KAILUA KONA, Hawaii--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyanotech Corporation (Nasdaq Capital Market: CYAN), a world leader in microalgae-based, high-value nutrition and health dietary supplement products, announced financial results for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal year 2024, ended September 30, 2023.

Commenting on the second quarter fiscal year 2024 results, Cyanotech's President and Chief Executive Officer, Matthew K. Custer, said:

"The sales in the quarter are trending in the right direction with a 23.1% increase versus prior year. We generated cash flow from operations in the quarter of $0.8 million as we manage our spend in line with customer demand."

"We continue to focus on driving demand in the naturally derived algae space with existing and new customers as they prioritize transparency and sustainability in functional health. Our naturally farmed microalgae from our location in Hawaii with pristine waters and natural sourcing practices aligns with rising consumer objectives and growing demand for responsible, sustainable products."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024

Cyanotech reported net sales of $6,373,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $5,179,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of 23.1%. Gross profit was $2,088,000, with gross profit margin of 32.8%, compared to gross profit of $1,790,000, with gross profit margin of 34.6%. Operating loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $632,000 compared to operating loss of $837,000 in the same period of the prior year. Net loss for the current fiscal quarter was $797,000, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $940,000, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year.

First Six Months of Fiscal 2024

Cyanotech reported net sales of $11,519,000 for the first six months of fiscal 2024 compared to $11,895,000 for the same period in fiscal 2023, a decrease of 3.2%. Gross profit was $3,620,000, with gross profit margin of 31.4%, compared to gross profit of $4,108,000, with gross profit margin of 34.5%. Operating loss for the first six months of fiscal 2024 was $1,841,000 compared to operating loss of $1,262,000 in the same period of the prior year. Net loss for the first six months of fiscal 2024 was $2,166,000, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $1,412,000, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the same period of the prior year.

Trailing Twelve Months

For the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2022, net sales were $22,801,000 compared to $29,480,000, respectively. Gross profit was $6,771,000, with gross profit margin of 29.7%, compared to $10,240,000 and 34.7%. Net loss was $4,195,000, or $0.67 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $749,000, or $0.12 per diluted share.

Please review the Company's Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2023 for more detailed information.

- Cyanotech will host a virtual broadcast at 8:00 PM EST on Thursday, November 9, 2023 to respond to questions about its operating results and other topics of interest. Interested parties are asked to submit questions to questions@cyanotech.com before 12 p.m. (noon) EST on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The Company will respond only to relevant questions relating to the Company's second quarter fiscal 2024 financial performance and will not be accepting any questions or comments during the broadcast.

To join the broadcast, please browse http://cyanotech.com/meet approximately five minutes prior to the start time.

About Cyanotech - Cyanotech Corporation, a world leader in microalgae technology for more than 30 years, produces BioAstin® Hawaiian Astaxanthin® and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica®. These all-natural, dietary ingredients and supplements leverage our experience and reputation for quality, building nutritional brands which promote health and well-being. The Company's mission is to fulfill the promise of whole health through Hawaiian microalgae. Cyanotech's BioAstin® offers superior antioxidant activity which supports skin, eye and joint health, as well as recovery from exercise*. Cyanotech's Spirulina products offer nutrition that supports cardiovascular health and immunity*. All Cyanotech products are produced from microalgae grown at our 96-acre facility in Kona, Hawaii using patented and proprietary technology and are Generally Recognized as Safe ("GRAS") for use in food products. Cyanotech sells its products direct to consumers at retail locations in the United States and online at www.nutrex-hawaii.com and also distributes to dietary supplement, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical manufacturers and marketers. The Company is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. Visit www.cyanotech.com for more information.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 Besides statements of present fact and historical fact, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to the future and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. We caution against relying on forward-looking statements. Important factors that could change actual, future results include: changes in sales levels to our largest customers, weather patterns in Hawaii, production problems, risks associated with new products, foreign exchange fluctuations, and availability of financing, as well as national and global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions. Other factors are more fully detailed in the Company's annual Form 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Financial Tables Follow: The following tables do not contain footnotes or other information contained in the Company's Form 10-Q for the second quarter fiscal 2024 ended September 30, 2023, which can be found on the Cyanotech website (www.cyanotech.com) under Investors>Investor Filings upon filing. As such, the following Financial Tables are provided only as a guide and other factors are more fully detailed in the Company's annual Form 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CYANOTECH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) September 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 1,236 $ 974 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $11 as of September 30, 2023 and $64 as of March 31, 2023 1,430 1,331 Inventories 9,591 10,707 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 428 484 Total current assets 12,685 13,496 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 10,775 11,366 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 4,534 4,776 Other assets 88 90 Total assets $ 28,082 $ 29,728 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,392 $ 1,021 Accrued expenses 897 1,101 Customer deposits 127 89 Operating lease obligations, current portion 506 483 Line of credit 1,480 1,540 Line of credit - related party 1,000 500 Current maturities of long-term debt 3,257 3,369 Total current liabilities 8,659 8,103 Long-term debt, less current maturities 1,000 1,000 Long-term operating lease obligations 4,016 4,275 Other long-term liabilities - 3 Total liabilities 13,675 13,381 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock of $0.01 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock of $0.02 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 6,473,779 shares at September 30, 2023 and 6,271,971 shares at March 31, 2023 129 125 Additional paid-in capital 34,078 33,856 Accumulated deficit (19,800 ) (17,634 ) Total stockholders' equity 14,407 16,347 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 28,082 $ 29,728

CYANOTECH CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 6,373 $ 5,179 $ 11,519 $ 11,895 Cost of sales 4,285 3,389 7,899 7,787 Gross profit 2,088 1,790 3,620 4,108 Operating expenses: General and administrative 1,160 1,279 2,434 2,608 Sales and marketing 1,385 1,142 2,661 2,310 Research and development 175 206 366 452 Total operating expenses 2,720 2,627 5,461 5,370 Loss from operations (632 ) (837 ) (1,841 ) (1,262 ) Interest expense, net (163 ) (103 ) (323 ) (147 ) Loss before income taxes (795 ) (940 ) (2,164 ) (1,409 ) Income tax expense 2 - 2 3 Net loss $ (797 ) $ (940 ) $ (2,166 ) $ (1,412 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.13 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.23 ) Diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.23 ) Shares used in calculation of net loss per share: Basic 6,366 6,228 6,328 6,216 Diluted 6,366 6,228 6,328 6,216

