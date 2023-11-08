West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2023) - Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQX: NILIF) (FSE: DJ5) (the "Company" or "Surge") announces that its Director and Chair, Graham Harris, has purchased 500,000 shares of the Company's common stock in the open market. This investment reinforces Mr. Harris' confidence in the Company's long term potential and his commitment to its long term success. The purchase will be filed on Mr. Harris' insider reports at SEDI.CA.

The Company also wishes to announce that there are currently no undisclosed material changes in its affairs, either positive or negative, of which it is aware.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for lithium in Nevada whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and the OTCQX Market in the US. The Company maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Reimer"

Greg Reimer,

President & CEO

Contact Information

Email: info@surgebatterymetals.com

Phone: 604-662-8184

Website: surgebatterymetals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186704