Based on verified user reviews, the awards showcase a commitment to deliver ongoing customer value

Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence, today announced it is the winner of three TrustRadius Best Of Awards for 2023 in the categories of Best Feature Set, Best Value for the Price and Best Relationship. These awards from TrustRadius, a leading B2B software peer review platform, are based entirely on verified user feedback.

"Winning all three award categories is a huge honor, particularly knowing that the feedback is directly shared from our customers," says Paula Darvell, Chief Marketing Officer at Snow. "Organizations today cannot afford to invest in tools that do not deliver on their promises. Our relentless focus on furthering innovation for our customers and partnering with them to deliver the actionable insights, agility and scale they need, allows our customers to create positive impact with Snow."

The TrustRadius Best of Awards recognize organizations with top ratings over a six-month period, based on unbiased reviews from verified customers. The Best Value and Best Feature Set Awards are based on high ratings, while the Best Relationship Award is calculated on reviews where customers indicate repeat purchase, implementation success and whether the product delivered as promised. Receiving awards across all three categories speaks to the reliability of Snow in delivering quality and value to its customers.

"Buyers have numerous options in the Software Asset Management category," declared Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Snow License Manager has clinched all three top awards for 'Best Feature Set,' 'Best Relationship,' and 'Best Value for Price.' These accolades are rooted in direct feedback from its customers, who express their satisfaction with the feature set, affirm that the product upholds its sales and marketing promises, and delivers outstanding value for the price."

One vetted and verified customer review states: "Snow License Manager has paid for itself over and over again, and not just the cost of Snow License Manager, but also the cost of the infrastructure and the upgrade of that infrastructure. Most users target the server environment first, and there are some big cost savings to be made there, but also the big expenditures. The desktop side can normally be deployed faster and give quicker returns, application license re-use is a policy that saves us tens of thousands every month."

