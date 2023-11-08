PONTIAC, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) (the "Company"), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage ("UWM"), today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Total loan origination volume for the third quarter was $29.7 billion, of which $25.9 billion was purchase volume. The Company reported 3Q23 net income of $301.0 million, inclusive of a $92.9 million increase in fair value of MSRs, and diluted earnings per share of $0.15.

Mat Ishbia, Chairman and CEO of UWMC, said, "The strength of UWM and the broker channel is on full display. While others choose to dwell on high mortgage rates and low housing inventory, at UWM we remain focused on growing our market share and the broker channel. We are investing in new technology and hiring new team members to ensure that we are prepared for the eventual turn in rates. In the meantime, we expect to continue to generate significant purchase volume and remain highly profitable."

Originations of $29.7 billion in 3Q23, compared to $31.8 billion in 2Q23 and $33.5 billion in 3Q22

Purchase originations of $25.9 billion in 3Q23, compared to $28.0 billion in 2Q23 and $27.7 billion in 3Q22

Total gain margin of 97 bps in 3Q23 compared to 88 bps in 2Q23 and 52 bps in 3Q22

Net income of $301.0 million in 3Q23 compared to $228.8 million in 2Q23 and $325.6 million 3Q22

Adjusted EBITDA of $112.1 million in 3Q23 compared to $125.4 million in 2Q23 and $(1.4) million in 3Q22

Total equity of $3.1 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $2.9 billion at June 30, 2023, and $3.4 billion at September 30, 2022

Unpaid principal balance of MSRs of $281.4 billion with a WAC of 4.20% at September 30, 2023, compared to $294.9 billion with a WAC of 3.84% at June 30, 2023, and $306.0 billion with a WAC of 3.44% at September 30, 2022

Ended 3Q23 with approximately $2.9 billion of available liquidity, including $0.9 billion of cash and self-warehouse, and $2.0 billion of available borrowing capacity, which includes $1.5 billion under lines of credit secured by agency and Ginnie Mae MSRs, and $500 million under an unsecured line of credit

Production and Income Statement Highlights (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Loan origination volume(1) $ 29,721,633 $ 31,846,800 $ 33,464,480 Total gain margin(1)(2) 0.97 % 0.88 % 0.52 % Net income $ 300,993 $ 228,794 $ 325,610 Diluted EPS 0.15 0.08 0.13 Adjusted diluted EPS(3) N/A 0.11 0.16 Adjusted net income(3) 234,713 178,920 254,294 Adjusted EBITDA(3) 112,062 125,380 (1,392 )

(1) Key operational metric (see discussion below). (2) Represents total loan production income divided by loan origination volume. (3) Non-GAAP metric (see discussion and reconciliations below).

Balance Sheet Highlights as of Period-end (dollars in thousands)

Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 729,616 $ 634,576 $ 799,534 Mortgage loans at fair value 5,560,039 6,269,924 5,341,217 Mortgage servicing rights 4,352,219 4,224,207 4,305,686 Total assets 12,204,137 12,425,919 11,890,083 Non-funding debt (1) 2,617,903 2,623,991 2,146,157 Total equity 3,092,111 2,947,122 3,392,033 Non-funding debt to equity (1) 0.85 0.89 0.63

(1) Non-GAAP metric (see discussion and reconciliations below).

Mortgage Servicing Rights (dollars in thousands)

Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Unpaid principal balance $ 281,373,662 $ 294,945,929 $ 306,016,670 Weighted average interest rate 4.20 % 3.84 % 3.44 % Weighted average age (months) 20 20 14 Technology and Loan Product Launches

Investor Flex, UWM's Debt Service Coverage Ratio ("DSCR") loan product, has been expanded to offer four loan options, up to $2M for purchases and refinances, for real estate investor borrowers.

Independent mortgage brokers now have access to improved pricing on loans under $200,000 and UWM has removed loan-level pricing adjustments on loans under $100,000.

Expanded Safe Check to now include government and jumbo loans, as well as conventional loans, further protecting independent mortgage brokers and their borrowers from unwanted excessive credit trigger lead solicitations and helping borrowers save on increasing credit costs.

Launched Safe Check Complete, allowing brokers to order a pre-qualification based on a three-bureau soft credit check for $23, with UWM offering a tri-merge hard credit report at no additional cost.

Now accepting FHA/VA loans with FICOs above 580; had previously been at 620 FICO.

Operational Highlights

Achieved Net Promoter Score of +86.4 in 3Q23.

Our 1.09% 60+ days delinquency as of September 30, 2023, was significantly better than the industry average of 1.53% (Source: TransUnion, as of August 2023).

Product and Investor Mix - Unpaid Principal Balance of Originations (dollars in thousands)

Purchase: Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Conventional $ 16,237,031 $ 17,607,736 $ 19,246,298 Government 8,031,062 9,184,089 7,592,116 Jumbo and other (1) 1,624,824 1,243,350 854,925 Total Purchase $ 25,892,917 $ 28,035,175 $ 27,693,339 Refinance: Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Conventional $ 1,736,055 $ 2,113,172 $ 3,935,550 Government 1,528,848 1,336,350 1,640,127 Jumbo and other (1) 563,813 362,103 195,464 Total Refinance $ 3,828,716 $ 3,811,625 $ 5,771,141 Total Originations $ 29,721,633 $ 31,846,800 $ 33,464,480

(1) Comprised of non-agency jumbo products and non-qualified mortgage products, including home equity lines of credit ("HELOCs") (which in many instances are second liens) and construction loans.

Mat Ishbia, Chairman and CEO of UWMC, also said, "We certainly recognize that many in the industry are facing challenges. With that said, UWM will continue to embrace this cycle as a time for purchase dominance and investment in our future. We are not resting on any laurels, nor are we relaxing. We will continue to stay on offense while much of the industry is on defense."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Outlook

We anticipate fourth quarter production to be in the $19 to $26 billion range, with gain margin from 75 to 100 basis points.

Full Year 2023 Outlook

We anticipate full year 2023 production to be in the $103 to $110 billion range.

Dividend

Subsequent to September 30, 2023, for the twelfth consecutive quarter, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the outstanding shares of Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on January 11, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 20, 2023. Additionally, the Board approved a proportional distribution to SFS Corp., which is payable on or about January 11, 2024.

Key Operational Metrics

"Loan origination volume" and "Total gain margin" are key operational metrics that the Company's management uses to evaluate the performance of the business. "Loan origination volume" is the aggregate principal of the residential mortgage loans originated by the Company during a period. "Total gain margin" represents total loan production income divided by loan origination volume for the applicable periods.

Non-GAAP Metrics

The Company's net income does not reflect the income tax provision that would otherwise be reflected if 100% of the economic interest in UWM was owned by the Company. Therefore, for comparison purposes, the Company provides "Adjusted net income," which is our pre-tax income adjusted for a 22.21% and 23.03% estimated annual effective tax rate for the periods during 2023 and 2022, respectively. "Adjusted net income" is a non-GAAP metric. "Adjusted diluted EPS" is defined as "Adjusted net income" divided by the weighted average number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding for the applicable period, assuming the exchange and conversion of all outstanding Class D common stock for Class A common stock, and is calculated and presented for periods in which the assumed exchange and conversion of Class D common stock to Class A common stock is anti-dilutive to EPS.

We also disclose Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as earnings before interest expense on non-funding debt, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, the change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation inputs or assumptions, the impact of non-cash deferred compensation expense, the change in fair value of the Public and Private Warrants, the change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability and the change in fair value of retained investment securities. We exclude the change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability, the change in fair value of the Public and Private Warrants, the change in fair value of retained investment securities, and the change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation inputs or assumptions, as these represent non-cash, non-realized adjustments to our earnings, which is not indicative of our performance or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA includes interest expense on funding facilities, which are recorded as a component of interest expense, as these expenses are a direct operating expense driven by loan origination volume. By contrast, interest expense on non-funding debt is a function of our capital structure and is therefore excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.

In addition, we disclose "Non-funding debt" and the "Non-funding debt to equity ratio" as a non-GAAP metric. We define "Non-funding debt" as the total of the Company's senior notes, lines of credit, borrowings against investment securities, equipment note payable, and finance leases and the "Non-funding debt-to-equity ratio" as total non-funding debt divided by the Company's total equity.

Management believes that these non-GAAP metrics provide useful information to investors. These measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies.

The following tables set forth the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts):

Adjusted net income Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Earnings before income taxes $ 301,727 $ 230,004 $ 330,381 Impact of estimated annual effective tax rate of 22.21% and 23.03% for periods during 2023 and 2022, respectively (67,014 ) (51,084 ) (76,087 ) Adjusted net income $ 234,713 $ 178,920 $ 254,294

Adjusted diluted EPS Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Diluted weighted average Class A common stock outstanding 93,107,133 92,571,886 Assumed pro forma conversion of Class D common stock (1) 1,502,069,787 1,502,069,787 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 1,595,176,920 1,594,641,673

Adjusted net income $ 178,920 $ 254,294 Adjusted diluted EPS 0.11 0.16 (1) Reflects the pro forma exchange and conversion of antidilutive Class D common stock to Class A common stock.

Adjusted EBITDA Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Net income $ 300,993 $ 228,794 $ 325,610 Interest expense on non-funding debt 42,825 42,756 29,786 Provision for income taxes 734 1,210 4,771 Depreciation and amortization 11,563 11,441 11,426 Stock-based compensation expense 3,822 3,567 1,986 Change in fair value of MSRs due to valuation inputs or assumptions (236,044 ) (164,526 ) (373,232 ) Deferred compensation, net (11,755 ) (564 ) (8,468 ) Change in fair value of Public and Private Warrants (2,021 ) 1,175 (755 ) Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability (3,000 ) 915 - Change in fair value of investment securities 4,945 612 7,484 Adjusted EBITDA $ 112,062 $ 125,380 $ (1,392 )

Non-funding debt and non-funding debt to equity Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Senior notes $ 1,987,284 $ 1,986,301 $ 1,983,099 Secured lines of credit 500,000 500,000 - Borrowings against investment securities 97,328 100,901 114,875 Equipment note payable - 433 1,266 Finance lease liability 33,291 36,356 46,917 Total non-funding debt $ 2,617,903 $ 2,623,991 $ 2,146,157 Total equity $ 3,092,111 $ 2,947,122 $ 3,392,033 Non-funding debt to equity 0.85 0.89 0.63

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and our earnings call include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict" and similar words indicating that these reflect our views with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements in this press release and our earnings call include statements regarding: (1) our position amongst our competitors and ability to capture market share; (2) our expectation that we will continue to generate significant purchase volume and remain highly profitable; (3) growth of the wholesale and broker channels, the impact of our strategies on such growth and the benefits to our business of such growth; (4) our growth and strategies to remain the leading mortgage lender, and the timing and drivers of that growth; (5) the benefits and liquidity of our MSR portfolio; (6) our beliefs related to the amount and timing of our dividend; (7) our expectations for future market environments, including interest rates, levels of refinance activity and the timing of such market changes; (8) our expectations related to production and margin in the fourth quarter of 2023; (9) the benefits of our business model, strategies and initiatives, and their impact on our results and the industry; (10) our performance in shifting market conditions and the comparison of such performance against our competitors; (11) our ability to produce results in future years at or above prior levels or expectations, and our strategies for producing such results; (12) our position and ability to capitalize on market opportunities and the impacts to our results; (13) our investments in technology and the impact to our operations, ability to scale and financial results and (14) our purchase production and product portfolio. These statements are based on management's current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and could cause future events or results to materially differ from those stated or implied in the forward-looking statements, including; (i) UWM's dependence on macroeconomic and U.S. residential real estate market conditions, including changes in U.S. monetary policies that affect interest rates; (ii) UWM's reliance on its warehouse and MSR facilities and the risk of a decrease in the value of the collateral underlying certain of its facilities causing an unanticipated margin call; (iii) UWM's ability to sell loans in the secondary market; (iv) UWM's dependence on the government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac; (v) changes in the GSEs, FHA, USDA and VA guidelines or GSE and Ginnie Mae guarantees; (vi) UWM's dependence on Independent Mortgage Advisors to originate mortgage loans; (vii) the risk that an increase in the value of the MBS UWM sells in forward markets to hedge its pipeline may result in an unanticipated margin call; (viii) UWM's inability to continue to grow, or to effectively manage the growth of its loan origination volume; (ix) UWM's ability to continue to attract and retain its broker relationships; (x) UWM's ability to implement technological innovation; (xi) UWM's ability to continue to comply with the complex state and federal laws, regulations or practices applicable to mortgage loan origination and servicing in general; and (xii) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those under "Risk Factors" therein. We wish to caution readers that certain important factors may have affected and could in the future affect our results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of us. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

About UWM Holdings Corporation and United Wholesale Mortgage

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC ("UWM"). UWM is the nation's largest home mortgage lender, despite exclusively originating mortgage loans through the wholesale channel. UWM has been the largest wholesale mortgage lender for nine consecutive years and is also the largest purchase lender in the nation. With a culture of continuous innovation of technology and enhanced client experience, UWM leads the market by building upon its proprietary and exclusively licensed technology platforms, superior service and focused partnership with the independent mortgage broker community. UWM originates primarily conforming and government loans across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit uwm.com or call 800-981-8898. NMLS #3038.

UWM HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 729,616 $ 704,898 Mortgage loans at fair value 5,560,039 7,134,960 Derivative assets 92,791 82,869 Investment securities at fair value, pledged 104,526 113,290 Accounts receivable, net 385,922 383,147 Mortgage servicing rights 4,352,219 4,453,261 Premises and equipment, net 146,509 152,477 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net (includes $98,813 and $102,322 with related parties) 100,427 104,181 Finance lease right-of-use asset (includes $25,318 and $26,867 with related parties) 31,803 42,218 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 617,490 345,490 Other assets 82,795 83,834 Total assets $ 12,204,137 $ 13,600,625 Liabilities and Equity Warehouse lines of credit $ 5,066,900 $ 6,443,992 Derivative liabilities 38,882 49,748 Secured line of credit 500,000 750,000 Borrowings against investment securities 97,328 101,345 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 503,890 439,719 Accrued distributions and dividends payable 159,572 159,465 Senior notes 1,987,284 1,984,336 Operating lease liability (includes $105,775 and $109,473 with related parties) 107,389 111,332 Finance lease liability (includes $26,665 and $27,857 with related parties) 33,291 43,505 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 617,490 345,490 Total liabilities 9,112,026 10,428,932 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value - 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 or December 31, 2022 - - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value - 4,000,000,000 shares authorized, 93,654,269 and 92,575,974 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 10 9 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 or December 31, 2022 - - Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 or December 31, 2022 - - Class D common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, 1,502,069,787 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 150 150 Additional paid-in capital 1,484 903 Retained earnings 130,233 142,500 Non-controlling interest 2,960,234 3,028,131 Total equity 3,092,111 3,171,693 Total liabilities and equity $ 12,204,137 $ 13,600,625

UWM HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Loan production income $ 288,930 $ 280,757 $ 172,402 $ 775,111 $ 852,808 Loan servicing income 200,428 193,220 196,781 612,205 574,847 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights 92,909 24,648 236,780 (219,730 ) 434,912 Interest income 94,849 88,895 78,210 258,324 207,625 Total revenue, net 677,116 587,520 684,173 1,425,910 2,070,192 Expenses Salaries, commissions and benefits 135,333 131,380 135,028 387,716 434,620 Direct loan production costs 36,184 23,618 20,498 76,285 72,973 Marketing, travel, and entertainment 20,117 21,588 17,730 58,915 51,192 Depreciation and amortization 11,563 11,441 11,426 34,674 33,522 General and administrative 44,904 52,691 51,649 132,214 129,881 Servicing costs 33,640 31,658 37,596 102,160 129,215 Interest expense 93,724 82,437 73,136 239,445 191,069 Other expense (income) (76 ) 2,703 6,729 2,386 23,793 Total expenses 375,389 357,516 353,792 1,033,795 1,066,265 Earnings before income taxes 301,727 230,004 330,381 392,115 1,003,927 Provision for income taxes 734 1,210 4,771 941 9,585 Net income 300,993 228,794 325,610 391,174 994,342 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 282,762 221,236 313,914 377,326 952,350 Net income attributable to UWMC $ 18,231 $ 7,558 $ 11,696 $ 13,848 $ 41,992

Earnings per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.08 $ 0.13 $ 0.15 $ 0.45 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.08 $ 0.13 $ 0.15 $ 0.45 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 93,290,736 93,107,133 92,571,886 93,107,576 92,441,342 Diluted 1,596,624,780 93,107,133 92,571,886 93,107,576 92,441,342

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Assets (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 729,616 $ 634,576 $ 740,063 $ 704,898 $ 799,534 Mortgage loans at fair value 5,560,039 6,269,924 4,800,259 7,134,960 5,031,068 Derivative assets 92,791 61,407 61,136 82,869 385,348 Investment securities at fair value, pledged 104,526 111,625 114,275 113,290 115,079 Accounts receivable, net 385,922 347,865 433,747 383,147 556,153 Mortgage servicing rights 4,352,219 4,224,207 3,974,870 4,453,261 4,305,686 Premises and equipment, net 146,509 149,515 152,428 152,477 152,172 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 100,427 101,686 102,923 104,181 101,377 Finance lease right-of-use asset 31,803 34,947 38,320 42,218 45,667 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 617,490 409,078 440,775 345,490 310,149 Other assets 82,795 81,089 88,920 83,834 87,850 Total assets $ 12,204,137 $ 12,425,919 $ 10,947,716 $ 13,600,625 $ 11,890,083 Liabilities and Equity Warehouse lines of credit $ 5,066,900 $ 5,732,791 $ 4,259,834 $ 6,443,992 $ 4,712,719 Derivative liabilities 38,882 21,734 62,742 49,748 215,330 Secured line of credit 500,000 500,000 500,000 750,000 - Borrowings against investment securities 97,328 100,901 101,345 101,345 114,875 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 503,890 423,407 416,818 439,719 846,905 Accrued distributions and dividends payable 159,572 159,518 159,517 159,465 159,465 Senior notes 1,987,284 1,986,301 1,985,319 1,984,336 1,983,099 Operating lease liability 107,389 108,711 110,012 111,332 108,591 Finance lease liability 33,291 36,356 36,812 43,505 46,917 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 617,490 409,078 440,775 345,490 310,149 Total liabilities 9,112,026 9,478,797 8,073,174 10,428,932 8,498,050 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value - 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of each of the periods presented - - - - - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value - 4,000,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding - 93,654,269 as of September 30, 2023, 93,114,878 as of June 30, 2023, 93,101,971 as of March 31, 2023, and 92,575,974 as of December 31, 2022 and 92,575,425 as of September 30, 2022 10 9 9 9 9 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of each of the periods presented - - - - - Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of each of the periods presented - - - - - Class D common stock, $0.0001 par value - 1,700,000,000 shares authorized, 1,502,069,787 shares issued and outstanding as of each of the periods presented 150 150 150 150 150 Additional paid-in capital 1,484 1,267 1,036 903 784 Retained earnings 130,233 120,379 122,136 142,500 141,194 Non-controlling interest 2,960,234 2,825,317 2,751,211 3,028,131 3,249,896 Total equity 3,092,111 2,947,122 2,874,542 3,171,693 3,392,033 Total liabilities and equity $ 12,204,137 $ 12,425,919 $ 10,947,716 $ 13,600,625 $ 11,890,083

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (Unaudited) For the three months ended September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Revenue Loan production income $ 288,930 $ 280,757 $ 205,424 $ 129,180 $ 172,402 Loan servicing income 200,428 193,220 218,557 217,225 196,781 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights 92,909 24,648 (337,287 ) (150,808 ) 236,780 Interest income 94,849 88,895 74,580 106,837 78,210 Total revenue, net 677,116 587,520 161,274 302,434 684,173 Expenses Salaries, commissions and benefits 135,333 131,380 121,003 118,266 135,028 Direct loan production costs 36,184 23,618 16,483 17,396 20,498 Marketing, travel, and entertainment 20,117 21,588 17,210 22,976 17,730 Depreciation and amortization 11,563 11,441 11,670 11,713 11,426 General and administrative 44,904 52,691 34,619 49,668 51,649 Servicing costs 33,640 31,658 36,862 36,809 37,596 Interest expense 93,724 82,437 63,284 114,918 73,136 Other expense (income) (76 ) 2,703 (241 ) (54 ) 6,729 Total expenses 375,389 357,516 300,890 371,692 353,792 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 301,727 230,004 (139,616 ) (69,258 ) 330,381 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 734 1,210 (1,003 ) (6,774 ) 4,771 Net income (loss) 300,993 228,794 (138,613 ) (62,484 ) 325,610 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 282,762 221,236 (126,672 ) (62,207 ) 313,914 Net income (loss) attributable to UWMC $ 18,231 $ 7,558 $ (11,941 ) $ (277 ) $ 11,696

Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.08 $ (0.13 ) $ - $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.08 $ (0.13) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.13 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 93,290,736 93,107,133 92,920,794 92,575,549 92,571,886 Diluted 1,596,624,780 93,107,133 92,920,794 1,594,645,336 92,571,886

