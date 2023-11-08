Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.: Lifeloc Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Third Quarter Financial Highlights
Lifeloc posted quarterly net revenue of $2.696 million in the third quarter of 2023, resulting in a quarterly net profit of $110 thousand, or $0.04 per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $2.032 million and quarterly net loss of $(87) thousand, or $(0.04) per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022. Revenue for the quarter increased 33% versus the third quarter last year, as demand grows. Nine-month net revenues of $7.140 million and a net profit of $111 thousand, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net revenue of $6.373 million and a net loss of $(433) thousand, or $(0.18) per diluted share, for the same nine months of 2022. Total gross margin in the third quarter improved to 41.5% versus 37.8% for the same quarter last year. For the first nine months of 2023 gross margin was 43.4% versus 35.7% for the same period last year.
The gross margin improvement over last year resulted from a combination of price increases, lower depreciation, and increased efficiencies resulting from a lessening of supply constraints. The margin improvement along with the sales increase was more than sufficient to offset a 65% increase in research and development investment and still result in a profitable third quarter.
We believe our core alcohol detection product line-up is strong. The newer platforms LX9 and LT7 have features and performance that have driven market penetration by meeting previously unaddressable market needs, such as wider temperature ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages. We expect that most L-series sales will be incremental to FC-series devices rather than displacing FC sales. The L-series devices have been certified to meet the requirements of most modern registration standards, such as SAI's (Standards Australia International) latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors. Our FC-series devices remain favored in many law enforcement and international organizations. Our Easycal® automated calibration station builds important protection around our brand with the only automated calibration available for portable breath alcohol testers and contributes to market share gains by the workplace Phoenix® 6.0 BT and EV 30 devices.
We believe our most important goal and best opportunity remains the convergence of the global need for rapid detection of drugs of abuse with Lifeloc's proven capability to build easy-to-use portable testing equipment. We are focusing our research and development efforts on leveraging the SpinDx technology platform, sometimes referred to as "Lab on a Disk," to develop a series of devices and tests that can be used at roadside and in emergency rooms, forensic labs and workplace test sites to achieve a rapid and quantitative measure for a panel of drugs of abuse. The initial product release is projected to be a device with a disk that allows for detection of delta-9-THC (the major intoxicating component of the cannabis plant) from a test subject's saliva, followed by a disk for a panel of drugs, which currently includes cocaine, amphetamines, and fentanyl. Testing has validated the SpinDx measurement technology against the definitive standard liquid chromatography-mass spectroscopy (LCMS) measurement utilizing human samples. The LCMS data are validating the SpinDx test results on real-world human saliva tests at a limit of detection of approximately 10 ng/ml. With our research and development work, we continue to improve our technology's robustness, speed, and convenience of operation. The release of our SpinDx saliva testing system for beta testing utilizing the delta-9-THC disks is expected early in 2024 and is projected to result in commercialization in later 2024. We expect to accelerate development by combining our LX9 breathalyzer with the THC SpinDx detection unit, to produce our roadside marijuana breathalyzer system.
"In the third quarter, supply chain constraints have been significantly relieved. As a result, our production backlog has been satisfied during the quarter. We are optimistic that supply will no longer be a significant constraint to our normal order flow," commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO. "Product is again flowing normally, and so our full attention is pushing the SpinDx product platform across the finish line to commercialization. We anticipate that our research and development expenses will continue to rise in this final push."
About Lifeloc Technologies
Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com/investor.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, performance, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, economic conditions, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.
Phoenix® and Easycal® are registered trademarks of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.
SpinDx is a trademark of Sandia Corporation.
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
|September 30,
2023
(Unaudited)
|December 31,
2022
Cash
|$
|2,136,873
|$
|2,352,754
Accounts receivable, net
|709,307
|627,919
Inventories, net
|2,912,406
|2,732,463
Employee retention credit receivable
|-
|107,575
Prepaid expenses and other
|265,352
|58,203
Total current assets
|6,023,938
|5,878,914
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, at cost:
Land
|317,932
|317,932
Building
|1,928,795
|1,928,795
Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software
|569,448
|569,448
Production equipment, software and space modifications
|1,169,603
|1,147,992
Training courses
|432,375
|432,375
Office equipment, software and space modifications
|216,618
|216,618
Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications
|226,356
|226,356
Research and development equipment, software and space modifications
|480,684
|480,684
Less accumulated depreciation
|(3,263,200
|)
|(3,072,961
|)
Total property and equipment, net
|2,078,611
|2,247,239
OTHER ASSETS:
Patents, net
|66,079
|69,679
Deposits and other
|500
|500
Deferred taxes
|435,545
|321,429
Total other assets
|502,124
|391,608
Total assets
|$
|8,604,673
|$
|8,517,761
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
|$
|501,827
|$
|413,957
Term loan payable, current portion
|51,194
|50,028
Income taxes payable
|36,476
|-
Customer deposits
|184,474
|201,031
Accrued expenses
|262,206
|344,944
Deferred revenue, current portion
|60,607
|80,222
Reserve for warranty expense
|46,500
|46,500
Total current liabilities
|1,143,284
|1,136,682
TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and
debt issuance costs
|1,182,751
|1,219,677
DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion
|12,467
|6,191
Total liabilities
|2,338,502
|2,362,550
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares
authorized, 2,454,116 shares outstanding
|4,668,014
|4,668,014
Retained earnings
|1,598,157
|1,487,197
Total stockholders' equity
|6,266,171
|6,155,211
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|8,604,673
|$
|8,517,761
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
REVENUES:
|2023
|2022
Product sales
|$
|2,676,872
|$
|2,007,652
Royalties
|5,063
|1,225
Rental income
|13,573
|22,989
Total
|2,695,508
|2,031,866
COST OF SALES
|1,576,117
|1,263,951
GROSS PROFIT
|1,119,391
|767,915
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
|516,174
|313,092
Sales and marketing
|309,898
|268,515
General and administrative
|269,593
|296,806
Total
|1,095,665
|878,413
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
|23,726
|(110,498
|)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest income
|17,678
|4,508
Interest expense
|(10,494
|)
|(10,724
|)
Total
|7,184
|(6,216
|)
NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES
|30,910
|(116,714
|)
BENEFIT FROM FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES
|78,693
|29,742
NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|109,603
|$
|(86,972
|)
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.04
|)
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.04
|)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC
|2,454,116
|2,454,116
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED
|2,454,116
|2,454,116
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
REVENUES:
|2023
|2022
Product sales
|$
|7,056,638
|$
|6,264,222
Royalties
|23,419
|40,437
Rental income
|60,351
|67,867
Total
|7,140,408
|6,372,526
COST OF SALES
|4,043,146
|4,099,087
GROSS PROFIT
|3,097,262
|2,273,439
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
|1,308,721
|1,056,026
Sales and marketing
|897,856
|821,821
General and administrative
|872,724
|943,060
Total
|3,079,301
|2,820,907
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
|17,961
|(547,468
|)
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest income
|46,678
|6,130
Interest expense
|(31,319
|)
|(32,451
|)
Total
|15,359
|(26,321
|)
NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES
|33,320
|(573,789
|)
BENEFIT FROM FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES
|77,640
|140,779
NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|110,960
|$
|(433,010
|)
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.18
|)
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.18
|)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC
|2,454,116
|2,454,116
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED
|2,454,116
|2,454,116
Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
Total stockholders' equity, beginning balances
|$
|6,156,568
|$
|6,264,930
|$
|6,155,211
|$
|6,593,766
Common stock (no shares issued during periods):
Beginning balances
|4,668,014
|4,668,014
|4,668,014
|4,650,812
Stock based compensation expense related
to stock options
|-
|-
|-
|17,202
Ending balances
|4,668,014
|4,668,014
|4,668,014
|4,668,014
Retained earnings:
Beginning balances
|1,488,554
|1,596,916
|1,487,197
|1,942,954
Net income (loss)
|109,603
|(86,972
|)
|110,960
|(433,010
|)
Ending balances
|1,598,157
|1,509,944
|1,598,157
|1,509,944
Total stockholders' equity, ending balances
|$
|6,266,171
|$
|6,177,958
|$
|6,266,171
|$
|6,177,958
LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|2023
|2022
Net income (loss)
|$
|110,960
|$
|(433,010
|)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
provided from (used in) operating activities-
Depreciation and amortization
|198,471
|438,549
Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change
|-
|154,367
Deferred taxes, net change
|(114,116
|)
|(140,779
|)
Stock based compensation expense related to
stock options
|-
|17,202
Changes in operating assets and liabilities-
Accounts receivable
|(81,388
|)
|(96,230
|)
Inventories
|(179,943
|)
|(180,535
|)
Employee retention credit and income taxes receivable
|107,575
|-
Prepaid expenses and other
|(207,149
|)
|(59,041
|)
Deposits and other
|-
|162,980
Accounts payable
|87,870
|(3,130
|)
Income taxes payable
|36,476
|-
Customer deposits
|(16,557
|)
|9,608
Accrued expenses
|(82,738
|)
|(63,917
|)
Deferred revenue
|(13,339
|)
|(11,787
|)
Net cash provided from (used in)
operating activities
|(153,878
|)
|(205,723
|)
CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property and equipment
|(21,611
|)
|(201,870
|)
Patent filing expense
|(1,404
|)
|(1,687
|)
Net cash (used in) investing activities
|(23,015
|)
|(203,557
|)
CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Principal payments made on term loan
|(38,988
|)
|(37,857
|)
Net cash provided from (used in) financing
activities
|(38,988
|)
|(37,857
|)
NET (DECREASE) IN CASH
|(215,881
|)
|(447,137
|)
CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|2,352,754
|2,571,668
CASH, END OF PERIOD
|$
|2,136,873
|$
|2,124,531
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:
Cash paid for interest
|$
|28,091
|$
|29,223
