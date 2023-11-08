Regulated information

Regulatory News

Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN):

On 7 November 2023, the Board of Directors of Antin Infrastructure Partners SA ("AIP SA") was informed that the office of Mark Crosbie as Deputy CEO of AIP SA would end effective from 8 November 2023. Mark Crosbie will remain Vice Chairman and member of the Board and will continue to focus on Antin's investment activity as Co-Chairman of the Investment Committee.

As a reminder, Mark Crosbie does not receive any compensation in relation to his duties at AIP SA. Mark Crosbie receives a fixed and a variable compensation in respect of his duties at Antin Infrastructure Partners UK ("AIP UK"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of AIP SA.

The compensation that will be paid to Mark Crosbie in relation to his duties at AIP UK for the period from 1 January 2023 to 7 November 2023 (the "Period") will be set in accordance with the compensation policy published in the 2022 Universal Registration Document and approved by the General Meeting of AIP SA's shareholders held on 6 June 2023. These components are detailed below.

Fixed compensation

Mark Crosbie's fixed compensation for his duties at AIP UK for the Period is £652,483.30.

Short-term variable compensation

Mark Crosbie's short-term variable compensation for his duties in AIP UK for the Period will be determined in 2024, in accordance with the principles described in Section 2.3.2.2 ("Compensation policies for the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer and the Vice-Chairman of the Board and Deputy Chief Executive Officer") of AIP SA's 2022 Universal Registration Document.

The payment of this compensation will be subject to approval by the Ordinary General Meeting of AIP SA's shareholders to be called in 2024.

Other compensation components

Mark Crosbie does not receive any other compensation.

No compensation, indemnities or benefits will be paid to Mark Crosbie as a result of his change of functions.

The compensation that will be paid to Mark Crosbie under his employment contract with AIP UK as of 8 November 2023 will be duly published in AIP SA's 2023 Universal Registration Document.

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €30bn in Assets under Management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 200 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231108465203/en/

Contacts:

Media

Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director

Email: media@antin-ip.com

Shareholder Relations

Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations

Email: shareholders@antin-ip.com

Brunswick

Email: antinip@brunswickgroup.com

Tristan Roquet Montegon: +33 (0)6 37 00 52 57

Gabriel Jabès: +33 (0)6 40 87 08 14