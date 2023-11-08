Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Provides Corporate and Operational Update

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC) ("SIRC" or the Company"), an integrated, single-source solutions provider of solar power, roofing and EV charging systems provides updates on combating naked short selling & other corporate events.



Trading Pattern Update: As announced on May 2, 2023, the Company engaged an outside company to review the trading patterns of its common stock; monitor, identify and reconcile discrepancies; and target illegal short selling activities. In review of this analysis of unusual trading patterns, the Company believes that certain individuals and/or companies may have engaged in manipulative and/or suspected illegal trading practices that may have artificially depressed its share price.

SIRC joins numerous other public companies that have taken enforcement actions to investigate illegal naked short sellers and maintain integrity in the capital markets.

Daily Short Volume Update: Additionally, a separate study by Solar Integrated Roofing of its US trading data since January 12, 2016 (see chart below) shows an aggregate amount of over 1.66 billion total shares previously shorted (gross and does not account for covers) for a total dollar amount of $432.7 million. An average of 39.63% of Solar Integrated Roofing's total US trading volume is attributed to the "sell short" trade identifier. This is unusually high and suggests short sellers or market makers are out-of-compliance with Regulation SHO and the "Fair Market Making Requirement".

In 2005 the SEC passed Regulation SHO mandating the public disclosure of short sale trade identifiers from every single US Exchange. In 2008 the Fair Market Making Requirement amendment to Regulation SHO was passed and was designed to stop illegal or manipulative market maker short selling in US Stocks.

https://www.sec.gov/rules/final/2008/34-58775.pdf

The original SHO proposal of 2003 the SEC clearly identified that "More significantly, naked short sellers enjoy greater leverage than if they were required to borrow securities and deliver within a reasonable time period, and they may use this additional leverage to engage in trading activities that deliberately depress the price of a security."

Regulation SHO requires bona-fide market-making activities to include making purchases and sales in roughly comparable amounts. The Commission has stated that bona-fide market-making DOES NOT include activity that is related to speculative selling strategies for investment purposes of the broker-dealer and is disproportionate to the usual market making patterns or practices of the broker-dealer in that security. Likewise, where a market-maker posts continually at or near the best offer but does not also post at or near the best bid, the market-maker's activities would not generally qualify as bona-fide market-making. Moreover, a market-maker that continually executes short sales away from its posted quotes would generally not be engaging in bona-fide market-making.

Date Short Volume Total Volume Percent VWAP $Value 11/6/2023 1,610,720 4,053,492 39.74% $0.004 $6,443 11/3/2023 3,052,752 9,319,744 32.76% $0.004 $12,211 11/2/2023 4,765,405 12,171,311 39.15% $0.004 $19,062 11/1/2023 1,649,272 8,807,633 18.73% $0.003 $4,948 10/31/2023 6,230,804 13,566,887 45.93% $0.003 $18,692 10/30/2023 3,881,545 9,178,992 42.29% $0.003 $11,645 10/27/2023 11,045,484 18,580,982 59.45% $0.003 $33,136 10/26/2023 16,390,875 31,988,937 51.24% $0.003 $49,173 10/25/2023 6,758,274 29,840,216 22.65% $0.003 $20,275 10/24/2023 12,005,803 28,547,586 42.06% $0.004 $48,023 10/23/2023 2,185,482 5,340,574 40.92% $0.004 $8,742 10/20/2023 4,509,087 9,175,181 49.14% $0.004 $18,036 10/19/2023 6,247,620 21,014,478 29.73% $0.004 $25,615 10/18/2023 7,361,964 28,411,136 25.91% $0.005 $36,810 10/17/2023 4,425,554 8,463,851 52.29% $0.005 $22,128 10/16/2023 1,471,565 2,163,577 68.02% $0.005 $7,358 10/13/2023 1,540,303 4,214,947 36.54% $0.005 $7,702 10/12/2023 5,971,169 11,421,244 52.28% $0.005 $29,856 10/11/2023 3,203,954 8,329,155 38.47% $0.004 $12,816 10/10/2023 12,974,814 29,948,369 43.32% $0.004 $51,899 10/9/2023 5,443,274 14,099,770 38.61% $0.005 $27,216 10/6/2023 4,427,968 8,654,890 51.16% $0.005 $22,140 10/5/2023 20,893,684 37,432,493 55.82% $0.005 $104,468 10/4/2023 11,631,744 20,037,719 58.05% $0.005 $58,159 10/3/2023 4,231,448 11,716,412 36.12% $0.006 $25,389 10/2/2023 3,504,268 4,268,394 82.10% $0.006 $21,026 9/29/2023 2,120,028 5,542,285 38.25% $0.005 $10,600 9/28/2023 3,271,987 4,471,130 73.18% $0.006 $19,632 9/27/2023 1,023,812 2,668,283 38.37% $0.005 $5,119 9/26/2023 5,023,984 10,351,689 48.53% $0.005 $25,120 9/25/2023 2,010,808 4,266,495 47.13% $0.006 $12,065 Total 1,664,457,318 4,200,353,467 39.63% $0.26 $432,787,753.00 *Total includes data back to 1-12-16. Chart truncated for viewing. Data aggregated from the FINRA ORF (Over-the-Counter Reporting Facility)

PLEMCo EV Installation New Contract Awards:



PLEMCo has been awarded full implementation for installation of EV Chargers at three California DGS locations including Angels Camp in Calaveras County, the Independence Maintenance Station in Inyo County, and Wasco State Penitentiary in Kern County.

PLEMCo was also awarded the full implementation of EV Chargers at the California Department of Veterans Affairs in Lancaster.

Roofing Update: McKay roofing was recently awarded a contract in excess of $800,000 to provide commercial roofing replacements for Saint-Gobains Solar Gard facility in San Diego, California.

Residential Roofing and Residential Solar Update: SIRC has entered into final negotiations to bring back a portion of the former FHP sales force to sell combination roofing and solar jobs for McKay and Milholland. The new agreement includes a new financing product which will facilitate financing for combination jobs up to $100,000 per project. This is a market niche for SIRC in that we are one of the few companies that can provide both residential roofing and solar by one company with the unique financing option for both roofing and solar combined.

Continuation Capital Debt Reduction Program: SIRC continues their proven program to reduce debt and position the company for organic growth. Previously, SIRC engaged Continuation Capital, Inc. (CCAP) to purchase past-due obligations from certain vendors of SIRC. A total of $3,508,838.30 in vendor debt was successfully retired.

As mentioned in our Corporate and Operational Update issued November 3, 2023, we currently have court approval to start another debt purchase transaction with Continuation Capital to settle $4,883,174.11 in debt which will be converted into shares of common stock at a thirty-five percent discount. To further enhance our balance sheet and shareholder equity, no additional fees will be charged or warrants issued with this transaction.

The retirement of this debt places the company in a position to scale organically as well as raise capital that can have an accretive impact on the company's financial statements. SIRC is considering fixed-price offerings such as Regulation A, which allows the company to control the timing of capital infusions as well as dilution.

Press Release Contact:

Julie Brehm

jbrehm@sircfamily.com