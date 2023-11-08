EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surmodics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, and introduced its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Summary
- Total Revenue of $28.0 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year
- Total Revenue excluding SurVeil DCB license fee revenue(1) of $26.9 million, an increase of 12% year-over-year
- GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.47, compared to $(1.06) in the prior-year period
- Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.53, compared to $(0.26) in the prior-year period
Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Summary
- Total Revenue of $132.6 million, an increase of 33% year-over-year
- Total Revenue excluding SurVeil DCB license fee revenue(1) of $103.0 million, an increase of 9% year-over-year
- GAAP Diluted EPS of $(0.11), compared to $(1.96) in the prior-year period
- Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.16, compared to $(0.95) in the prior-year period
Fourth Quarter and Recent Business Highlights
- On October 31, 2023, Surmodics announced the launch of its Preside medical device coating technology providing industry-leading lubricity and durability to a broader range of complex device applications.
- On November 7, 2023, Surmodics announced that 24-month data from its SWING first-in-human study of the company's Sundance Sirolimus DCB will be presented at the Symposium on Vascular and Endovascular Issues ("VEITHsymposium") in New York, NY on November 15, 2023.
- On November 7, 2023, Surmodics announced that 36-month data from its TRANSCEND clinical trial of the company's SurVeil DCB will be presented at the VEITHsymposium in New York, NY on November 15, 2023.
"We are pleased with our revenue performance in the fourth quarter, which increased 8% year-over-year - 12% excluding SurVeil DCB license fees(1) - and ultimately exceeded our guidance range, driven by impressive contributions from both of our business segments," said Gary Maharaj, President and CEO of Surmodics, Inc. "We complemented our fourth quarter revenue performance with notable operating results, delivering positive Adjusted EBITDA and generating cash flow from operations. In addition to our financial accomplishments, we also made strong progress with respect to each of our key strategic objectives: supporting the future commercialization of our SurVeil DCB, advancing the initial commercialization of our Pounce arterial thrombectomy and Sublime radial access platforms, and driving strong revenue growth and cash flow from our 'core' medical device performance coatings and In Vitro Diagnostics businesses on a combined basis."
Mr. Maharaj continued, "Looking back on fiscal 2023, our team successfully navigated multiple challenges, while ultimately achieving our stated objectives and delivering solid financial performance. We believe we are strategically positioned for future success as a result, with a portfolio and pipeline of key product growth catalysts, durable and profitable 'core' businesses, more than $45 million of cash and investments to support our operations, and access to approximately $61 million in available debt capital to provide additional financial flexibility. In fiscal 2024, we are committed to executing on our growth strategy efficiently to maintain a healthy balance sheet while positioning Surmodics for strong, sustainable, long-term growth and value creation."
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Increase
2023
2022
$
%
Revenue:
Medical Device
$
21,044
$
19,500
$
1,544
8
%
In Vitro Diagnostics
6,926
6,488
438
7
%
Total revenue
$
27,970
$
25,988
$
1,982
8
%
Total revenue increased $2.0 million, or 8%, to $28.0 million, compared to $26.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Excluding SurVeil DCB license fee revenue,(1) total revenue increased $3.0 million, or 12%, to $26.9 million, compared to $23.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.
Medical Device revenue increased $1.5 million, or 8%, to $21.0 million, compared to $19.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Excluding SurVeil DCB license fee revenue,(1) Medical Device revenue increased $2.5 million, or 15% to $20.0 million, compared to $17.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Medical Device revenue growth was primarily driven by increased performance coating royalties and significant contributions to product sales from the Pounce thrombectomy device platform, partly offset by a decrease in proprietary specialty catheter product sales due to the completion of a customer development program. IVD revenue increased $0.4 million, or 7%, to $6.9 million, compared to $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, driven primarily by strong customer demand for microarray slide/surface products, as well as favorable order timing for distributed antigen products.
Product gross profit (defined as product sales less product costs) decreased $0.5 million, or 5%, to $8.3 million, compared to $8.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Product gross margin (defined as product gross profit as a percentage of product sales) was 54.2%, compared to 61.1% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The decrease in product gross margin was primarily driven by the adverse mix impact from increased device product sales, which have lower product gross margins from under-absorption and production inefficiencies, including expiration of inventory, associated with low production volumes during the scale-up phase following initial commercialization.
Operating costs and expenses, excluding product costs, decreased $3.6 million, or 13%, to $23.4 million, compared to $27.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The decrease was driven by lower research and development and selling, general and administrative expenses primarily as the result of the spending reduction plan implemented in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, as well as by delayed timing of certain investments in product development.
GAAP net income was $6.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $(14.7) million, or $(1.06) per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net income was $7.5 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared to Non-GAAP net loss of $(3.7) million, or $(0.26) per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.
Adjusted EBITDA was $1.7 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(2.5) million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.
Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
Fiscal Year Ended
September 30,
Increase (Decrease)
2023
2022
$
%
Revenue:
Medical Device
$
105,783
$
72,389
$
33,394
46
%
In Vitro Diagnostics
26,801
27,562
(761
)
(3
)%
Total revenue
$
132,584
$
99,951
$
32,633
33
%
Total revenue increased $32.6 million, or 33%, to $132.6 million, compared to $100.0 million in fiscal 2022. Excluding SurVeil DCB license fee revenue,(1) total revenue increased $8.7 million, or 9%, to $103.0 million, compared to $94.3 million in fiscal 2022.
Medical Device revenue increased $33.4 million, or 46%, to $105.8 million, compared to $72.4 million in fiscal 2022. Excluding SurVeil DCB license fee revenue,(1) Medical Device revenue increased $9.5 million, or 14% to $76.2 million, compared to $66.7 million in fiscal 2022. Medical Device revenue growth was broad-based across product sales, royalties and license fees, and research and development services. Medical Device product sales growth of 22% year-over-year was driven by increased sales of the Pounce thrombectomy and Sublime radial access platforms, performance coating reagents, and contract-manufactured balloon catheters, partly offset by decreased sales of proprietary specialty catheters due to the completion of a customer development program. IVD revenue decreased $0.8 million, or 3%, to $26.8 million, compared to $27.6 million in fiscal 2022, driven primarily by lower research and development and other revenue due to the completion of a customer development program, as well as by the impact to product sales of active management of inventory levels by certain customers.
GAAP net loss was $(1.5) million, or $(0.11) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $(27.3) million, or $(1.96) per diluted share in fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net income was $2.2 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to Non-GAAP net loss of $(13.2) million, or $(0.95) per diluted share in fiscal 2022.
Adjusted EBITDA was $21.5 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(5.8) million in fiscal 2022.
Balance Sheet Summary
As of September 30, 2023, Surmodics reported $45.4 million in cash and investments, $5.0 million in outstanding borrowings on its revolving credit facility, and $25.0 million in outstanding borrowings on its term loan facility. The company had access to approximately $61.0 million in additional debt capital as of September 30, 2023 under its revolving credit and term loan facilities. Surmodics reported $1.3 million of cash provided by operating activities and $0.7 million in capital expenditures in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.
Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Guidance
Surmodics expects fiscal 2024 total revenue to range from $116 million to $121 million, representing a decrease of (13)% to (9)% compared to fiscal 2023. Excluding SurVeil DCB license fee revenue,(1) Surmodics expects fiscal 2024 total revenue to range from $112 million to $117 million, representing an increase of 9% to 14% compared to fiscal 2023.
The company expects fiscal 2024 GAAP diluted loss per share to range from $(1.55) to $(1.20). Non-GAAP diluted loss per share in fiscal 2024 is expected to range from $(1.32) to $(0.97).
Surmodics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Fiscal Year Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue:
Product sales
$
15,363
$
14,394
$
60,614
$
54,621
Royalties and license fees
10,051
9,510
62,398
36,248
Research, development and other
2,556
2,084
9,572
9,082
Total revenue
27,970
25,988
132,584
99,951
Operating costs and expenses:
Product costs
7,039
5,597
24,965
20,342
Research and development
9,696
12,259
46,595
50,609
Selling, general and administrative
12,807
13,779
51,884
46,935
Acquired intangible asset amortization
878
966
3,537
4,150
Restructuring expense
-
-
1,282
-
Contingent consideration (gain) expense
-
-
(829
)
12
Total operating costs and expenses
30,420
32,601
127,434
122,048
Operating (loss) income
(2,450
)
(6,613
)
5,150
(22,097
)
Other expense, net
(339
)
(179
)
(2,663
)
(396
)
(Loss) income before income taxes
(2,789
)
(6,792
)
2,487
(22,493
)
Income tax benefit (expense)
9,483
(7,936
)
(4,023
)
(4,781
)
Net income (loss)
$
6,694
$
(14,728
)
$
(1,536
)
$
(27,274
)
Basic income (loss) per share
$
0.48
$
(1.06
)
$
(0.11
)
$
(1.96
)
Diluted income (loss) per share
$
0.47
$
(1.06
)
$
(0.11
)
$
(1.96
)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
Basic
14,063
13,944
14,031
13,916
Diluted
14,152
13,944
14,031
13,916
Surmodics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
September 30,
2023
2022
Assets
(Unaudited)
(See Note)
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
41,419
$
18,998
Available-for-sale securities
3,933
-
Accounts receivable, net
10,850
10,452
Contract assets - royalties and license fees
7,796
7,116
Inventories, net
14,839
11,819
Prepaids and other
7,854
9,202
Total Current Assets
86,691
57,587
Property and equipment, net
26,026
27,148
Intangible assets, net
26,206
28,145
Goodwill
42,946
40,710
Other assets
3,864
4,769
Total Assets
$
185,733
$
158,359
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
-
10,000
Deferred revenue
4,378
4,160
Other current liabilities
19,576
17,919
Total Current Liabilities
23,954
32,079
Long-term debt, net
29,405
-
Deferred revenue
2,400
5,088
Other long-term liabilities
10,064
12,800
Total Liabilities
65,823
49,967
Total Stockholders' Equity
119,910
108,392
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
185,733
$
158,359
Note: Derived from audited financial statements as of the date indicated.
Surmodics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Fiscal Year Ended September 30,
2023
2022
Operating Activities:
Net loss
$
(1,536
)
$
(27,274
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
8,522
9,142
Stock-based compensation
7,605
7,057
Deferred taxes
(181
)
5,268
Other
340
860
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable and contract assets
(977
)
(1,522
)
Inventories
(3,020
)
(5,060
)
Prepaids and other
-
(665
)
Accounts payable
(183
)
1,608
Accrued liabilities
(1,024
)
132
Income taxes
3,438
(1,069
)
Deferred revenue
(2,470
)
(5,700
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
10,514
(17,223
)
Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(2,918
)
(3,370
)
Purchases of available-for-sale securities
(3,904
)
-
Maturities of available-for-sale securities
-
9,600
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(6,822
)
6,230
Financing Activities:
Payments on short-term borrowings
(10,000
)
-
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
29,664
-
Payment of debt issuance costs
(614
)
-
Issuance of common stock
1,252
1,246
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
(918
)
(1,121
)
Payments for acquisition of in-process research and development
(978
)
(500
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
18,406
(375
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
323
(787
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
22,421
(12,155
)
Cash and Cash Equivalents:
Beginning of year
18,998
31,153
End of year
$
41,419
$
18,998
Surmodics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Revenue Information
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Fiscal 2023 vs. 2022
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Jun 30,
Sep 30,
Fiscal
Increase (Decrease)
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
$
%
Medical Device Revenue
Product sales
$
8,380
$
7,914
$
9,299
$
8,533
$
34,126
$
6,196
22
%
Royalties & license fees - performance coatings
7,469
8,098
8,286
8,959
32,812
2,265
7
%
License fees - SurVeil DCB(1)
1,296
1,331
25,867
1,092
29,586
23,885
419
%
R&D and other
1,873
2,364
2,562
2,460
9,259
1,048
13
%
Medical Device revenue
19,018
19,707
46,014
21,044
105,783
33,394
46
%
In Vitro Diagnostics Revenue
Product sales
5,854
7,436
6,368
6,830
26,488
(203
)
(1
)%
R&D and other
61
55
101
96
313
(558
)
(64
)%
In Vitro Diagnostics revenue
5,915
7,491
6,469
6,926
26,801
(761
)
(3
)%
Total Revenue
$
24,933
$
27,198
$
52,483
$
27,970
$
132,584
$
32,633
33
%
Medical Device revenue, excluding
$
17,722
$
18,376
$
20,147
$
19,952
$
76,197
$
9,509
14
%
Total Revenue, excluding
$
23,637
$
25,867
$
26,616
$
26,878
$
102,998
$
8,748
9
%
Three Months Ended
Dec 31,
Mar 31,
Jun 30,
Sep 30,
Fiscal
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
Medical Device Revenue
Product sales
$
6,788
$
6,441
$
6,741
$
7,960
$
27,930
Royalties & license fees - performance coatings
6,937
8,369
7,827
7,414
30,547
License fees - SurVeil DCB(1)
1,162
1,475
968
2,096
5,701
R&D and other
2,021
2,168
1,992
2,030
8,211
Medical Device revenue
16,908
18,453
17,528
19,500
72,389
In Vitro Diagnostics Revenue
Product sales
5,556
7,523
7,178
6,434
26,691
R&D and other
539
130
148
54
871
In Vitro Diagnostics revenue
6,095
7,653
7,326
6,488
27,562
Total Revenue
$
23,003
$
26,106
$
24,854
$
25,988
$
99,951
Medical Device revenue, excluding
$
15,746
$
16,978
$
16,560
$
17,404
$
66,688
Total Revenue, excluding
$
21,841
$
24,631
$
23,886
$
23,892
$
94,250
Surmodics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Segment Information
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Fiscal Year Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operating (Loss) Income:
Medical Device
$
(2,399
)
$
(6,211
)
$
5,084
$
(22,923
)
In Vitro Diagnostics
3,187
2,811
12,637
13,073
Total segment operating income (loss)
788
(3,400
)
17,721
(9,850
)
Corporate
(3,238
)
(3,213
)
(12,571
)
(12,247
)
Total (Loss) Income from Operations
$
(2,450
)
$
(6,613
)
$
5,150
$
(22,097
)
Surmodics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Amounts
Schedule of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Fiscal Year Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net Income (Loss)
$
6,694
$
(14,728
)
$
(1,536
)
$
(27,274
)
Income tax (benefit) expense
(9,483
)
7,936
4,023
4,781
Depreciation and amortization
2,157
2,240
8,522
9,142
Interest expense, net
895
188
3,489
598
Investment income, net
(546
)
(26
)
(1,077
)
(99
)
EBITDA
(283
)
(4,390
)
13,421
(12,852
)
Adjustments:
Stock-based compensation expense
1,943
1,859
7,605
7,057
Restructuring expense(2)
-
-
1,282
-
Contingent consideration fair value adjustment(3)
-
-
(829
)
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
1,660
$
(2,531
)
$
21,479
$
(5,795
)
Surmodics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Income (Loss) and Diluted EPS GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
Operating Loss
Loss Before
Income Taxes
Net Income(6)
Diluted EPS
GAAP
$
(2,450
)
(8.8
)%
$
(2,789
)
$
6,694
$
0.47
Adjustments:
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(4)
878
3.2
%
878
812
0.06
Non-GAAP
$
(1,572
)
(5.6
)%
$
(1,911
)
$
7,506
$
0.53
Diluted weighted average shares
14,152
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Operating Loss
Loss Before
Income Taxes
Net Loss(6)
Diluted EPS
GAAP
$
(6,613
)
(25.4
)%
$
(6,792
)
$
(14,728
)
$
(1.06
)
Adjustments:
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(4)
966
3.7
%
966
906
0.07
Tax expense from full valuation allowance
-
-
-
10,151
0.73
Non-GAAP
$
(5,647
)
(21.7
)%
$
(5,826
)
$
(3,671
)
$
(0.26
)
Diluted weighted average shares
13,944
Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023
Operating Income
Income Before
Income Taxes
Net (Loss)
Income(6)
Diluted EPS
GAAP
$
5,150
3.9
%
$
2,487
$
(1,536
)
$
(0.11
)
Adjustments:
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(4)
3,537
2.6
%
3,537
3,279
0.24
Restructuring expense(2)
1,282
1.0
%
1,282
1,282
0.09
Contingent consideration fair value
(829
)
(0.6
)%
(829
)
(829
)
(0.06
)
Non-GAAP
$
9,140
6.9
%
$
6,477
$
2,196
$
0.16
Diluted weighted average shares
14,071
Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2022
Operating Loss
Loss Before
Income Taxes
Net Loss(6)
Diluted EPS
GAAP
$
(22,097
)
(22.1
)%
$
(22,493
)
$
(27,274
)
$
(1.96
)
Adjustments:
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(4)
4,150
4.1
%
4,150
3,888
0.28
Tax expense from full valuation allowance
-
-
-
10,151
0.73
Non-GAAP
$
(17,947
)
(18.0
)%
$
(18,343
)
$
(13,235
)
$
(0.95
)
Diluted weighted average shares
13,916
Surmodics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Guidance Reconciliation: Estimated Revenue
For the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2024
(in millions)
(Unaudited)
Fiscal 2024 Full-Year Estimate
Increase (Decrease)
Low
High
Low
High
Fiscal 2023
Total Revenue
$
116
$
121
(13
)%
(9
)%
$
133
License fees - SurVeil DCB(1)
(4
)
(4
)
(86
)%
(86
)%
(30
)
Total Revenue, excluding SurVeil DCB license fees(1)
$
112
$
117
9
%
14
%
$
103
Surmodics, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Guidance Reconciliation: Estimated Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
For the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2024
(shares in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Fiscal 2024 Full-Year Estimate
Low
High
GAAP Diluted EPS
$
(1.55
)
$
(1.20
)
Amortization of acquired intangibles per diluted share(4)
0.23
0.23
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
$
(1.32
)
$
(0.97
)
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
14,150
(1)
SurVeil DCB license fee revenue represents revenue recognition on milestone payments received under the company's Development and Distribution Agreement with Abbott ("Abbott Agreement").
(2)
Restructuring expense consists of severance and related costs specifically associated with a workforce restructuring implemented in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.
(3)
Represents accounting adjustments to state acquisition-related contingent consideration liabilities at their estimated fair value as of the period end date, including adjustments to the liabilities' fair values related to changes in the timing and/or probability of achieving milestones and accretion expense for the passage of time.
(4)
Represents amortization of business acquisition-related intangible assets and associated tax impact. A significant portion of the business acquisition-related amortization is not tax deductible.
(5)
Represents the non-cash charge to income tax expense that resulted from the establishment of a full valuation allowance against U.S. net deferred tax assets in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. A valuation allowance is required to be recognized against deferred tax assets if, based on the available evidence, it is more likely than not (defined as a likelihood of more than 50%) that all or a portion of such assets will not be realized. The relevant guidance weighs available evidence such as historical cumulative taxable losses more heavily than future profitability. The valuation allowance has no impact on the availability of U.S. net deferred tax assets to offset future tax liabilities.
(6)
Net income (loss) includes the effect of the above adjustments on income tax benefit (expense), taking into account deferred taxes net of valuation allowances, as well as non-deductible items. Income tax impacts were estimated using the applicable statutory rate (21% in the U.S. and 12.5% in Ireland).
(7)
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used in the calculation of EPS was the same for GAAP EPS and Non-GAAP EPS for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 and the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, diluted weighted average shares outstanding used in the calculation of EPS was 14,031 for GAAP EPS due to the net loss in the period, and 14,071 for Non-GAAP EPS corresponding to the Non-GAAP net income in the period.
