The Eastern Company To Present at Virtual Investor Conference on November 15-16, 2023

SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) today announced that President & CEO Mark Hernandez will present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference, taking place virtually on Wednesday, November 15 and Thursday, November 16, 2023. Joining him will be Vice President & CFO Nicholas Vlahos.

The Company's presentation will be webcast starting at 10:45 AM ET on Wednesday, November 15 and can be accessed live here. Eastern will also participate in virtual one-on-ones with investors on November 15 and November 16, 2023.

To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and participants do not need to be a Sidoti client.

About The Eastern Company

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to markets. Eastern's businesses operate in industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

