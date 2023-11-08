HEINEKEN NV: Heineken N.V. successfully prices €600 million of notes today

Amsterdam, 8 November 2023 - Heineken N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIA; OTCQX: HEINY) today announced that it has successfully placed €600 million of 3-year Notes with a coupon of 3.625%.



The Notes will be issued under the Company's Euro Medium Term Note Programme and will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The proceeds from the Notes issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including debt repayments. The maturity date of the Notes is 15 November 2026.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Rabobank and Santander acted as active book runners.

