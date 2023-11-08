Carmel Capital Partners Announces the Appointment of Wealth Advisor Chelsey Frate

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Carmel Capital Partners, a boutique private wealth management firm headquartered in San Diego, is excited to announce the appointment of Chelsey Frate as its newest Wealth Advisor. With a strong background in financial advising and a commitment to personalized service, Chelsey brings valuable expertise to the firm.

Carmel Welcomes Chelsey Frate

Prior to joining Carmel, Chelsey served as a Financial Advisor with Torrey Pines Wealth Management at UBS Financial Services. During her tenure, she specialized as a Wealth Planning Associate, providing tailored advice and solutions to affluent clients in San Diego.

Chelsey holds an A.B. in Economics from Harvard College. She is licensed with the Series 7 and 66 securities licenses, the California life and health insurance license, and the Accredited Wealth Management Advisor® designation. Her expertise in tax-conscious strategies for diversifying single-stock portfolios has been showcased in her latest article, "Concentrated Stock Position: A Double-edged Sword."

Russell Silberstein, Principal, and Founder of Carmel Capital Partners, expressed his enthusiasm about the new addition to the team, stating, "As we continue to grow, we remain committed to delivering high-touch services and prioritizing our clients' interests; with this in mind, we are thrilled to welcome Chelsey. Her experience and skill set make her an invaluable asset to fulfill said commitment."

Carmel Capital Partners was founded in 2002 by Russell Silberstein with the goal of delivering stable long-term returns to individuals, families, and entrepreneurs through opportunistic, value-oriented investments. The San Diego-based RIA serves families across California and the U.S., managing approximately $400 million in assets as of March 2023.

Carmel Capital Partners is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

