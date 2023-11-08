Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Named CRN 2023 IoT Innovator Award Winner for Fueling the Real-World Data Revolution

CRN's seventh annual IoT Innovators Awards honors solution providers that are driving IoT innovation forward

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 08, 2023®®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Rackspace Technology as one of its 2023 IoT Innovators Award winners for fueling the real-world data revolution.



CRN's seventh annual IoT Innovators Award honors solution providers driving IoT innovation forward. The organizations on this list recognize the enormous potential of IoT and have integrated cutting-edge technologies into their portfolios. The recognized solution providers are focused on an assortment of opportunities in the IoT space, from protecting industrial systems to cyberattacks, integrating AI-powered surveillance systems, or using machine learning models to improve mining and manufacturing operations.

IoT solutions are a pivotal technology that propels digital transformation by bridging the gap between the physical and digital world and between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT). Due to its capacity to generate new data sources, mitigate risk, and provide real-time performance updates, IoT has emerged as a significant contributor to contemporary business initiatives. The recipients of this year's IoT Innovators Award have demonstrated their leadership in the industry by devising innovative IoT solutions that expedite time-to-market planning and deliver the utmost value-add to their customers' IoT investments.

"Rackspace Technology is honored to receive the CRN IoT Innovator Award, and it's with great pride that our company is named on this respected industry list," said Josh Soldati, Vice President, Strategic Alliance Partnerships, Rackspace Technology. "We work hard to innovate IoT solutions that provide our customers with tools that modernize and optimize their businesses."

"The 2023 winners of CRN's IoT Innovators Award are recognized for their exceptional IoT solutions," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "These organizations have demonstrated remarkable proficiency in overcoming various challenges and have emerged as trailblazers in the fields of IT and OT. By offering innovative solutions, they have enabled their clients to outperform their competitors and establish themselves as leaders in their respective industries."

The IoT Innovators Award list is featured online at www.crn.com/IoTinnovators. Click herefor more information about the Rackspace Technology IoT Assessment and Advisory Service.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end hybrid multicloud technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn , and Facebook.

© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN® is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Media contacts:

The Channel Company

Natalie Lewis

The Channel Company

nlewis@thechannelco.com

Rackspace Technology

Natalie Silva

publicrelations@rackspace.com