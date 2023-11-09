Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Mega-Coup! Akquisition von drei starken Lithium Projekten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C2J6 | ISIN: US50203G1040 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LFTD PARTNERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LFTD PARTNERS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
09.11.2023 | 00:38
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LFTD Partners Inc. to Host Conference Call on Monday, November 13, 2023 to Discuss Q3 2023 Financial Results

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2023 / LFTD Partners Inc. ("LFTD Partners" or the "Company") (OTCQB:LIFD), the corporate parent of Lifted Made, maker of the award-winning Urb Finest Flowers brand of hemp and psychoactive products, today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:45 AM ET. Following this release, LFTD Partners will hold an earnings conference call Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 AM ET.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Participant phone numbers:

Toll Free: 877-545-0320
International: 973-528-0002
Participant Access Code: 916297

Webcast event link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2916/49466

The participant phone numbers and webcast event link will be shown on the Investor Relations section of LFTD Partners' website at https://www.lftdpartners.com/investors.

The webcast replay will also be available on the Investor Relations section of LFTD Partners' website.

Although attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions during the earnings conference call, attendees are encouraged to submit questions prior to the call by emailing them to: jakejacobs@lftdpartners.com.

About LFTD Partners Inc.

Publicly-traded LFTD Partners Inc., Jacksonville, FL (OTCQB:LIFD) is the parent corporation of Lifted Made, Kenosha, WI and Aztec, NM (www.urb.shop), which manufactures and sells hemp-derived and other psychoactive products under its award-winning Urb Finest Flowers brand. Lifted Made is the worldwide, exclusive manufacturer and seller of Diamond Supply Co. (www.DiamondSupplyCo.com) and Cali Sweets hemp-derived products. Lifted Made is also the exclusive manufacturer and seller of Jeeter (www.Jeeter.com) hemp-derived products in the USA. LFTD Partners Inc. also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis (www.AblisBev.com), and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits (www.CraterLakeSpirits.com) and Bend Spirits, Inc. (www.Bendistillery.com) all located in Bend, OR. Please read LIFD's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which fully describe our business and the Risk Factors associated therewith. Stay updated with our company news and product launches by subscribing to our newsletters at www.LFTDPartners.com and at www.urb.shop.

CONTACTS:

Gerard M. "Gerry" Jacobs
Chairman and CEO of LFTD Partners Inc.
(847) 915-2446
GerardMJacobs@LFTDPartners.com
www.LFTDPartners.com

SOURCE: LFTD Partners Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/801455/lftd-partners-inc-to-host-conference-call-on-monday-november-13-2023-to-discuss-q3-2023-financial-results

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.