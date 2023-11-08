The latest edition of China's SNEC Energy Storage & H2 event showed an impressive range of new products and technology. pv magazine was there to check out the most interesting solutions. The SNEC (2023) International Energy Storage Technology and Equipment and Application (Shanghai) Conference and Exhibition concluded on Nov. 3, uniting more than 600 global energy storage and hydrogen companies, with over 100,000 attendees. The event showcased various products, including energy storage systems, batteries, power control systems (PCSs), temperature control and air conditioning systems, and fire ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...