjustments (5,123 ) 786 17,831 (6,215 ) Less tax on non-tax adjustments (e) 760 311 (2,614 ) (764 ) Total adjustments after tax (5,883 ) 476 20,445 (5,451 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest (Non-GAAP) $ (6,770 ) $ 13 $ (36,690 ) $ 11,461 Adjusted earning (loss) per share (f) $ (0.20 ) $ 0.01 $ (1.06 ) $ 0.33

(a) Consists primarily of legal settlements expenses and loss contingencies, net, related to product liability claims. (b) Share-based compensation includes expenses related to stock options and restricted stock units granted to employees and directors of the Company. (c) Exchange rate differences deriving from revaluation of lease contracts in accordance with FASB ASC 842. (d) Expenses related to restructuring. Q3'23 net credit includes ROU and Fixed assets alignments to proper impairment calculations. (e) Tax adjustments for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, based on the effective tax rates. (f) In calculating adjusted (Non-GAAP) earning (loss) per share, the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding excludes the effects of share-based compensation expense in accordance with FASB ASC 718.

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries Geographic breakdown of revenues by region Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, U.S. dollars in thousands 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) YoY %

change YoY % change

CCB YoY %

change YoY % change

CCB USA $ 65,883 $ 87,623 $ 211,364 $ 265,899 -24.8 % -24.8 % -20.5 % -20.5 % Canada 18,956 23,607 57,712 72,704 -19.7 % -17.5 % -20.6 % -16.8 % Latin America 1,650 1,470 2,468 3,517 12.2 % 12.2 % -29.8 % -29.8 % America's 86,489 112,700 271,544 342,120 -23.3 % -22.8 % -20.6 % -19.8 % Australia 27,326 31,204 79,539 86,938 -12.4 % -8.4 % -8.5 % -3.4 % Asia 6,747 8,834 20,069 26,716 -23.6 % -23.5 % -24.9 % -25.8 % APAC 34,073 40,038 99,608 113,654 -14.9 % -11.7 % -12.4 % -8.6 % EMEA 15,185 17,004 45,395 48,054 -10.7 % -16.5 % -5.5 % -6.4 % Israel 6,650 10,985 20,162 27,609 -39.5 % -32.3 % -27.0 % -19.2 % Total Revenues $ 142,397 $ 180,727 $ 436,709 $ 531,437 -21.2 % -20.3 % -17.8 % -16.2 %

