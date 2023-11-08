Masdar, EDF Renewables and Nesma Company have signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Saudi Power Procurement Co. (SPPC) to develop the 1.1 GW Al Henakiyah Solar Project in Saudi Arabia.The three companies behind the 1.1 GW Al Henakiyah Solar Project in western Saudi Arabia - Masdar, EDF Renewables and Nesma Company - said this week that they have signed a 25-year PPA with government-managed SPPC to develop the $1 billion Al Henakiyah Solar Project. According to the press release, the companies won the contract after submitting "the most cost-competitive bid" of $16.84/MWh as part ...

