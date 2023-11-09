SBM Offshore N.V.: SBM Offshore Third Quarter 2023 Trading Update

November 9, 2023

FEED contracts awarded by ExxonMobil Guyana for Whiptail development project in Guyana

FPSO Liza Unity purchase option exercised by ExxonMobil Guyana; sale to be completed in November 2023

2023 Directional 1 EBITDA guidance increased from above US$1 billion to around US$1.3 billion

EBITDA guidance increased from above US$1 billion to around US$1.3 billion 2023 Directional revenue guidance increased from above US$2.9 billion to around US$4.4 billion

FPSO Prosperity, delivered on time in Guyana and preparing for first oil

Successful installation of 3 floaters for the Provence Grand Large offshore wind project



Bruno Chabas, CEO of SBM Offshore, commented:

"We have delivered results this quarter in line with expectation. Given the exercise of the purchase option of FPSO Liza Unity by ExxonMobil Guyana, we have revised our revenue and EBITDA guidance upwards to reflect this.

We are pleased to have been awarded a further FEED contract in Guyana for an FPSO for the Whiptail development project. This project, subject to government approvals and final investment decision by ExxonMobil Guyana, will be the fifth for the Company in Guyana and is based on a new commercial model: the FPSO's ownership is expected to be transferred to the client at the end of the construction period. SBM Offshore is then expected to operate the FPSO using its innovative integrated operations and maintenance model. This combines SBM Offshore and ExxonMobil's expertise and experience, leveraging key learnings and the operational excellence of the units currently deployed in Guyana.

Year-to-date, the fleet performance stood at 99.3%, in line with historical trend.

On the execution front, FPSO Prosperity has been delivered on time and is preparing for first oil in Guyanese waters. FPSO Sepetiba is also on track to achieve first oil in December 2023. Together, these FPSOs are capable of producing an additional 400,000 barrels of oil per day.

Significant progress was also achieved in our New Energies platform: the floaters for the Provence Grand Large floating offshore wind project were successfully installed. This provides a tangible commercial reference for the Company's innovative tension leg mooring technology. Once commissioned, the 3 floaters will produce 25MW of clean energy, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 45,000 people."

Financial Overview2

YTD Directional in US$ million 3Q 2023 3Q 2022 % Change Revenue 2,247 2,522 -11% Lease and Operate 1,412 1,290 9% Turnkey 835 1,233 -32% in US$ billion Sep-30-23 Dec-31-22 % Change Net Debt 7.5 6.1 23%

Directional revenue stood at US$2,247 million compared with US$2,522 million for the same period in 2022. This 11% decrease is driven by the Turnkey segment and mainly results from the partial divestment of FPSOs Almirante Tamandaré and Alexandre de Gusmão at the beginning of 2022 and the completion of FPSO Liza Unity project in the first half-year of 2022.

Directional Turnkey revenue for the third quarter 2023 included variation orders related to FPSO Prosperity for the compensation of costs incurred by the Company after topside readiness, before the commencement of the charter at first oil. Under Directional, such costs are accounted for as revenue with a corresponding offset versus capital expenditure.

Year-to-date, Directional Lease and Operate revenue increased to US$1,412 million, a 9% growth compared with the same period in 2022 due the full contribution of FPSO Liza Unity in 2023 and increased reimbursable scope, partly offset by FPSO Capixaba leaving the fleet in the first half-year of 2022.

The increase in net debt reflects the continued investment in the construction program of five FPSOs. The Company uses interest rate swaps to hedge interest rate risk. The hedge ratio of the floating-rate debt and the associated interest rate swaps is above 90%.

Project Review and Fleet Operational Update

FPSOSepetiba - The vessel arrived safely in Brazil in September 2023. Project teams are completing offshore commissioning activities while the hook-up and installation campaigns are progressing. The project targets first oil in December 2023.

FPSOProsperity - Delivered on time and preparing for first oil.

FPSOAlmiranteTamandaré - The topsides modules lifting campaign is progressing along with integration and commissioning. The FPSO's delivery continues to be on track for 2024 and the client expects first oil from the field in early 2025.

FPSOAlexandrede Gusmão - The topsides fabrication continues to progress allowing the commencement of the module lifting campaign at the yard in China. First oil is expected in 2025.

FPSOONE GUYANA - The topsides fabrication is progressing in line with plan. First oil is expected in 2025.

Fast4Ward® MPF hulls - The seventh MPF hull has been allocated to the Whiptail development project in Guyana following FEED contracts award by ExxonMobil Guyana. An eighth MPF hull is under construction to support tendering activities.

Fleet Uptime - Year-to-date, the fleet's uptime was 99.3%, in line with historical performance.

Environment, Social and Governance

The Company's Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate year-to-date was 0.09, compared with the full year 2023 target of below 0.143.

Emissions - In the third quarter of the year, the Company is on track to meet the target set on gas flared with a maximum average fleet target of 1.48 mmscf/d.

ESG ratings - MSCI has upgraded the ESG rating of the Company from A to AA (with scores ranging from AAA to CCC) recognizing SBM Offshore's environmental management systems and being industry leader in managing carbon emissions.

New Energies

Provence Grand Large pilot project - Anchoring and hook-up of all three floaters constructed by the Company has been successfully completed 17km off the coast of Marseille, France, in 100m water depth. The floating wind units of 8.4MW each utilize SBM Offshore's tension leg floaters which reduce motion and stress on turbine components while minimizing overall footprint. Commissioning of the floaters is expected in early 2024.

Guidance

ExxonMobil Guyana has notified the Company it will exercise its right to purchase FPSO Liza Unity in November 2023, a few months ahead of the end of the maximum lease term, in February 2024. The purchase allows ExxonMobil Guyana to assume ownership of the unit while SBM Offshore will continue to operate and maintain the FPSO up to 2033. The net cash proceeds will be applied to full repayment of the US$1.14 billion project financing and as such will decrease SBM Offshore's net debt position.

The Company's 2023 guidance has been updated to take into consideration the sale of the asset.

2023 Directional revenue guidance is revised from above US$2.9 billion to around US$4.4 billion of which, unchanged, around US$1.9 billion is expected from Lease and Operate and around US$2.5 billion is expected from Turnkey compared to above US$1 billion in the previous guidance.

2023 Directional EBITDA guidance is revised from above US$1 billion to around US$1.3 billion.



Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore designs, builds, installs and operates offshore floating facilities for the offshore energy industry. As a leading technology provider, we put our marine expertise at the service of a responsible energy transition by reducing emissions from fossil fuel production, while developing cleaner solutions for renewable energy sources.

More than 7,000 SBMers worldwide are committed to sharing their experience to deliver safe, sustainable and affordable energy from the oceans for generations to come.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

Attachment