Das Instrument GNAR LU1861136247 AIS-AIMU SRIPAB UETFDREOA ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.11.2023The instrument GNAR LU1861136247 AIS-AIMU SRIPAB UETFDREOA ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2023Das Instrument DNRA LU1737653045 AIS-M.NA ESG B.CTB UETFED ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.11.2023The instrument DNRA LU1737653045 AIS-M.NA ESG B.CTB UETFED ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2023Das Instrument F4W CA9837871024 X1 ENTERTAINMENT GROUP EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.11.2023The instrument F4W CA9837871024 X1 ENTERTAINMENT GROUP EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2023Das Instrument XRUE LU0212992860 AXA WLD-FR.EU.MICR.ATEOPF INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.11.2023The instrument XRUE LU0212992860 AXA WLD-FR.EU.MICR.ATEOPF INVESTMENT_FUND is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2023Das Instrument ZHJ CNE1000004S4 ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY H YC1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.11.2023The instrument ZHJ CNE1000004S4 ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY H YC1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2023Das Instrument 4Q01 US7813863054 RUMBLEON CL.B DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.11.2023The instrument 4Q01 US7813863054 RUMBLEON CL.B DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.11.2023