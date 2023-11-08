Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.11.2023
Mega-Coup! Akquisition von drei starken Lithium Projekten
08.11.2023
Paramount: Kids Had a Blast at the Nickelodeon "Well Versed" Premiere, Aimed To Teach Children Civics

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Paramount

Kids had a blast at the "Well Versed" premiere in Philadelphia. The new animated series from Nickelodeon aims to teach children civics in short-form music videos. Hear from Jill Biden, Laura Bush, Shari Redstone, and Brian Robbins on the importance of the new kids' series:

"Democracy only works when all of us get involved and stay involved… So get ready to jump in, raise your hand, and let your voice be heard. I'm proud of you, and President Biden and I are counting on you."-Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States

"The animated videos debuting here today will help young Americans understand how our government works and the importance of our democratic liberties… Each of us has the duty to be informed, engaged citizens, so today I ask you to join us in this important work. The future of our country depends on it."-Laura Bush, Former First Lady of the United States

"We are thrilled to launch "Well Versed" to teach our children about how the government works and the rights and responsibilities of being a citizen. Our goal is for these videos to be played in classrooms and homes across the nation in order to help address the enormous gaps in civic literacy today."-Shari Redstone, Chairman, Paramount

"We are honored and proud to partner with our friends and colleagues at ATTN: and iCivics to create and launch this short-form series across the entire Nickelodeon ecosystem of linear and digital platforms, Paramount+ and Noggin to help make the biggest, and most positive impact possible."-Brian Robbins, President & CEO, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon

We Are Paramount

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Paramount on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Paramount
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/paramount
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Paramount

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/801180/kids-had-a-blast-at-the-nickelodeon-well-versed-premiere-aimed-to-teach-children-civics

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
