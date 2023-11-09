More than CAD 100 million in free cash flow in the quarter - a new record for the Canadian oil and gas producer Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. While geopolitical conflicts rage, the Company excels in meeting expected oil production targets while developing new properties. This is no mean feat in a political environment that aims to gradually reduce dependence on fossil fuels. However, the Canadians remain undeterred because what ultimately counts in times of crisis is a consistent and reliable supply. We take a look at the past quarter.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...