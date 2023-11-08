Spark Power Group Inc.: Spark Power Shares 2023 Third Quarter Conference Call Details

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company of Spark Power Corp ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 15 to discuss the Company's 2023 third quarter, ended September 30, with investors and analysts.

The Company plans to release its third quarter results after markets close on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Conference Call Details

DATE: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-877-545-0523 or International 1-973-528-0016

ACCESS CODE: 286844

WEBCAST: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2400/49405

It is suggested that those wishing to access the webcast log-in approximately 10 minutes in advance of the start time to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archive will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call for a period of 90 days.

About Spark Power Group Inc.

Spark Power is the leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical services and operations and maintenance services to the industrial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

Investor and Regulatory Inquiries:

Richard Perri

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

richard.perri@sparkpowercorp.com

+1 (905) 829-3336

Media Inquiries:

Lauren D'Andrea, Manager, Corporate Communications & Brand

media@sparkpowercorp.com

+1 (905) 829-3336

SOURCE: Spark Power Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/801395/spark-power-shares-2023-third-quarter-conference-call-details