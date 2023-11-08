Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.11.2023
Mega-Coup! Akquisition von drei starken Lithium Projekten
WKN: 939208 | ISIN: US2763171046 | Ticker-Symbol: EAQ
Frankfurt
08.11.23
08:00 Uhr
16,400 Euro
+0,200
+1,23 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
08.11.2023 | 22:38
The Eastern Company To Present at Virtual Investor Conference on November 15-16, 2023

SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) today announced that President & CEO Mark Hernandez will present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference, taking place virtually on Wednesday, November 15 and Thursday, November 16, 2023. Joining him will be Vice President & CFO Nicholas Vlahos.

The Company's presentation will be webcast starting at 10:45 AM ET on Wednesday, November 15 and can be accessed live here. Eastern will also participate in virtual one-on-ones with investors on November 15 and November 16, 2023.

To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and participants do not need to be a Sidoti client.

About The Eastern Company

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to markets. Eastern's businesses operate in industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

The Eastern Company
Mark Hernandez or Nicholas Vlahos
203-729-2255

SOURCE: The Eastern Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/800934/the-eastern-company-to-present-at-virtual-investor-conference-on-november-15-16-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
