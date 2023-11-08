New Series Launches: Inogen Alliance Presents in The Climate and Us Exploring How the Climate Crisis Is a Health Crisis

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / The Climate and Us series just launched, exploring how the climate crisis is affecting human health, and how solutions from the healthcare sector, environmental sector and beyond are seeking to respond to the damage. It is an online branded series, presented by the Global Climate and Health Alliance and produced on their behalf by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions, which Inogen Alliance is presenting with support from the following Associates: Anew Global Consulting China, Antea Brasil, Antea Group USA, Brown & Green Philippines, HPC AG Germany, Paseco Greece, and Tonkin + Taylor New Zealand.

To learn more about The Climate and Us, visit the dedicated hubsite: https://www.bbc.com/storyworks/specials/the-climate-and-us/

Check out the Inogen Alliance article: http://www.bbc.com/storyworks/specials/the-climate-and-us/how-to-protect-communities-and-build-resilience-to-natural-disasters/

The series premiered at the New York Climate Week on 19 September, and will be screened at COP 28 on December 3.

The Climate and Us looks at the global race against the climate crisis, and the resilient communities that are adapting to our warming world, the interconnectedness of humanity and the climate crisis, what it means for our health, and some of the "win-win" solutions working towards healing people and the planet. The series is produced for the Global Climate and Health Alliance by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions, the award-winning commercial content studio of BBC Studios.

Humanity is wrestling with the ubiquitous challenges posed by climate change and its extreme impacts on our health. Infectious diseases are thriving in rising temperatures and disaster zones; food and water security are coming under increasing threats; the term 'eco-anxiety' is now widely in use to explain the unique mental health impact caused by the climate crisis. As we seek to fully understand and address the implications of the crisis, storytelling is more vital than ever to explain and explore the issues we face and the solutions we can create. At Inogen Alliance, partnerships and collaborative efforts on a global scale enable us to share more local knowledge on these climate events and strategies to create a more resilient future.

"As HPC AG, we think globally across all sectors and countries. We recognize that partnership and collaboration are critical to protecting people's health and our planet. Our ability to collaborate through interdisciplinary teamwork enables us to effectively share our commitment and expertise and successfully put it into action," Christoph Olk, VP HPC AG and Inogen Alliance Board member.

"What gets me out of bed is the fact that I feel we're making a difference," reflects Richard Reinen-Hamill, the sector director for natural hazards resilience at Tonkin + Taylor. "We are empowering communities to do something."

The Climate and Us takes audiences on a cinematic journey across the world, highlighting the critical link between our changing climate and its profound effects on our wellbeing. Through 31 compelling stories spanning six continents, the series explores the realities faced by people worldwide. As well as focusing on communities affected by climate-related disasters and emerging health crises, it also highlights the incredible resilience of people impacted-and the wide-ranging solutions we employ to shield our everyday lives. Each episode and article focuses on a different story-from how to protect communities and build resilience to natural disasters, to the company planning to use biomethane to produce medicines-and explores a range of impacts climate change is having on our health and the solutions being implemented to mitigate them. Through thought-provoking storytelling, interviews with both experts and the people living with the realities of climate change every day, and important scientific research, the series underlines the importance of public health in the midst of this global crisis.

"The Climate and Us provides the crucial human face of the growing climate crisis-and through telling these stories, demonstrates that there is nothing more important than our health and wellbeing", said Dr Jeni Miller, Executive Director of the Global Climate and Health Alliance. "Every day, those of us in the health community witness the toll that climate change and its impacts-extreme storms, heat waves, droughts, sea level rise and flooding-take on people's lives, their health, and well-being. While the threats and challenges are significant, hope lies in the many efforts people all around the world are making to respond to every aspect of the crisis."

"We are thrilled to bring to life these stories that do not shy away from the impacts we're facing, but instead share some of the solutions that exist, or are being created. We hope this series brings home that the climate crisis ultimately affects us, the human race, and how it impacts us and the natural world we're a part of and depend on. We hope that The Climate and Us inspires people to not only have hope, but to feel empowered to drive a rapid and just transition toward a healthy and sustainable future, while addressing the impacts of climate change today on people all over the world."

The Climate and Us will be available on the series hubsite, www.theclimateandus.com.

