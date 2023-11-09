Ensol, a French startup serving the residential PV and home energy solution market, has raised €3 million in venture capital from Paris-based investors, Otium Capital, a fund that backs early-stage companies, and BetterAngle, a business angel group.France-based Ensol, a startup that wants to make acquiring residential PV and home energy solutions more efficient, has raised €3 million ($3.2 million) in venture capital from Paris-based investors, Otium Capital, a fund that backs early-stage companies, and BetterAngle, a business angel group. The French startup was created to make it easier for homeowners ...

