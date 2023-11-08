Mayor Bowser Joins Trusted Medical to Celebrate DC Clinic and Expanded Services

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Mayor Muriel Bowser joined the Trusted Medical team today as we celebrated our new District of Columbia (D.C.) clinic opening and the expansion of Trusted Medical's services to include Long COVID research, federal employee pre-employment screenings, and employment-related injury examinations. Trusted Medical currently offers Veteran medical disability assessments for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

Ribbon Cutting

Three smiling people cutting a ribbon with large scissors.

Expanding our services helps us honor Trusted Medical's mission to deliver exceptional patient care while serving as trusted partners in communities throughout the country. Our newest clinic helps support Mayor Bowser's Comeback Plan to establish D.C. as a city where every neighborhood offers its residents - of all races, genders, and backgrounds - the chance to achieve their full potential; an urban center that is a destination of choice for innovators, job creators, and visitors; and a place where people choose to live, work, visit, and thrive.

"We know that one of the best ways to show our appreciation for Veterans is through the services and care they access in our communities, including high-quality health care. Trusted Medical is one more fantastic resource and amenity we can offer Veterans in DC," said Mayor Bowser. "This is Trusted Medical's first-ever site in our city, and we are proud to welcome them to downtown D.C."

Our new clinic is centrally located in downtown D.C. near the Farragut North and McPherson Square Metro stops and Veterans Affairs Central Office. Mayor Bowser joined Trusted Medical Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kevin Carr to cut the ribbon and officially welcome the clinic to D.C.

"We are delighted to celebrate our new location in Washington, D.C., and announce an expansion of our services to better serve our community in D.C. and beyond," Dr. Carr said of the new facility. "We would not have been successful alone. Our debt of gratitude to those who have put in the hard work to make it happen is beyond words. We believe doing good is good for business and that we are stronger together when we work collaboratively across organizations than we could be individually. It has been amazing to see others share the belief."

