RocketX Boosts DeFi on MicroVision Chain by Enabling Interoperability with 100+ Blockchains



08-Nov-2023 / 16:45 CET/CEST

NEWS RELEASE BY ROCKETX Saint Vincent & the Grenadines, SVG | November 08, 2023 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time RocketX announces the integration of MicroVision Chain ($SPACE) into its platform, making it interoperable with over 100+ leading blockchains. This step enables users to transfer assets across various networks easily, aiming to streamline the DeFi experience on the MicroVision Chain. With this integration, users benefit from single-click transactions and a simplified onboarding process, reducing the need for complex liquidity management. It promises to increase transaction volume and network activity by connecting diverse blockchains and facilitating a more interconnected DeFi environment. RocketX provides a single interface that aggregates liquidity from over 450+ DEXs and top centralized exchanges, addressing the need for easier access to global liquidity. MicroVision Chain offers a scalable and secure platform for decentralized applications and with RocketX, aims to improve the user experience in accessing multi-chain ecosystems. "We are witnessing the breaking of barriers between isolated blockchains, marking a significant milestone towards a multi-chain future," said Davinder SIngh, CTO at RocketX. "This integration enables decentralized applications (Dapps) and DeFi users to transcend the traditional limitations of blockchain technology, fostering an environment ripe for innovation and growth." #### About RocketX RocketX is a trailblazer in the DeFi space, renowned for its cutting-edge platform that facilitates seamless transactions across a multitude of blockchain networks. At the heart of RocketX's mission is the desire to democratize finance by making it more accessible, interoperable, and efficient for all. With a focus on user experience, RocketX's proprietary technology bridges the gaps between decentralized and centralized exchanges, enabling users to interact with the entire crypto economy through a single, easy-to-use interface. Committed to innovation and growth, RocketX is dedicated to paving the way for a more interconnected and inclusive financial future. Website: https://rocketx.exchange/ App: https://app.rocketx.exchange/ About MicroVision Chain MicroVision Chain is a next-generation blockchain platform designed to support scalable, secure, and fast decentralized applications. It's engineered to cater to the demands of modern DeFi projects and aims to make the onboarding process for new users as smooth as possible. With its launch on RocketX, MicroVision Chain is now set to become a lynchpin in the multi-chain ecosystem, expanding its reach and enhancing its capability to facilitate seamless transactions across different blockchain networks. Website: https://www.microvisionchain.com/ Contact Details Adira B Adira@rocketx.exchange



