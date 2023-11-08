Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.11.2023

WKN: A3EJG7 | ISIN: SE0020678159 | Ticker-Symbol: 99B0
Frankfurt
08.11.23
09:49 Uhr
0,011 Euro
-0,003
-23,29 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
08.11.2023 | 16:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) is updated (566/23)

On March 16, 2023, QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) (the "Company")
were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in
respect of the Company's financial position. 



Today, November 8, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information
that the Company has entered into a conditional agreement on a reverse takeover
under which the Company inter alia will acquire IP rights from Rosemonkey Ltd,
and Rosemonkey Ltd will receive new shares corresponding to 95 percent of the
total number of shares in the Company as consideration. 



According to item 2.5.1 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
Exchange may for an issuer that undergoes substantial changes initiate a
renewed review process of the issuer's fulfilment of applicable admission
requirements. With reference to the above, the Exchange has decided that the
Company shall undergo such a review process, after which the Exchange will
decide whether to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. 



The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market also state that an issuer may be
given observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse take-over or
otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its
business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears
to be an entirely new company. 



With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares (QUIA, ISIN code SE0020678159, order book ID
200627), and the equity rights (QUIA TO9, ISIN code SE0019912817, order book ID
292737), in QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ). 



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. 





Nasdaq Stockholm AB
