DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist (US10 LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Nov-2023 / 18:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.6215 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4456904 CODE: US10 LN ISIN: LU1407890620 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US10 LN Sequence No.: 283639 EQS News ID: 1768823 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 08, 2023 12:35 ET (17:35 GMT)