Meta Materials Inc.: Meta Materials to Showcase Wide Area Motion Imagery System at Dubai Air Show

VLEPSIS® technology expected to be the world's first commercially available multi-gigapixel WAMI system

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META") (Nasdaq:MMAT), an advanced materials and nanotechnology company, will be showcasing its VLEPSIS® airborne EO wide-area motion imagery (WAMI) system at the Dubai Air Show, November 13-17, 2023.

The VLEPSIS platform WAMI system provides large area video coverage of tens to a hundred square kilometers, with sufficient resolution to discern vehicles and people-sized objects. Onboard computer hardware and software allow for 50+ simultaneous live video streams throughout the observational area with AI-based multi-object tracking and DVR-like analytical capability. What differentiates VLEPSIS technology is its state-of-the-art optical sensors and processors coupled with AI-enabled software at the sensor edge to support automation for independent and simultaneous users. Weighing less than 20 kilograms, the sensor system payload is small, light, and sufficiently low-powered to be deployed on helicopters, fixed wing aircraft, and Group 3 UAS platforms.

"VLEPSIS technology promises to fill an important gap in overhead observation, providing persistent, wide-area, real-time, high-resolution, multi-object coverage that is unavailable from other types of overhead imaging platforms," said Dr. David Chester, Vice President, Systems Engineering at META.

VLEPSIS systems address multi-billion-dollar defense and commercial markets: intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), and optical persistent surveillance. This airborne WAMI system supports multiple traditional security applications such as large-area surveillance, border monitoring, port security, and search and rescue. Moreover, the small size and low price point will allow penetration of data-oriented commercial markets and applications like smart city sensing, autonomous traffic management, and novel consumer uses.

"Wide area motion imagery is one of our strategic focus areas, and VLEPSIS technology is truly a feat of system engineering and integration, outpacing competitors in both performance and cost," said Uzi Sasson, CEO of META.

META will be taking pre-orders for the VLEPSIS WAMI sensor system, starting in 2024.

About Meta Materials Inc.

Meta Materials Inc. (META) is an advanced materials and nanotechnology company. We develop new products and technologies using innovative sustainable science. Advanced materials can improve everyday products that surround us, making them smarter and more sustainable. META® technology platforms enable global brands to develop new products to improve performance for customers in aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, 5G communications, batteries, authentication, automotive and clean energy. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

Forward Looking Information

