Global Brands Magazine: Thai Vietjet awarded 'The Fastest Growing Airline Brand' at Global Brand Awards 2023

BANGKOK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thai Vietjet has been named 'The Fastest Growing Airline Brand' at the 2023 Global Brand Awards, presented by Global Brands Magazine, proving the airline's success in brand reputation as a prominent airline brand in Thailand.

Mr. Woranate Laprabang, Chief Executive Officer at Thai Vietjet, said, "Thai Vietjet has worked relentlessly for more than seven years to establish its brand's reputation and trust while also offering top-notch services to our passengers on our pleasant flights. We have managed to win over the hearts of Thai and international travelers and maintain our position as one of the top airlines in Thailand that are always on travelers' minds when thinking about flying. We are grateful for the support from our passengers, and we'll keep serving them as their favorite and most reliable airline."

Commenting on winning the award, Jay Reddy, Director of Global Brands Magazine, said, "It is my privilege to recognize excellence in brand growth and innovation. Thai Vietjet Air has set an outstanding benchmark as the 'Fastest Growing Airline Brand, Thailand.' Their relentless dedication to delivering exceptional services, fostering innovation, and expanding their reach has propelled them to the forefront of the aviation industry. This award is a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence and their remarkable journey in enhancing the flying experience for all. We applaud Thai Vietjet Air for their remarkable achievement. We look forward to watching Thai Vietjet Air grow even more vital in future years."

About Global Brand Awards:

Global Brand Awards was established to honor excellence in performance and reward companies across different sectors. The award honors companies that have performed extraordinarily well in the fields of Finance, Education, Hospitality, Lifestyle, Automobiles, and Technology. The awards are given to acknowledged key players who strive for fineness and provide a platform for recognition. The award also aims to identify and create awareness about the significance of exceptional service delivery & reward their performance with the ultimate global recognition.

About Thai Vietjet:

Established in 2014, Thai Vietjet has been cooperating with Vietjet to extend its flight network and provide more opportunities for travelers to discover Thailand and many other countries with its hospitable and enjoyable service. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, the airline offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.

Currently, Thai Vietjet operates 11 Thailand domestic routes, including flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surat Thani, cross-regional flights including from Phuket to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. The airline is also actively expanding its international flight network to many destinations across Asia-Pacific, connecting Thailand with Vietnam, Singapore, Cambodia, Japan, Taipei and other top destinations in the region.

