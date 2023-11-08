Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.11.2023
Mega-Coup! Akquisition von drei starken Lithium Projekten
WKN: A0CA0G | ISIN: NL0000009165
Tradegate
08.11.23
18:09 Uhr
86,04 Euro
-0,68
-0,78 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.11.2023 | 17:58
107 Leser
HEINEKEN NV: Heineken N.V. successfully prices €600 million of notes today

Amsterdam, 8 November 2023 - Heineken N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIA; OTCQX: HEINY) today announced that it has successfully placed €600 million of 3-year Notes with a coupon of 3.625%.

The Notes will be issued under the Company's Euro Medium Term Note Programme and will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The proceeds from the Notes issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including debt repayments. The maturity date of the Notes is 15 November 2026.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Rabobank and Santander acted as active book runners.

- ENDS -


Press enquiries
Joris Evers / Michael Fuchs
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-355

Investor and analyst enquiries
Federico Castillo Martinez/ Mark Matthews
E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-590

About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium and
non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN's over 90,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's websiteand follow us on LinkedIn, Twitterand Instagram.

Attachment

  • Press release - Heineken NV successfully prices EUR 600 million of notes today (8_11_2023) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cbcce689-ef11-466c-8b3b-465d2f83c5bd)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
