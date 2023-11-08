Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc: Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Updates Financial Guidance

- 3Q23 total revenues of $972 million -

- Combined revenues from key growth drivers, Xywav®, Epidiolex® and Rylaze®, increased 24% year-over-year -

- Raising total and Oncology revenue guidance at the mid-points -

- Plan to initiate zanidatamab rolling biologics license application (BLA) submission this year for accelerated approval in second-line (2L) biliary tract cancers (BTC) -

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023 and provided business updates.

"We have once again delivered strong financial results from increasingly diversified revenue streams and remain well-positioned for long-term growth. Low-sodium Xywav grew 30% year-over-year despite additional competition, with continued compelling adoption across both narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia (IH). Epidiolex is well-positioned to deliver on its blockbuster potential as a differentiated treatment option with multiple ex-U.S. launches expected through 2024. Oncology net product sales grew 17% year-over-year and our Oncology therapeutic area remains on course to reach approximately $1 billion in annual revenue this year," said Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "We have raised our 2023 total revenue guidance yet again, as well as our Oncology revenue guidance, at the mid-points. We are increasing our investment in R&D based on our confidence in zanidatamab to raise the standard of care for patients and create long-term value for Jazz. Our disciplined capital deployment and strong execution has also enabled us to increase investment in our key commercial franchises, while delivering on our full year GAAP net income and non-GAAP adjusted net income guidance. We remain well-positioned to achieve Vision 2025."

"We now expect as many as five late-stage readouts from our robust R&D pipeline by the end of 2024 and continue to progress multiple early-stage programs in both neuroscience and oncology. We plan to initiate the zanidatamab rolling BLA submission this year for accelerated approval in 2L BTC and expect to complete it in the first half of 2024. Our pivotal, Phase 3 trial of Epidyolex® in Japan is progressing well and we now anticipate top-line data in the second half of 2024. Nearer term catalysts include the anticipated readout of JZP150 Phase 2 top-line data in PTSD and initial proof-of-concept from JZP441 in healthy volunteers. The breadth and depth of our expanded R&D pipeline continues to add to the diversification and transformation of our company together with the ability to improve patients' lives," said Rob Iannone, M.D., M.S.C.E., executive vice president, global head of research and development of Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Key Highlights

Xywav net product sales grew 30% year-over-year; annualizing at $1.3 billion.

net product sales grew 30% year-over-year; annualizing at $1.3 billion. Total oxybate revenue, including royalties from authorized generics (AGs), is annualizing at $1.9 billion; 68% of 3Q23 total oxybate revenues were driven by Xywav .

. Epidiolex/Epidyolex net product sales grew 9% year-over-year with continued global launch momentum; top-line data from pivotal, Phase 3 trial in Japan expected in 2H24.

net product sales grew 9% year-over-year with continued global launch momentum; top-line data from pivotal, Phase 3 trial in Japan expected in 2H24. Rylaze net product sales grew 43% year-over-year supported by multiple demand drivers.

net product sales grew 43% year-over-year supported by multiple demand drivers. Plan to initiate zanidatamab rolling BLA submission this year for accelerated approval in 2L BTC; expect to complete BLA in 1H24.

Robust pipeline with as many as five late-stage data readouts expected by the end of 2024.

Increased R&D investment driven by confidence in robust pipeline; reaffirmed full year GAAP net income and non-GAAP adjusted net income (ANI) guidance.

Business Updates

Key Commercial Products

Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) oral solution:

Xywav net product sales increased 30% to $331.6 million in 3Q23 compared to the same period in 2022; expect Xywav to remain the oxybate of choice.

net product sales increased 30% to $331.6 million in 3Q23 compared to the same period in 2022; expect to remain the oxybate of choice. There were approximately 12,050 active Xywav patients exiting 3Q23.

patients exiting 3Q23. The Company continued to present data supporting its scientific leadership in sleep disorders and highlighting the impact of low-sodium Xywav for patients with narcolepsy and IH. At Psych Congress 2023, a review of multiple clinical trials demonstrated oxybate improves sleep quality, sleep architecture and measures of disrupted nighttime sleep in narcolepsy, independent of once- or twice-nightly dosing. At World Sleep 2023, results from the TENOR study of adults with narcolepsy showed the most common patient-reported reasons for utilizing Xywav individualized dosing regimens were to avoid morning grogginess, help fall asleep and improve sleep quality. Results from another study, CV-RHYTHM, found patients with IH experienced a greater burden of cardiovascular comorbidities, including stroke, heart attacks and heart failure than those without IH, emphasizing the importance of holistic management to treat under-recognized sleep disorders.

for patients with narcolepsy and IH.

Xywav for Narcolepsy:

Continued growth of Xywav in narcolepsy, despite additional competition, with approximately 9,500 narcolepsy patients taking Xywav exiting 3Q23.

in narcolepsy, despite additional competition, with approximately 9,500 narcolepsy patients taking exiting 3Q23. The benefits of reducing sodium intake continue to resonate with patients and prescribers.

Xywav for Idiopathic Hypersomnia (IH):

There were approximately 2,550 IH patients taking Xywav exiting 3Q23.

exiting 3Q23. Jazz survey of sleep specialists indicates 70% anticipate increasing their prescribing of Xywav for IH over the next six months, and new prescribers continued to grow in 3Q23.

for IH over the next six months, and new prescribers continued to grow in 3Q23. Xywav remains the first and only FDA-approved treatment demonstrating improvement across multiple symptoms, including sleep inertia, which has a significant impact on patients' quality of life and daily function.

Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) oral solution:

Xyrem net product sales decreased 51% to $125.1 million in 3Q23 compared to the same period in 2022, reflecting the continued adoption of Xywav by patients with narcolepsy and the launch of high-sodium oxybate AGs in 2023.

Oxybate (Xywav, Xyrem and AG Royalties):

Total oxybate revenue, including royalties from AGs, is annualizing at $1.9 billion.

Royalties from high-sodium oxybate AGs were $28.9 million in 3Q23, which reflect a significant increase over 1H23 and the fixed-rate royalty structures of the AG agreements in 2H23.

Epidiolex/Epidyolex (cannabidiol):

Epidiolex/Epidyolex net product sales increased 9% to $213.7 million in 3Q23 compared to the same period in 2022.

net product sales increased 9% to $213.7 million in 3Q23 compared to the same period in 2022. Epidiolex/Epidyolex global prescriber base increasing with multiple launches ongoing and anticipated outside of the U.S. through 2024, further positioning Epidiolex/Epidyolex to achieve blockbuster status.

global prescriber base increasing with multiple launches ongoing and anticipated outside of the U.S. through 2024, further positioning to achieve blockbuster status. Demand driven by compelling efficacy data from Epidiolex in combination with clobazam, increased penetration in adults and long-term care settings, and beyond seizure benefits from the BECOME caregiver survey in in Dravet syndrome (DS) and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS).

in combination with clobazam, increased penetration in adults and long-term care settings, and beyond seizure benefits from the BECOME caregiver survey in in Dravet syndrome (DS) and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS). Additional opportunity for growth coming from continued data generation, including potential beyond seizure benefits from the EpiCom study in tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) and multiple publications at AES 2023.

A pivotal, Phase 3 trial of Epidyolex in DS, LGS and TSC in Japan is enrolling patients and top-line data from the trial are expected in 2H24.

Rylaze/Enrylaze (asparaginase erwiniachrysanthemi (recombinant)-rywn):

Rylaze net product sales increased 43% to $104.9 million compared to the same period in 2022.

net product sales increased 43% to $104.9 million compared to the same period in 2022. Continued strong Rylaze demand driven by multiple factors, including increased use in adolescents and young adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and additional switching of patients from E. coli -based asparaginase to Rylaze due to non-hypersensitivity treatment-related issues.

demand driven by multiple factors, including increased use in adolescents and young adults with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and additional switching of patients from -based asparaginase to due to non-hypersensitivity treatment-related issues. The European Commission granted marketing authorization for Enrylaze® (JZP458; a recombinant Erwinia asparaginase or crisantaspase), marketed as Rylaze in the U.S. and Canada, for use as a component of a multi-agent chemotherapeutic regimen for the treatment of ALL and lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients (1 month and older) who developed hypersensitivity or silent inactivation to E. coli-derived asparaginase. The Company is planning to begin a rolling launch later this year.

Zepzelca® (lurbinectedin):

Zepzelca net product sales increased 11% to $78.0 million in 3Q23 compared to the same period in 2022.

net product sales increased 11% to $78.0 million in 3Q23 compared to the same period in 2022. The Company expects top-line data from the Phase 3 trial evaluating first-line (1L) use of Zepzelca to readout at the end of 2024 or early 2025. The trial is assessing the combination with Tecentriq® (atezolizumab), compared to Tecentriq alone, as maintenance therapy in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer after induction chemotherapy, in partnership with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche).

Key Pipeline Highlights

Zanidatamab:

Zanidatamab is a novel bispecific antibody that simultaneously binds two non-overlapping epitopes of HER2, resulting in multiple mechanisms of action, potent immune activation and encouraging antitumor activity in patients.

The Company plans to initiate the zanidatamab rolling BLA submission this year for accelerated approval in 2L BTC and expects to complete the rolling submission 1H24.

The Company has alignment with FDA on a confirmatory trial in 1L metastatic BTC, where there remains unmet patient need.

The pivotal HERIZON-GEA-01 trial, evaluating zanidatamab in 1L gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma, is ongoing and top-line data are expected in 2024.

The Company, along with partners, presented zanidatamab data at ESMO Congress 2023. Results from a Phase 1b/2 study of zanidatamab plus chemotherapy in combination with tislelizumab for the 1L treatment of HER2-positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma demonstrated antitumor activity with a confirmed ORR of 75.8%, median duration of response of 22.8 months and median PFS of 16.7 months and safety was consistent with previous findings.

JZP150:

JZP150, a selective fatty acid amide hydrolase, or FAAH, inhibitor, is in clinical development for the potential treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Patient enrollment is now complete in the Phase 2 PTSD trial and top-line data are expected in January 2024.

The Company received Fast Track Designation for JZP150 development in PTSD from FDA, underscoring the significant unmet medical needs of patients.

Suvecaltamide (JZP385):

Suvecaltamide, a highly selective and state dependent modulator of T-type calcium channels, is in clinical development for the treatment of essential tremor (ET) and Parkinson's disease tremor.

Patient enrollment is ongoing in the Phase 2b ET trial and top-line data readout is anticipated in 1H24. A Phase 2 trial in patients with Parkinson's disease tremor is ongoing.

JZP441:

JZP441 is a potent, highly selective oral orexin-2 receptor agonist designed to activate orexin signaling with the potential to be applicable in the treatment of narcolepsy, IH and other sleep disorders.

A Phase 1 development program to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of JZP441 in sleep-deprived healthy volunteers is ongoing.

The Company expects initial proof of concept in healthy volunteers in 2023.

JZP815:

JZP815 potently inhibits both monomer- and dimer-driven RAF signaling and prevents paradoxical pathway activation induced by BRAF selective inhibition.

A Phase 1 trial evaluating JZP815 in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors with MAPK pathway alterations is ongoing and a trial in progress poster of the Phase 1 study was presented at ESMO Congress 2023.

JZP898:

JZP898 is an engineered IFNa cytokine pro-drug that is activated specifically within the tumor microenvironment where it can stimulate IFNa receptors on cancer-fighting immune effector cells.

JZP898 received Investigational New Drug application clearance and the Company expects to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial by the end of the year.

Continued Repurchases under Previously Announced $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Program

The Company continued repurchases of its ordinary shares on the open market in the third quarter of 2023 as part of its previously authorized and announced share repurchase program. As of September 30, 2023, approximately $261 million remained available and authorized for share repurchases, after the purchase of approximately $75 million shares during the third quarter of 2023. The timing and amount of repurchases under the program will depend on a variety of factors, including the price of the Company's ordinary shares, alternative investment opportunities, restrictions under the Company's credit agreement, corporate and regulatory requirements and market conditions.

Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Total revenues $ 972,140

$ 940,652

$ 2,822,269

$ 2,687,251 GAAP net income (loss) $ 146,820

$ (19,648)

$ 320,678

$ 16,664 Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 340,148

$ 370,438

$ 950,538

$ 937,837 GAAP earnings (loss) per share $ 2.14

$ (0.31)

$ 4.67

$ 0.26 Non-GAAP adjusted EPS $ 4.84

$ 5.17

$ 13.29

$ 13.21

GAAP net income (loss) for 3Q23 was $146.8 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, compared to $(19.6) million, or $(0.31) per diluted share, for 3Q22.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income for 3Q23 was $340.1 million, or $4.84 per diluted share, compared to $370.4 million, or $5.17 per diluted share, for 3Q22.

Reconciliations of applicable GAAP reported to non-GAAP adjusted information are included at the end of this press release.

Total Revenues



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Xywav $ 331,633

$ 255,936

$ 935,958

$ 677,041 Xyrem 125,110

256,039

463,009

772,957 Epidiolex/Epidyolex 213,711

196,218

604,846

529,400 Sativex 4,627

3,220

14,531

12,104 Sunosi1 -

-

-

28,844 Total Neuroscience 675,081

711,413

2,018,344

2,020,346 Rylaze 104,859

73,513

292,479

200,687 Zepzelca 77,994

70,320

215,523

197,943 Defitelio/defibrotide 47,730

49,452

132,917

153,637 Vyxeos 29,827

30,067

100,583

97,714 Total Oncology 260,410

223,352

741,502

649,981 Other 2,907

1,001

9,758

3,576 Product sales, net 938,398

935,766

2,769,604

2,673,903 High-sodium oxybate AG royalty revenue 28,921

-

36,531

- Other royalty and contract revenues 4,821

4,886

16,134

13,348 Total revenues $ 972,140

$ 940,652

$ 2,822,269

$ 2,687,251











(1) Divestiture of Sunosi U.S. was completed in May 2022.

Total revenues increased 3% in 3Q23 compared to the same period in 2022.

Total neuroscience revenue, including high-sodium oxybate AG royalty revenue, was $704.0 million in 3Q23 compared to $711.4 million in 3Q22. Neuroscience net product sales in 3Q23 decreased 5% to $675.1 million compared to the same period in 2022 driven by decreased Xyrem revenues, reflecting the continued strong adoption of Xywav by patients with narcolepsy and availability of high-sodium oxybate AGs, offset by increased Xywav and Epidiolex/Epidyolex net product sales. High-sodium oxybate AG royalty revenue relates primarily to royalty revenue received from Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc on net sales of a high-sodium oxybate AG product.

revenues, reflecting the continued strong adoption of by patients with narcolepsy and availability of high-sodium oxybate AGs, offset by increased and net product sales. High-sodium oxybate AG royalty revenue relates primarily to royalty revenue received from Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc on net sales of a high-sodium oxybate AG product. Oncology net product sales in 3Q23 increased 17% to $260.4 million compared to the same period in 2022 primarily driven by the continued growth in Rylaze product sales, which increased 43% to $104.9 million.

Operating Expenses and Effective Tax Rate



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except percentages) 2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP:













Cost of product sales $ 102,153

$ 133,661

$ 328,334

$ 373,153 Gross margin 89.1 %

85.7 %

88.1 %

86.0 % Selling, general and administrative $ 308,310

$ 358,478

$ 947,071

$ 1,033,764 % of total revenues 31.7 %

38.1 %

33.6 %

38.5 % Research and development $ 234,402

$ 148,870

$ 633,050

$ 417,898 % of total revenues 24.1 %

15.8 %

22.4 %

15.6 % Acquired in-process research and development $ -

$ -

$ 1,000

$ 69,148 Impairment charge $ -

$ 133,648

$ -

$ 133,648 Income tax benefit $ (47,176)

$ (43,027)

$ (86,823)

$ (58,603) Effective tax rate 1 (47.4) %

71.6 %

(36.7) %

178.7 %













(1) The GAAP effective tax rate decreased for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same periods in 2022, primarily due to the mix of pre-tax income and losses across tax jurisdictions and the impact of the nabiximols impairment, which was recognized in 3Q22. The nine months ended September 30, 2022 was also impacted by the Sunosi divestment.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except percentages) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Non-GAAP adjusted:













Cost of product sales $ 67,119

$ 57,103

$ 197,841

$ 158,554 Gross margin 92.8 %

93.9 %

92.9 %

94.1 % Selling, general and administrative $ 273,042

$ 274,747

$ 810,428

$ 814,941 % of total revenues 28.1 %

29.2 %

28.7 %

30.3 % Research and development $ 217,767

$ 120,802

$ 583,704

$ 360,980 % of total revenues 22.4 %

12.8 %

20.7 %

13.4 % Acquired in-process research and development $ -

$ -

$ 1,000

$ 69,148 Income tax expense $ 7,378

$ 44,386

$ 72,785

$ 137,996 Effective tax rate 2.1 %

10.6 %

7.1 %

12.7 %

Changes in operating expenses in 3Q23 over the prior year period are primarily due to the following:

Cost of product sales decreased in 3Q23 compared to the same period in 2022, on a GAAP basis, primarily due to lower acquisition accounting inventory fair value step-up expense, partially offset by changes in product mix. Cost of product sales increased in 3Q23 compared to the same period in 2022, on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, primarily due to changes in product mix.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased in 3Q23 compared to the same period in 2022, on a GAAP basis, primarily due to restructuring and program termination costs incurred in 3Q22. SG&A expenses, on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, included decreased compensation-related expenses and increased investment in our priority programs.

Research and development (R&D) expenses increased in 3Q23 compared to the same period in 2022, on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, primarily due to the inclusion of costs related to zanidatamab, as well as our other key pipeline programs.

The impairment charge in 3Q22, on a GAAP basis, related to an acquired IPR&D asset impairment relating to the discontinuation of our nabiximols program.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $1.6 billion, and the outstanding principal balance of the Company's long-term debt was $5.8 billion. In addition, the Company had undrawn borrowing capacity under a revolving credit facility of $500 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company generated $924.7 million of cash from operations reflecting strong business performance and continued financial discipline.

2023 Financial Guidance

The Company is updating its full year 2023 financial guidance as follows:

(In millions) November 8, 2023

August 9, 2023 Revenues $3,750 - $3,875

$3,725 - $3,875 -Neuroscience (includes royalties from high-sodium oxybate AG) $2,715 - $2,825

$2,715 - $2,825 -Oncology $975 - $1,050

$950 - $1,050

GAAP:

(In millions, except per share amounts and percentages) November 8, 2023

August 9, 2023 Gross margin % 89 %

89 % SG&A expenses $1,240 - $1,295

$1,220 - $1,295 SG&A expenses as % of total revenues 32% - 35%

31% - 35% R&D expenses $844 - $888

$739 - $793 R&D expenses as % of total revenues 22% - 24%

19% - 21% Effective tax rate (59)% - (33)%

(35)% - (15)% Net income $450 - $565

$450 - $565 Net income per diluted share5 $6.60 - $8.15

$6.60 - $8.15 Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations5 72

72

Non-GAAP:

(In millions, except per share amounts and percentages) November 8, 2023

August 9, 2023 Gross margin % 93%1,6

93 % SG&A expenses $1,065 - $1,1052,6

$1,045 - $1,105 SG&A expenses as % of total revenues 27% - 29%

27% - 30% R&D expenses $780 - $8203,6

$675 - $725 R&D expenses as % of total revenues 20% - 22%

17% - 19% Effective tax rate 4% - 6%4,6

8% - 10% Net income $1,290 - $1,3406

$1,290 - $1,340 Net income per diluted share5 $18.15 - $19.006

$18.15 - $19.00 Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations5 72

72











1. Excludes $135-$155 million of amortization of acquisition-related inventory fair value step-up and $14-$15 million of share-based compensation expense. 2. Excludes $152-$167 million of share-based compensation expense and $23 million of restructuring costs. 3. Excludes $64-$68 million of share-based compensation expense. 4. Excludes 63%-39% from the GAAP effective tax rate of (59)%-(33)% relating to the income tax effect of adjustments between GAAP net income and non-GAAP adjusted net income, resulting in a non-GAAP adjusted effective tax rate of 4%-6%. 5. Diluted EPS calculations for 2023 include an estimated 8 million shares related to the assumed conversion of the Exchangeable Senior Notes and the associated interest expense add-back to net income of $25 million and $22 million, on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, respectively, under the "if converted" method. In August 2023, we made the irrevocable election to net share settle our 2024 Notes. This election is expected to impact our full-year net income per diluted share guidance by $0.05 to $0.10 per share, on a GAAP basis, and $0.25 to $0.40 per share, on a Non-GAAP adjusted basis, as a result of an estimated decrease in the weighted-average shares outstanding of 1 million shares. 6. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted guidance measures are included above and, in the table titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Adjusted 2023 Net Income Guidance" at the end of this press release.

Conference Call Details

Jazz Pharmaceuticals will host an investor conference call and live audio webcast today at 4:30 p.m. ET (9:30 p.m. GMT) to provide a business and financial update and discuss its 2023 third quarter results.

Audio webcast/conference call:

U.S. Dial-In Number: +1 888 350 4423

Ireland Dial-In Number: +353 1800 943 926

Additional global dial-in numbers are available here.

Passcode: 6907242

Interested parties may access the live audio webcast via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases - often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in neuroscience and oncology. Within these therapeutic areas, we are identifying new options for patients by actively exploring small molecules and biologics, and through innovative delivery technologies and cannabinoid science. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in nearly 75 countries. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:













Product sales, net $ 938,398

$ 935,766

$ 2,769,604

$ 2,673,903 Royalties and contract revenues 33,742

4,886

52,665

13,348 Total revenues 972,140

940,652

2,822,269

2,687,251 Operating expenses:













Cost of product sales (excluding amortization of

acquired developed technologies) 102,153

133,661

328,334

373,153 Selling, general and administrative 308,310

358,478

947,071

1,033,764 Research and development 234,402

148,870

633,050

417,898 Intangible asset amortization 154,883

141,232

456,731

461,782 Acquired in-process research and development -

-

1,000

69,148 Impairment charge -

133,648

-

133,648 Total operating expenses 799,748

915,889

2,366,186

2,489,393 Income from operations 172,392

24,763

456,083

197,858 Interest expense, net (71,497)

(80,244)

(219,114)

(214,117) Foreign exchange loss (1,377)

(4,649)

(566)

(16,532) Income (loss) before income tax benefit and equity in loss

(gain) of investees 99,518

(60,130)

236,403

(32,791) Income tax benefit (47,176)

(43,027)

(86,823)

(58,603) Equity in loss (gain) of investees (126)

2,545

2,548

9,148 Net income (loss) $ 146,820

$ (19,648)

$ 320,678

$ 16,664















Net income (loss) per ordinary share:













Basic $ 2.33

$ (0.31)

$ 5.05

$ 0.27 Diluted $ 2.14

$ (0.31)

$ 4.67

$ 0.26 Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share

calculations - basic 63,114

62,785

63,532

62,365 Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share

calculations - diluted 71,293

62,785

72,866

63,388

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,335,690

$ 881,482 Investments 250,000

- Accounts receivable, net of allowances 627,841

651,493 Inventories 611,827

714,061 Prepaid expenses 109,990

91,912 Other current assets 310,404

267,192 Total current assets 3,245,752

2,606,140 Property, plant and equipment, net 222,476

228,050 Operating lease assets 65,038

73,326 Intangible assets, net 5,417,860

5,794,437 Goodwill 1,705,320

1,692,662 Deferred tax assets, net 464,367

376,247 Deferred financing costs 7,172

9,254 Other non-current assets 76,080

55,139 Total assets $ 11,204,065

$ 10,835,255 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 109,850

$ 90,758 Accrued liabilities 769,942

803,255 Current portion of long-term debt 604,507

31,000 Income taxes payable 89,026

7,717 Deferred revenue 4

463 Total current liabilities 1,573,329

933,193 Long-term debt, less current portion 5,110,757

5,693,341 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 61,892

71,838 Deferred tax liabilities, net 841,234

944,337 Other non-current liabilities 127,480

106,812 Total shareholders' equity 3,489,373

3,085,734 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,204,065

$ 10,835,255

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SUMMARY OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 924,668

$ 930,006 Net cash used in investing activities (264,860)

(121,852) Net cash used in financing activities (204,948)

(549,087) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (652)

(11,157) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 454,208

$ 247,910

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net Income

Diluted EPS

Net Income

(Loss)

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS GAAP reported1 $ 146,820

$ 2.14

$ (19,648)

$ (0.31)

$ 320,678

$ 4.67

$ 16,664

$ 0.26 Intangible asset amortization 154,883

2.17

141,232

1.94

456,731

6.27

461,782

6.38 Share-based compensation

expense 56,115

0.79

54,948

0.75

173,900

2.39

156,427

2.16 Acquisition accounting

inventory fair value step-up 30,822

0.43

70,964

0.97

119,094

1.63

203,189

2.81 Restructuring and other

costs2 -

-

57,625

0.79

23,488

0.32

57,625

0.80 Non-cash interest expense3 6,062

0.09

14,262

0.20

16,255

0.23

32,002

0.44 Impairment charge4 -

-

133,648

1.83

-

-

133,648

1.85 (Income) costs related to

disposal of a business5 -

-

(671)

(0.01)

-

-

49,539

0.68 Transaction and integration

related expenses6 -

-

5,491

0.08

-

-

23,560

0.33 Income tax effect of above

adjustments (54,554)

(0.77)

(87,413)

(1.20)

(159,608)

(2.19)

(196,599)

(2.71) Effect of assumed conversion

of Exchangeable Senior

Notes -

(0.01)

-

0.13

-

(0.03)

-

0.21 Non-GAAP adjusted1 $ 340,148

$ 4.84

$ 370,438

$ 5.17

$ 950,538

$ 13.29

$ 937,837

$ 13.21































Weighted-average ordinary

shares used in diluted per

share calculations - GAAP 71,293





62,785





72,866





63,388



Dilutive effect of

Exchangeable Senior Notes1 -





9,044





-





9,044



Dilutive effect of employee

equity incentive and purchase

plans -





1,031





-





-



Weighted-average ordinary

shares used in diluted per share

calculations - non-GAAP 71,293





72,860





72,866





72,432



















Explanation of Adjustments and Certain Line Items:

1. Diluted EPS was calculated using the "if-converted" method in relation to the 1.50% exchangeable senior notes due 2024, or 2024 Notes and the 2.00% exchangeable senior notes due 2026, or 2026 Notes, which we refer to collectively as the Exchangeable Senior Notes. In August 2023, we made an irrevocable election to fix the settlement method for exchanges of the 2024 Notes to a combination of cash and ordinary shares of the Company with a specified cash amount per $1,000 principal amount of the 2024 Notes of $1,000. As a result, the assumed issuance of ordinary shares upon exchange of the 2024 Notes has only been included in the calculation of diluted net income per ordinary share, on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 up to the date the irrevocable election was made. GAAP reported net income per diluted share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 included 7.6 million shares and 8.5 million shares, respectively, related to the assumed conversion of the Exchangeable Senior Notes and the associated interest expense add-back to GAAP net income of $5.9 million and $20.0 million, respectively. There was no impact on GAAP reported net income (loss) per diluted share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, as the Exchangeable Senior Notes were anti-dilutive. Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 included 7.6 million shares and 8.5 million shares, respectively, related to the assumed conversion of the Exchangeable Senior Notes and the associated interest expense add-back to non-GAAP adjusted net income of $5.2 million and $17.8 million, respectively. Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 included 9.0 million shares related to the assumed conversion of the Exchangeable Senior Notes and the associated interest expense add-back to non-GAAP adjusted net income of $6.3 million and $18.9 million, respectively. 2. Includes restructuring and costs related to program terminations. 3. Non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs. 4. Impairment charge related to the IPR&D asset impairment following the discontinuation of our nabiximols program. 5. Loss on disposal of Sunosi to Axsome Therapeutics Inc. and associated costs. 6. Transaction and integration expenses related to the acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals plc.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION CERTAIN LINE ITEMS - FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30, 2023

Cost of

product

sales

Gross

margin

Selling,

general and

administrative

Research

and

development

Intangible

asset

amortization

Interest

expense, net

Income tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective

tax rate(1) GAAP Reported $ 102,153

89.1 %

$ 308,310

$ 234,402

$ 154,883

$ 71,497

$ (47,176)

(47.4) % Non-GAAP Adjustments:





























Intangible asset amortization -

-

-

-

(154,883)

-

-

- Share-based compensation expense (4,212)

0.5

(35,268)

(16,635)

-

-

-

- Acquisition accounting inventory

fair value step-up (30,822)

3.2

-

-

-

-

-

- Non-cash interest expense -

-

-

-

-

(6,062)

-

- Income tax effect of above

adjustments -

-

-

-

-

-

54,554

49.5 Total of non-GAAP adjustments (35,034)

3.7

(35,268)

(16,635)

(154,883)

(6,062)

54,554

49.5 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 67,119

92.8 %

$ 273,042

$ 217,767

$ -

$ 65,435

$ 7,378

2.1 %



Three months ended September 30, 2022

Cost of

product

sales

Gross

margin

Selling,

general and

administrative

Research

and

development

Intangible

asset

amortization

Impairment

charge

Interest

expense,

net

Income tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective

tax rate(1) GAAP Reported $ 133,661

85.7 %

$ 358,478

$ 148,870

$ 141,232

$ 133,648

$ 80,244

$ (43,027)

71.6 % Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Intangible asset

amortization -

-

-

-

(141,232)

-

-

-

- Share-based

compensation expense (3,160)

0.3

(35,890)

(15,898)

-

-

-

-

- Impairment charge -

-

-

-

-

(133,648)

-

-

- Income related to the

disposal of a business -

-

671

-

-

-

-

-

- Restructuring and other

costs (2,359)

0.3

(43,375)

(11,891)

-

-

-

-

- Transaction and

integration related costs (75)

-

(5,137)

(279)

-

-

-

-

- Non-cash interest

expense -

-

-

-

-

-

(14,262)

-

- Acquisition accounting

inventory fair value step-

up (70,964)

7.6

-

-

-





-

-

- Income tax effect of

above adjustments -

-

-

-

-

-

-

87,413

(61.0) Total of non-GAAP

adjustments (76,558)

8.2

(83,731)

(28,068)

(141,232)

(133,648)

(14,262)

87,413

(61.0) Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 57,103

93.9 %

$ 274,747

$ 120,802

$ -

$ -

$ 65,982

$ 44,386

10.6 %













(1) The GAAP effective tax rate decreased in the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to the mix of pre-tax income and losses across tax jurisdictions and the impact of the nabiximols impairment, which was recognized in 2022.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION CERTAIN LINE ITEMS - FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited)



Nine months ended September 30, 2023

Cost of

product

sales

Gross

margin

Selling,

general and

administrative

Research

and

development

Intangible

asset

amortization

Acquired

IPR&D

Interest

expense,

net

Income tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective

tax rate

(1) GAAP Reported $ 328,334

88.1 %

$ 947,071

$ 633,050

$ 456,731

$ 1,000

$ 219,114

$ (86,823)

(36.7) % Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Intangible asset

amortization -

-

-

-

(456,731)

-

-

-

- Share-based compensation

expense (11,399)

0.4

(113,155)

(49,346)

-

-

-

-

- Restructuring and other

costs -

-

(23,488)

-

-

-

-

-

- Non-cash interest

expense -

-

-

-

-

-

(16,255)

-

- Acquisition accounting

inventory fair value step-up (119,094)

4.4

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Income tax effect of above

adjustments -

-

-

-

-

-

-

159,608

43.8 Total of non-GAAP

adjustments (130,493)

4.8

(136,643)

(49,346)

(456,731)

-

(16,255)

159,608

43.8 Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 197,841

92.9 %

$ 810,428

$ 583,704

$ -

$ 1,000

$ 202,859

$ 72,785

7.1 %



Nine months ended September 30, 2022

Cost of

product

sales

Gross

margin

Selling,

general and

administrative

Research

and

development

Intangible

asset

amortization

Acquired

IPR&D

Impairment

charge

Interest

expense,

net

Income tax

expense

(benefit)

Effective

tax rate

(1) GAAP Reported $ 373,153

86.0 %

$ 1,033,764

$ 417,898

$ 461,782

$ 69,148

$ 133,648

$ 214,117

$ (58,603)

178.7 % Non-GAAP

Adjustments:





































Intangible asset

amortization -

-

-

-

(461,782)

-

-

-

-

- Share-based

compensation

expense (8,581)

0.3

(104,851)

(42,995)

-

-

-

-

-

- Impairment

charge -

-

-

-

-

-

(133,648)

-

-

- Costs related to

the disposal of a

business -

-

(49,539)

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Restructuring

and other costs (2,359)

0.1

(43,375)

(11,891)

-

-

-

-

-

- Transaction and

integration

related costs (470)

-

(21,058)

(2,032)

-

-

-

-

-

- Non-cash

interest expense -

-

-

-

-

-

-

(32,002)

-

- Acquisition

accounting

inventory fair

value step-up (203,189)

7.7

-

-

-

-





-

-

- Income tax effect

of above

adjustments -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

196,599

(166.0) Total of non-

GAAP

adjustments (214,599)

8.1

(218,823)

(56,918)

(461,782)

-

(133,648)

(32,002)

196,599

(166.0) Non-GAAP

Adjusted $ 158,554

94.1 %

$ 814,941

$ 360,980

$ -

$ 69,148

$ -

$ 182,115

$ 137,996

12.7 %















(1) The GAAP effective tax rate decreased in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to the mix of pre-tax income and losses across tax jurisdictions and the impact of both the Sunosi divestment in 2022 and the nabiximols impairment, which was recognized in 2022.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED 2023 NET INCOME AND DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Net Income

Diluted EPS GAAP guidance $450 - $565

$6.60 - $8.15 Intangible asset amortization 580 - 615

8.00 - 8.50 Acquisition accounting inventory fair value step-up 135 - 155

1.85 - 2.15 Share-based compensation expense 230 - 250

3.20 - 3.45 Restructuring and other costs 23

0.30 Non-cash interest expense 20 - 30

0.30 - 0.40 Income tax effect of above adjustments (215) - (230)

(2.95) - (3.20) Effect of assumed conversion of Exchangeable Senior Notes -

(0.05) Non-GAAP guidance $1,290 - $1,340

$18.15 - $19.00







Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations - GAAP and non-

GAAP 72





