Donnerstag, 09.11.2023
NuGen Medical und der 600 Mio. Dollar NASDAQ-Mann!
WKN: A3CRFF | ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 | Ticker-Symbol: 1K5A
Tradegate
09.11.23
09:32 Uhr
6,600 Euro
-0,070
-1,05 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RENEWI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENEWI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6006,79009:52
6,6206,78009:47
09.11.2023 | 08:31
Renewi plc: Half-year report

DJ Renewi plc: Half-year report 

Renewi plc (RWI) 
Renewi plc: Half-year report 
09-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
9 November 2023 
Renewi plc 
 
Half Year Results 
for the six months ended 30 September 2023 
 
Renewi plc ("Renewi", the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (LSE: RWI), the leading European 
waste-to-product business, announces its results for the six months ended 30 September 2023 ("HY24" or the "period"). 
 
Financial Highlights - in line with guidance from 4 October 2023 
   -- Revenue of EUR937m and underlying EBIT1 of EUR50.7m (HY23: EUR952m and EUR75.2m respectively), reflects re-based 
  recyclate prices together with a subdued volume environment in certain commercial waste sectors and particularly 
  construction & demolition ("C&D") 
   -- Underlying EBITDA of EUR113.6m (HY23: EUR131.9m) 
   -- Statutory profit after tax of EUR35.3m (HY23: EUR53.4m) and basic EPS of 42 cents (HY23: 66 cents) 
   -- Net cash inflow from operating activities of EUR88.8m (HY23: EUR74.0m) due to improvements in working capital 
 
   -- Core net debt* to EBITDA of 2.1x (March 2023: 1.8x) with core net debt increased to EUR383.2m (March 2023: 
  EUR370.6m), in line with expectations 
 
Strategic and Operational Highlights - strong actions in HY24 
 
Margin focus: 
   -- Renewi 2.0 is now successfully completed and the programme has supported productivity in HY24 
   -- Additional actions to be implemented in H2 to reduce SG&A and other costs by EUR15m on an annual basis, 
  with capability and capacity retained 
 
Portfolio actions: 
   -- As previously announced, strategic review of UK Municipal on track, targeted outcome in the first half of 
  2024 
   -- Strong Q2 performance in Mineralz & Water ("M&W"), following ramp-up of sand and gravel production, with 
  H2 expected to show sharply improved results, in line with the performance enhancement plan 
 
Accelerated growth: 
   -- Successfully commissioned a hard plastics sorting facility in Acht, Netherlands which is expected to 
  achieve at least group hurdle returns over the course of 2024 
   -- The Group had a number of customer wins including the Dutch Ministry of Defence, TotalEnergies and 
  Custodial Institutions Agency 
   -- Renewi's Specialities business Maltha, continued to achieve record-breaking performance due to 
  operational enhancements and strategic investments. Coolrec maintained strong volumes in the period, though 
  plastics prices were lower 
 
Current trading and outlook - on track to achieve full year expectations 
   -- Full year guidance unchanged from trading update of 4 October 2023 
   -- Revenue stable as a result of targeted commercial initiatives and structural drivers, including Vlarema 8 
  legislation, expected to support resilient H2 demand across Commercial Waste Belgium, M&W and the Specialities 
  businesses which will mitigate in part continued low levels of C&D activity in the Netherlands 
   -- Significantly stronger EBIT performance in H2 underpinned by continued M&W earnings recovery, the initial 
  contribution from SG&A cost actions, pricing and further productivity initiatives. Further benefits of our margin 
  and portfolio initiatives, together with stabilised recyclate prices and tailwinds generated by Renewi 2.0, 
  underpin confidence in good progress in FY25 
 
Strategy in place to achieve sustainable improvements in margins and cash conversion in the medium term 
   -- Deliver >5% p.a. organic sales growth through growth initiatives, increased recycling conversion and 
  targeted market share gains 
   -- High single digit EBIT margins 
   -- Free cash flow generation at least 40% of EBITDA 
   -- ROCE of over 15% 
   -- Disciplined capital allocation strategy focused on attractive and sustainable shareholder value whilst 
  maintaining strong balance sheet as outlined at the Group's Capital Markets Event 
 
Otto de Bont, Chief Executive Officer, said: 
"Our first half performance was in line with our expectations and previous guidance from October. The period saw 
recyclate prices reverting to more normalised levels, following the unprecedented Covid peak. Volumes mostly 
stabilised, except in Construction and Demolition waste in the Netherlands. In response, we are taking strong action by 
reducing our SG&A cost base by EUR15m on an annual basis. 
 
"Alongside reducing costs, we continue to benefit from previous strategic actions. For example, Mineralz & Water have 
ramped up production of sand and gravel in our soil cleaning business as of September and we expect to show sharply 
improved results in H2. We continued to invest in future organic growth; at Maltha the operational enhancements enabled 
the business to achieve a record-breaking performance in the period. Our Vlarema8 line in Ghent, Belgium started 
ramp-up in H1 and we also commissioned our hard plastics sorting facility in Acht, Netherlands. All of these actions 
will contribute to a stronger second half and our medium term strategic objectives. On the commercial front Renewi won 
a number of significant customers as a result of our strong value proposition, such as the Dutch Ministry of Defence, 
TotalEnergies and Custodial Institutions Agency. 
 
"As announced in October, we are undertaking a strategic review of our UK Municipal business, with an outcome targeted 
for the first half of 2024. 
 
"As we look forward, our SG&A cost actions and benefits from Renewi 2.0 and the Mineralz & Water recovery are expected 
to lead to higher profit and margin expansion in the second half of the year and we expect this to flow through to 
FY25. Renewi's resilience and adept handling of price and cost dynamics have ensured a stable financial position and we 
reconfirm our intention to resume dividend payments at the end of this financial year. As a company we are proud of the 
critical role Renewi is playing in closing the loop to a circular economy and we look forward to continuing to enable 
the decarbonisation of our world while delivering value to our shareholders." 
 
The full text of the half year statement is set out below, together with detailed financial results and will be 
available on the Company's website at www.renewi.com. 
 
Virtual presentation 
 
Renewi will host a virtual presentation at 10:30-11:30am CET today. Please register to attend the webcast here: 
https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=C3E612CF-DACD-4EBF-9046-3E245751FAEA& 
LangLocaleID=1033. 
 
Today's presentation will also be available on the website once the webcast has concluded https://www.renewi.com/en/ 
investors. 
 
 
Results 
                      HY24   HY23#   % change 
UNDERLYING NON-STATUTORY 
Revenue                   EUR937.1m  EUR952.0m -2% 
Underlying EBITDA1             EUR113.6m  EUR131.9m -14% 
Underlying EBIT1              EUR50.7m  EUR75.2m  -33% 
Underlying EBIT1. margin          5.4%   7.9%   -2.5pps 
Adjusted free cash flow1          EUR24.1m   EUR22.2m 
Free cash flow1               EUR(1.6)m  EUR(4.4)m 
Free cash flow/EBITDA conversion1     -1.4%   -3.3% 
Return on capital employed1        8.1%   12.2% 
Core net debt*               EUR383.2m  EUR387.7m 
 
STATUTORY 
Revenue                   EUR937.1m EUR952.0m  -2% 
Operating profit              EUR64.1m  EUR83.6m  -23% 
Profit before tax             EUR45.4m  EUR71.6m  -36% 
Profit for the period           EUR35.3m  EUR53.4m  -34% 
Basic EPS (cents per share)        42c    66c    -36% 
Cash flow from operating activities    EUR94.7m  EUR81.9m 
Total net debt (including IFRS 16 leases) EUR687.9m  EUR687.6m

1 The definition and rationale for the use of non-IFRS measures are included in note 18.

# Certain September 2022 values have been adjusted to reflect a prior year adjustment as referred to in note 2.

* Core net debt used for banking leverage calculations excludes the impact of IFRS 16 lease liabilities and UK PPP net debt. 

For further information: 
 
 
FTI Consulting         Renewi plc 
+44 203 727 1340        Anne Metz, Director of Investor Relations 
FTI_RWI@FTIconsulting.com   +31 6 4167 9233 
Alex Le May / Richard Mountain investor.relations@renewi.com

About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

Renewi's vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With a recycling rate of 64% which we believe to be among the highest in Europe, Renewi puts 7m tonnes of low carbon secondary materials back into reuse. This is a significant contribution to climate change mitigation and the circular economy. Our recycling protects virgin resources and avoids emissions of more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2.

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and water - employs over 6,500 people who work on 154 operating sites in 5 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a European leader in advanced recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.

Chief Executive Officer's Statement

Overview

November 09, 2023 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

November 09, 2023 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.