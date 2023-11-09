Winner of the award CSR Plant of the year Trophées des Usines 2023 awarded by l'Usine Nouvelle during the Assises de l'Industrie (Industry Conferences)

Low Carbon Cement Award from the World Cement Association at its annual conference in Dubai

Julien Blanchard, Chairman of the Company's Management Board of Hoffmann Green, honored by the French Academy of Architecture

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Mnemo: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonization of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, announces that it has received several awards recognizing its industrial know-how, technological leadership and the quality of its management.

Winner of the CSR Plant of the year at the Trophées des Usines 2023 awards ceremony

A must-attend event organized by the magazine Usine Nouvelle to coincide with the Assises de l'Industrie, the trophées des Usines highlight France's best-performing industrial sites.

Hoffmann Green was honored with the Plant of the Year award, in the CSR category, for the best sustainable development project (waste management, energy efficiency, resource conservation, etc.). The award salutes the launch last spring of the Group's second production unit, H2, the world's first vertical cement plant. Designed to have the lowest possible impact, the plant combines cutting-edge technology with advanced R&D, increasing Hoffmann Green's production capacity by a factor of 5, from 50,000 tonnes to 250,000 tonnes.

Low Carbon Cement Award from the World Cement Association

The World Cement Association (WCA), founded in 2016, is the largest independent organization working globally on behalf of the cement industry and its stakeholders. Its objectives are to represent and promote the global cement industry, as well as the commercial and legal interests of its members, of which Hoffmann Green is a member, to national and international institutions and organizations.

At its annual conference, held on October 24 and 25, 2023 in Dubai, the Association awarded the Low Carbon Cement Prize to Hoffmann, testifying to the added value of its clinker and carbon free cements, which cut CO2 emissions by 5 compared with traditional cement.

Julien Blanchard, Chairman of the Company's Management Board of Hoffmann Green, honored by the French Academy of Architecture

As a cultural institution, the Académie d'Architecture's mission is to promote the quality of buildings through actions that enhance the various players involved in architectural production, teaching, research and the dissemination of architectural culture.

Each year, it awards some thirty prizes and awards to players in the architecture and building industries. On 14 September, Julien Blanchard was awarded the Prix Société Centrale des Architectes 1875 medal for entrepreneurs and business leaders by the "Jury des Prix et Récompenses de l'Académie".

This prestigious distinction rewards Mr. Blanchard's entrepreneurial career and his investment in minimizing the impact of the construction sector and making it as sustainable as possible.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "We are very proud of these awards, which recognize both our industrial expertise, with the construction of our H2 production unit, the world's first vertical cement plant, and our technological leadership. The development of our innovative solutions is a perfect response to the sector's environmental challenges, reducing CO2 emissions by 5. On the strength of this recognition from the profession, Hoffmann will continue to work to change the construction paradigm in favor of a sustainable, environmentally friendly ecosystem."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green has two production units powered by a fleet of solar trackers on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 plant and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant, which was inaugurated in May 2023. A third plant will be built at the major port of Dunkirk in 2024-2025, bringing total production capacity to 550,000 tonnes a year, or 3% of the French market. The Group has developed a genuine technological breakthrough based on the modification of cement composition and the creation of a cold manufacturing process, 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market, which has not changed for 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

Hoffmann Green was chosen as one of the 20 French green start-ups in 2022 as part of the French Tech Green20 programme, run by Mission French Tech in partnership with the French Ministry for Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected as part of French Tech 2030, an ambitious new support programme run by La Mission French Tech alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company is continuing to expand internationally, signing contracts in the UK, Belgium, Switzerland and recently Saudi Arabia.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.com/

