Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2023) - One Bullion Limited (the "Acquirer") announces that it has acquired ownership and control of 13,000,000 common shares (the "Subject Shares") of Silverfish Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Silverfish"), effective September 18, 2023 (the "Acquisition").

The Subject Shares were acquired pursuant to a private transaction and represent approximately 47.1% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company ("Shares") as of September 18, 2023, resulting in a corresponding change to the aggregate percentage ownership of the Company by the Acquirer.

Immediately before the Acquisition, the Acquirer held no Shares or convertible securities of Silverfish. Immediately following the Acquisition, the Acquirer held 13,000,000 Shares representing approximately 47.1% of the issued and outstanding Shares at September 18, 2023.

The Subject Shares were acquired pursuant to a private purchase and sale transaction and not through the facilities of any stock exchange. The holdings of securities of the Company by the Acquirer are managed for investment purposes, and the Acquirer and/or its joint actors could increase or decrease their respective investments in the Company at any time, or continue to maintain their current investment position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor.

Additional Information

A copy of the applicable securities report filed in connection with the matters set forth above may be obtained by contacting: One Bullion Limited, 130 Spadina Avenue, Suite 401 Toronto, Ontario M5V 2L4, (416) 561-4095.

