SG Analytics, a globally renowned Insights and Analytics powerhouse, proudly announces the appointment of Martina Macpherson to its distinguished Advisory Board. In a move that promises to reshape the ESG landscape, Martina will play a pivotal role in supporting SGA's global vision for leadership in sustainable finance.

Martina Macpherson brings over two decades of expertise in the realm of sustainable finance, earning accolades as an ESG luminary, researcher, innovator, and entrepreneur. Notably, she now presides as the Chair of the Board at the Future of Sustainable Data Alliance (FoSDA), a unifying force that harmonizes the voices of global sustainable data and analytics pioneers, ranging from industry titans to visionary upstarts, as well as influential NGOs. Her leadership extends to SIX, the company that operates the Swiss and Spanish stock exchanges, where she spearheads the company's ESG Product Strategy and Management.

"I am thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Martina as she joins our Advisory Board. Her presence will fortify our commitment to delivering enhanced value to our clientele and forging deeper bonds within the realms of ESG and Data Solutions and Services," affirmed Sid Banerjee, CEO of SG Analytics. "Attracting luminaries of Martina's stature to our Advisory Board signifies our relentless pursuit of growth, aligning us with our goal of becoming a publicly listed entity in 2025."

Prior to her role at SIX, Martina Macpherson's illustrious career path includes positions such as Head of ESG Strategy at ODDO BHF Asset Management, Senior Vice President of ESG and Engagement Strategy at Moody's, Global Head of ESG Index Products and Research at S&P DJI, Managing Director of Sustainable Investments Partners Ltd., and Vice President of ESG Solutions at MSCI.

"As of today, SG Analytics stands as the trusted ESG partner for leading enterprises, thanks to the array of data-driven and consulting services. As a member of the Advisory Board, I intend to focus on pivotal advancements in ESG research and to provide leadership and guidance on how to address these. I eagerly anticipate collaborating with Sid and the SG Analytics leadership team to accelerate an integrated approach for sustainable finance leadership and to strengthen the content and R&D collaboration efforts with SIX," stated Martina.

Martina Macpherson's influence stretches far and wide, as she is an esteemed member of the All-Parties-Parliamentary-Group (APPG) on ESG at the Houses of Parliament UK and the European Law Institute's Sustainability Regulations Advisory Group. Her dedication to sustainable finance and leadership led to her recognition as one of the 'Top 50 Women in Finance' by the World Finance Forum (WFF) in 2022.

SG Analytics is a globally acclaimed insights and analytics firm, dedicated to providing data-centric research and contextual analytics services to a prestigious clientele that includes Fortune 500 corporations, spanning the BFSI, Technology, Media Entertainment, and Healthcare sectors. Established in 2007, SG Analytics has received the Great Place to Work® (GPTW) certification for three consecutive years and boasts a dynamic team of over 1200 professionals, with a presence across the USA, the UK, Switzerland, Canada, Poland, and India.

