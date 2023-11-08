NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charge Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRGE) ("Charge" or the "Company"), today reported third quarter 2023 results. For the quarter, revenues were $132.3 million, compared with $185.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. Gross profit for the third quarter 2023 increased to $9.0 million, compared with $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.

"Our third quarter results were highlighted by our Infrastructure segment once again, as shown by the 19% growth in revenue and 59% growth in gross profit versus the prior year, which was driven by strong project delivery within our electrical services business and momentum within our EV charging business, including the Greenspeed acquisition," said Craig Denson, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer. "At the end of August, Stellantis selected Charge Enterprises to assist its US dealerships with their infrastructure requirements for overall power management solutions for over 2,600 Stellantis dealers nationwide, demonstrating our commitment to implementing critical EV charging infrastructure for the future.

"We are making good progress against the three fundamental objectives outlined in August. We are well underway in strategic planning for the future, along with the accompanying marketing and communications plan with our new partner, Gateway Group. We are also pleased with the progress to date on integration and leveraging our existing portfolio of companies with our most recent acquisition, Greenspeed. We are already experiencing significant benefits including operational best practices and cost efficiencies resulting in a higher quality product offering delivered to our customers in a timely manner. In fact, we have been able to remove approximately $2 million of annualized people costs from our newly combined EV charging infrastructure business. We have developed more direct and transparent go-to-market strategies in order to execute our services across all geographies as we continue leveraging our subsidiaries and capitalizing on the various strengths they possess. These combined initiatives are designed to facilitate momentum towards continued earnings growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA in the full year of 2024."

Selected Financial Information

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Increase 2022 Increase ($ in thousands) 2023 (As Adjusted)(1) (Decrease) 2023 (As Adjusted)(1) (Decrease) Total Revenues $ 132,277 $ 185,857 $ (53,580 ) $ 473,412 $ 529,876 $ (56,464 ) Gross Profit 9,022 6,097 2,925 23,059 17,733 5,326 Net Income (Loss) (6,951 ) 16,181 (23,132 ) (25,009 ) (11,005 ) (14,004 ) Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ (606 ) $ (1,693 ) $ 1,087 $ (5,437 ) $ (5,128 ) $ (309 )

(1) As Adjusted represents the Company's change in accounting principle for recognizing stock-based compensation expense from a graded vesting attribution method to a straight-line attribution method. The effects of the change have been retrospectively applied to all periods effective from January 1, 2023, as presented in the Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the Company's 10-Q to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 8, 2023. (2) Adjusted EBITDA represents income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of debt discount and debt issue costs adjusted for stock-based compensation, loss on impairment, (income) loss from investments, net, change in fair value of derivative liabilities, other (income) expense, net, and foreign exchange gain (loss). Refer to Appendix for definition and complete non-GAAP reconciliation for Adjusted EBITDA.

Charge Enterprise's CFO Leah Schweller commented, "While our third-quarter revenues declined compared to the same period last year, the decline was anticipated due to decreasing wholesale voice volume in our Telecommunications segment. Our Infrastructure segment continues to perform well, with strong growth driven by our electrical services, and EV charging infrastructure, thanks to our recent acquisition of Greenspeed. We are pleased with our improving loss from operations and Adjusted EBITDA results and have high confidence in achieving positive Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2024. Additionally, we expect to deliver positive Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024. Our backlog remains solid, and the integration of Greenspeed is progressing smoothly. We remain committed to executing our forthcoming comprehensive strategic plan, which will focus on nurturing organic growth, integrating our subsidiaries, optimizing capital allocation, and elevating cost synergies across our entire organization."

As discussed in prior quarters, the Company changed its accounting principle for recognizing stock-based compensation expense from a graded vesting attribution method to a straight-line attribution method. Additionally, subsequent to the change in accounting principle, the Company reclassified its expense related to stock-based compensation arrangements to present in the same financial statement line item as cash compensation paid to the same employees and nonemployees. As a result, the stock-based compensation financial statement line item was eliminated, and there was a corresponding change in expense reported in cost of sales, general and administrative and salaries and related benefits financial statement line items. Further details can be found within Note 2, Summary of significant accounting policies, and in the Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the Company's 10-Q to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 8, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues for the third quarter 2023 decreased $53.6 million to $132.3 million, compared with $185.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. The 29% decrease in revenues was the result of lower wholesale traffic volumes in the Company's Telecommunications segment, partially offset by increased revenues in the electrical services and EV charging installations within its Infrastructure segment.

Infrastructure: Revenues increased $5.0 million to $31.8 million, compared with $26.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, driven by growth related to its electrical services business and increased revenues in its EV charging business, both organically and through the recent acquisition of Greenspeed, partially offset by lower revenues in the Company's wireless broadband business due to decreased spending by wireless broadband carriers.

Telecommunications: Revenues decreased $58.6 million to $100.5 million, compared with $159.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily attributable to the expected lower wholesale voice volume.

Gross profit for the third quarter 2023 increased $2.9 million to $9.0 million, compared with $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase in gross profit was primarily driven by higher gross profit in the Company's Infrastructure segment, partially offset by lower gross profit in the Company's Telecommunications segment.

Consolidated gross margin percentage for the third quarter 2023 increased versus the prior year period, driven by higher gross margin in both of the Company's business segments and an increasing share of revenues originating from the Company's higher-margin Infrastructure segment.

Net loss for the third quarter 2023 was $7.0 million, compared with net income of $16.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. Expenses after gross profit were primarily due to ongoing investments the Company made to bolster its growth strategy. The largest drivers over the prior year period were:

$4.3 million in general and administrative expense, which represented a decrease of $0.8 million, attributable to a decrease in stock-based compensation expense, partially offset by higher insurance expense;

$8.9 million in salaries and related benefits, which represented a $1.0 million increase, driven by increased headcount to support the Company's growth in the past year, partially offset by a decrease in stock-based compensation;

$1.0 million in professional fees, which represented a $0.3 million increase, primarily related to approximately $0.5 million in non-recurring legal fees in the current period; and

$0.2 million in other income/(expense), net, which represented a decrease of $24.0 million, primarily due to a decrease in the gain related to the change in fair value of derivative liabilities of $28.6 million, offset by a loss on contingent liability of $3.4 million occurring in the prior year.

Net loss of $7.0 million in the third quarter 2023, adjusted for non-cash and certain one-time items, resulted in an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.6 million, compared with Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. Refer to the Appendix for definitions and full reconciliations.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company held $57.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, most of which is expected to be used for operations and debt service.

For further details of the Company's financials, please see Charge Enterprises' Form 10-Q to be filed on November 8, 2023, with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on Charge's website Charge | SEC Filings. Financial statements prior to December 31, 2021, were filed with the OTC Markets.

CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Increase % Increase 2022 Increase % Increase (in thousands) 2023 (As Adjusted) (Decrease) (Decrease) 2023 (As Adjusted) (Decrease) (Decrease) Revenues: Infrastructure $ 31,795 $ 26,753 $ 5,042 19 % $ 89,246 $ 71,804 $ 17,442 24 % Telecommunications 100,482 159,104 (58,622 ) (37 )% 384,166 458,072 (73,906 ) (16 )% Total revenues 132,277 185,857 (53,580 ) (29 )% 473,412 529,876 (56,464 ) (11 )% Cost of Sales 123,255 179,760 (56,505 ) (31 )% 450,353 512,143 (61,790 ) (12 )% Gross profit 9,022 6,097 2,925 48 % 23,059 17,733 5,326 30 % General and administrative 4,315 5,141 (826 ) (16 )% 14,854 17,200 (2,346 ) (14 )% Salaries and related benefits 8,890 7,850 1,040 13 % 27,173 23,597 3,576 15 % Professional fees 1,006 666 340 51 % 1,918 2,578 (660 ) (26 )% Depreciation and amortization expense 1,172 433 739 171 % 3,574 1,745 1,829 105 % Income (loss) from operations (6,361 ) (7,993 ) 1,632 20 % (24,460 ) (27,387 ) 2,927 11 % Other income (expenses) 151 24,166 (24,015 ) (99 )% 544 15,046 (14,502 ) (96 )% Income tax (expense) benefit (741 ) 8 (749 ) (9,363 )% (1,093 ) 1,336 (2,429 ) (182 )% Net income (loss) $ (6,951 ) $ 16,181 $ (23,132 ) (143 )% $ (25,009 ) $ (11,005 ) $ (14,004 ) (127 )%

CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC. SEGMENT RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Infrastructure Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Increase % Increase 2022 Increase % Increase (in thousands) 2023 (As Adjusted) (Decrease) (Decrease) 2023 (As Adjusted) (Decrease) (Decrease) Revenues $ 31,795 $ 26,753 $ 5,042 19 % $ 89,246 $ 71,804 $ 17,442 24 % Cost of Sales 23,600 21,607 1,993 9 % 68,619 57,538 11,081 19 % Gross profit 8,195 5,146 3,049 59 % 20,627 14,266 6,361 45 % General and administrative 1,485 1,369 116 8 % 4,418 4,115 303 7 % Salaries and related benefits 4,867 4,468 399 9 % 14,750 12,615 2,135 17 % Professional fees 19 70 (51 ) (73 )% 127 212 (85 ) (40 )% Depreciation and amortization expense 1,166 391 775 198 % 3,539 1,618 1,921 119 % Income (loss) from operations 658 (1,152 ) 1,810 157 % (2,207 ) (4,294 ) 2,087 49 % Other income (expenses) (146 ) (92 ) (54 ) (59 )% 29 (906 ) 935 103 % Income tax (expense) benefit (741 ) (91 ) (650 ) (714 )% (1,093 ) 14 (1,107 ) (7,907 )% Net income (loss) $ (229 ) $ (1,335 ) $ 1,106 83 % $ (3,271 ) $ (5,186 ) $ 1,915 37 %

Telecommunications Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Increase % Increase 2022 Increase % Increase (in thousands) 2023 (As Adjusted) (Decrease) (Decrease) 2023 (As Adjusted) (Decrease) (Decrease) Revenues $ 100,482 $ 159,104 $ (58,622 ) (37 )% $ 384,166 $ 458,072 $ (73,906 ) (16 )% Cost of Sales 99,655 158,153 (58,498 ) (37 )% 381,734 454,605 (72,871 ) (16 )% Gross profit 827 951 (124 ) (13 )% 2,432 3,467 (1,035 ) (30 )% General and administrative 507 514 (7 ) (1 )% 1,670 1,677 (7 ) (0 )% Salaries and related benefits 198 187 11 6 % 723 794 (71 ) (9 )% Professional fees 8 27 (19 ) (70 )% 33 63 (30 ) (48 )% Depreciation and amortization expense 6 42 (36 ) (86 )% 35 127 (92 ) (72 )% Income (loss) from operations 108 181 (73 ) (40 )% (29 ) 806 (835 ) (104 )% Other income (expenses) 808 (4 ) 812 20,300 % 1,433 69 1,364 1,977 % Income tax (expense) benefit - (255 ) 255 100 % - (3 ) 3 100 % Net income (loss) $ 916 $ (78 ) $ 994 1,274 % $ 1,404 $ 872 $ 532 61 %

Non-Operating Corporate Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Increase % Increase 2022 Increase % Increase (in thousands) 2023 (As Adjusted) (Decrease) (Decrease) 2023 (As Adjusted) (Decrease) (Decrease) Revenues $ - $ - $ - - $ - $ - $ - - Cost of Sales - - - - - - - - Gross profit - - - - - - - - General and administrative 2,323 3,258 (935 ) (29 )% 8,766 11,408 (2,642 ) (23 )% Salaries and related benefits 3,825 3,195 630 20 % 11,700 10,188 1,512 15 % Professional fees 979 569 410 72 % 1,758 2,303 (545 ) (24 )% Income (loss) from operations (7,127 ) (7,022 ) (105 ) (1 )% (22,224 ) (23,899 ) 1,675 7 % Other income (expenses) (511 ) 24,262 (24,773 ) (102 )% (918 ) 15,883 (16,801 ) (106 )% Income tax (expense) benefit - 354 (354 ) (100 )% - 1,325 (1,325 ) (100 )% Net income (loss) $ (7,638 ) $ 17,594 $ (25,232 ) (143 )% $ (23,142 ) $ (6,691 ) $ (16,451 ) (246 )%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) In thousands, except share and per share data September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (As Adjusted) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,359 $ 26,837 Restricted cash 886 886 Accounts receivable net of allowances of $68 in 2023 and $322 in 2022 55,768 72,405 Inventory 317 111 Deposits, prepaids and other current assets 3,430 3,187 Investments in marketable securities 5,868 6,757 Investments in non-marketable securities 279 236 Contract assets 8,128 6,090 Total current assets 126,035 116,509 Property, plant and equipment, net 485 732 Finance lease right-of-use assets 888 341 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,123 4,028 Non-current assets 248 240 Goodwill 25,906 12,672 Intangible assets, net 30,832 33,932 Total Assets 187,517 168,454 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 73,105 $ 61,644 Accrued liabilities 7,922 11,121 Contract liabilities 25,201 13,741 Derivative liability 2 6,521 Finance lease liabilities 242 112 Operating lease liabilities 1,183 1,579 Current portion of long-term debt 27,126 29,180 Total current liabilities 134,781 123,898 Non-current liabilities Finance lease liabilities, non-current 530 146 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,808 2,199 Contingent consideration liability 5,758 - Net deferred tax liability 1,072 1,410 Total Liabilities 143,949 127,653 Mezzanine Equity Series C preferred stock (6,226,370 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022) 19,458 16,572 Total Mezzanine Equity 19,458 16,572 Commitments, contingencies and concentration risk Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; Series D: 1,177,023 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022 - - Series E: 3,200,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023, and 0 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 750,000,000 shares authorized, 215,039,868 and 206,844,580 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 21 20 Additional paid in capital 208,564 179,723 Accumulated deficit (184,475 ) (155,514 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 24,110 24,229 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 187,517 $ 168,454

Charge Enterprises, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, In thousands, except per share data 2023 2022 (As Adjusted) 2023 2022 (As Adjusted) Revenues $ 132,277 $ 185,857 $ 473,412 $ 529,876 Cost of sales 123,255 179,760 450,353 512,143 Gross profit 9,022 6,097 23,059 17,733 Operating expenses General and administrative 4,315 5,141 14,854 17,200 Salaries and related benefits 8,890 7,850 27,173 23,597 Professional fees 1,006 666 1,918 2,578 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,172 433 3,574 1,745 Total operating expenses 15,383 14,090 47,519 45,120 (Loss) from operations (6,361 ) (7,993 ) (24,460 ) (27,387 ) Other income (expenses): Income (loss) from investments, net 675 (200 ) 1,637 (1,343 ) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 57 28,669 1,713 28,669 Interest expense (1,489 ) (1,015 ) (4,515 ) (9,939 ) Loss on impairment (56 ) - (114 ) - Other income (expense), net 848 (3,289 ) 1,876 (2,255 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 116 1 (53 ) (86 ) Total other income (expenses), net 151 24,166 544 15,046 Income (loss) before income taxes (6,210 ) 16,173 (23,916 ) (12,341 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (741 ) 8 (1,093 ) 1,336 Net income (loss) $ (6,951 ) $ 16,181 $ (25,009 ) $ (11,005 ) Less: Deemed dividend (2,885 ) - (2,885 ) (36,697 ) Less: Preferred dividends (362 ) (302 ) (1,086 ) (922 ) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (10,198 ) $ 15,879 $ (28,980 ) $ (48,624 ) Basic income (loss) per share available to common stockholders $ (0.05 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.14 ) $ (0.25 ) Diluted income (loss) per share available to common stockholders $ (0.05 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.14 ) $ (0.25 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 214,273 206,225 211,423 196,126 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 214,273 231,388 211,423 196,126

Charge Enterprises, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 (As Adjusted) In thousands Cash flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (25,009 ) $ (11,005 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Amortization 3,100 1,060 Depreciation 474 685 Stock-based compensation 15,449 20,514 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities (1,713 ) (28,669 ) Amortization of debt discount 2,970 7,938 Loss on foreign currency exchange 53 86 Loss on impairment 114 - Net loss (gain) from investments (1,637 ) 1,343 Other expense, net (1,308 ) 2,287 Change in deferred income taxes (316 ) (1,338 ) Changes in working capital requirements: Accounts receivable 17,934 (1,900 ) Inventory (1 ) (73 ) Deposits, prepaids and other current assets (1,007 ) (1,761 ) Other assets / liabilities 195 (43 ) Contract assets (1,294 ) (3,041 ) Accounts payable 11,277 10,148 Other current liabilities 229 (1,196 ) Contract liabilities 7,719 2,048 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 27,229 (2,917 ) Cash flows from Investing Activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (143 ) (205 ) Sale of intellectual property 1,308 179 Purchase of marketable securities (27,766 ) (45,430 ) Sale of marketable securities 30,210 47,429 Acquisition of ANS - (363 ) Acquisition of EV Depot 1 (1,231 ) Acquisition of Greenspeed (5,289 ) - Cash acquired in acquisitions 1,845 105 Net cash provided by investing activities 166 484 Cash flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from sale of common stock - 10,000 Proceeds from sale of Series C preferred stock - 10,845 Proceeds from sale of Series E preferred stock 1,600 - Proceeds from exercise of warrants 2,200 1,122 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 41 164 Draws from revolving line of credit 4,717 18,802 Payments on revolving line of credit (9,741 ) (18,548 ) Tax withholding payments for vested stock-based compensation (9 ) (418 ) Payment on financing lease (252 ) (78 ) Payment of dividends on preferred stock (1,086 ) (818 ) Redemption of Series B preferred stock - (685 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,530 ) 20,386 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (343 ) 45 Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 24,522 17,998 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Period 27,723 18,238 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash, End of Period $ 52,245 $ 36,236 Cash paid for interest expense $ 1,454 $ 2,138 Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,538 $ 485 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Issuance of common stock for acquisition $ 2,000 $ 17,530

Non-GAAP Measures

In this press release, the Company has supplemented the presentation of its financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with the following financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to assist in making business decisions and assessing overall performance. The Company's measurement of these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from similarly titled financial measures used by others and therefore may not be comparable. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to the GAAP measures in the tables included within this material.

Certain information presented in this press release reflects adjustments to GAAP measures such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as an additional way of assessing certain aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with the GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of its on-going business. EBITDA is defined as income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of debt discount and debt issue costs. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation, income (loss) from investments, net, change in fair value of derivative liabilities, other (income) expense, net, and foreign exchange gain (loss).

As it related to future projections for the Company's Adjusted EBITDA described above, the Company has not provided guidance for comparable GAAP measure or a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures because it is unable to determine with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items necessary to calculate such measures without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, income or loss from investments, change in fair value of derivative liabilities and foreign exchange gain (loss).

CHARGE ENTERPRISES, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 (As Adjusted) 2023 2022 (As Adjusted) Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ (6,951 ) 16,181 $ (25,009 ) (11,005 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 741 (8 ) 1,093 (1,336 ) Interest expense 1,489 1,015 4,515 9,939 Depreciation & Amortization 1,172 433 3,574 1,745 EBITDA (3,549 ) 17,621 (15,827 ) (657 ) Adjustments: Stock based compensation 4,583 5,867 15,449 20,514 (Income) loss from investments, net (675 ) 200 (1,637 ) 1,343 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities (57 ) (28,669 ) (1,713 ) (28,669 ) Loss on impairment 56 - 114 - Other (income) expense, net (848 ) 3,289 (1,876 ) 2,255 Foreign exchange adjustments (116 ) (1 ) 53 86 Adjusted EBITDA $ (606 ) $ (1,693 ) $ (5,437 ) $ (5,128 )

