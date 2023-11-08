Tapestry, Inc.: Dream It Real, the Coach Foundation's Young Scholar Mentorship Program, Hold's It's "China Dream Week" in Partnership With the China Youth Development Fund

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Tapestry, Inc.

At the recent Coach Foundation's "China Dream Week" event, students from five universities gathered in Shanghai for a series of diverse experiential activities and career training, exchanged ideas and learned from each other, embarking on a new journey of the future after the fruitful 5-day event.

Since 2020, Coach has partnered with the China Youth Development Foundation (CYDF) on the Coach Foundation's Dream It Real initiative. By supporting college students through grants and scholarships, and helping young talents grow by encouraging them to be engaged in social activities. Guo Meijian, Chairman of CYDF, said "Courage to be real, dare to dream, try, and challenge, then create your own wonderful life - this is what Coach's vision to encourage young people and it is also part of Project Hope's vision to empower students."

During the five-day "Dream Week" event, Coach and CYDF invited students to join a series of activities including career development training, public welfare practices, a fashion exhibition tour, and more designed to help students further explore their personal and professional interests and help them clarify career goals. Throughout the week, students explored their potential and gained new insights into teamwork, individual development, and career planning.

Founded in 2008, the Coach Foundation brings Coach's philanthropic initiatives to life. To date, the Coach Foundation has granted more than $60 million to non-profit partners worldwide. Since its Dream it Real initiative launch in China, the initiative has expanded to a few universities in Shanghai, Beijing, Xi'an, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Haikou, and Wuhan across the country, generating more than RMB 24 million in donations and supporting about 4,000 Chinese university students. Coach believes in the power of dreams and is committed to empowering more young people's development and building a platform for them to grow. To learn more about the Coach Foundation visit coach.com/coachfoundation.

