PDF Solutions, Inc.: PDF Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor ecosystem, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Financial Highlights of Third Quarter 2023

Record quarterly revenues of $42.4 million, up 6% over last year's comparable quarter

Analytics revenues of $39.5 million, up 20% over last year's comparable quarter

GAAP gross margin of 66% and Non-GAAP gross margin of 70%

GAAP diluted loss per share of ($0.13) and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.20

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $135.4 million



Total revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were $42.4 million, compared to $41.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $39.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. Analytics revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $39.5 million, compared to $37.1 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $32.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. Integrated Yield Ramp revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $2.9 million, compared to $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $7.0 million for the third quarter of 2022.

GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 66%, compared to 70% for the second quarter of 2023 and 69% for the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 70%, compared to 74% for the second quarter of 2023 and 72% for the third quarter of 2022.

On a GAAP basis, net loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $5.0 million, or ($0.13) per diluted share, compared to a net income of $6.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, and a net income of $1.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $8.0 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $7.5 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, and non-GAAP net income of $7.6 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of September 30, 2023 were $135.4 million.

Recent Events and Financial Outlook

"We are thankful to Intel, GF, Analog Devices, Renesas, Advantest, STMicroelectronics, Multibeam, SAP, and others, for their presentations at our Users Conference in October," said John Kibarian, CEO and President.

The Company continues to expect that its 2023 revenue growth rate will be in the lower double digits on a year-over-year percentage basis.



Conference Call

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Commentary Available Online

A Management Report reviewing the Company's third quarter 2023 financial results will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K and published on the Company's website at http://ir.pdf.com/financial-reports. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in the conference call.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company's products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com.

PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

September 30, December 31, 2023

2022

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,620 $ 119,624 Short-term investments 23,744 19,557 Accounts receivable, net 40,959 42,164 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,001 12,063 Total current assets 194,324 193,408 Property and equipment, net 37,833 40,174 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 5,069 6,002 Goodwill 15,008 14,123 Intangible assets, net 16,486 18,055 Deferred tax assets, net 32 64 Other non-current assets 13,701 6,845 Total assets $ 282,453 $ 278,671 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,633 $ 6,388 Accrued compensation and related benefits 11,502 16,948 Accrued and other current liabilities 4,772 5,581 Operating lease liabilities ? current portion 1,504 1,412 Deferred revenues ? current portion 29,267 26,019 Billings in excess of recognized revenues 240 1,852 Total current liabilities 49,918 58,200 Long-term income taxes payable 2,820 2,622 Non-current operating lease liabilities 4,922 5,932 Other non-current liabilities 3,229 1,905 Total liabilities 60,889 68,659 Stockholders' equity: Common stock and additional paid-in-capital 467,310 447,421 Treasury stock at cost (143,587 ) (133,709 ) Accumulated deficit (98,932 ) (101,150 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,227 ) (2,550 ) Total stockholders' equity 221,564 210,012 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 282,453 $ 278,671

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Analytics $ 39,497 $ 37,134 $ 32,879 $ 112,957 $ 94,422 Integrated yield ramp 2,853 4,467 6,981 11,753 13,604 Total revenues 42,350 41,601 39,860 124,710 108,026 Costs and Expenses: Costs of revenues 14,282 12,369 12,545 38,555 36,116 Research and development 13,113 12,264 14,303 38,428 41,766 Selling, general, and administrative 15,611 14,766 12,005 46,022 32,614 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 328 326 318 979 946 Interest and other expense (income), net (2,018 ) (1,071 ) (1,511 ) (4,000 ) (2,812 ) Income (loss) before income tax benefit (expense) 1,034 2,947 2,200 4,726 (604 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (6,006 ) 3,888 (815 ) (2,508 ) (3,308 ) Net income (loss) $ (4,972 ) $ 6,835 $ 1,385 $ 2,218 $ (3,912 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.13 ) $ 0.18 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ (0.10 ) Diluted $ (0.13 ) $ 0.17 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ (0.10 ) Weighted average common shares used to calculate net income (loss) per share: Basic 38,187 37,859 37,226 37,930 37,285 Diluted 38,187 39,076 38,054 38,977 37,285

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP Total revenues $ 42,350 $ 41,601 $ 39,860 $ 124,710 $ 108,026 Costs of revenues 14,282 12,369 12,545 38,555 36,116 GAAP gross profit $ 28,068 $ 29,232 $ 27,315 $ 86,155 $ 71,910 GAAP gross margin 66 % 70 % 69 % 69 % 67 % Non-GAAP GAAP gross profit $ 28,068 $ 29,232 $ 27,315 $ 86,155 $ 71,910 Adjustments to reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP gross margin: Stock-based compensation expense 1,120 938 854 3,022 2,237 Amortization of acquired technology 574 553 553 1,680 1,660 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 29,762 $ 30,723 $ 28,722 $ 90,857 $ 75,807 Non-GAAP gross margin 70 % 74 % 72 % 73 % 70 %

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

GAAP net income (loss) $ (4,972 ) $ 6,835 $ 1,385 $ 2,218 $ (3,912 ) Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation expense 5,999 4,678 5,136 15,561 14,561 Amortization of acquired technology under costs of revenues 574 553 553 1,680 1,660 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 328 326 318 979 945 Expenses of arbitration (1) 226 166 556 2,525 1,043 Acquisition-related costs (2) 33 176 - 209 - Proceeds from sale of previously written-off property and equipment (105 ) - - (105 ) - Tax impact of valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and reconciling items (3) 5,904 (5,238 ) (373 ) (314 ) 1,228 Non-GAAP net income $ 7,987 $ 7,496 $ 7,575 $ 22,753 $ 15,525 GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ (0.13 ) $ 0.17 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ (0.10 ) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.20 $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ 0.58 $ 0.41 Weighted average common shares used in GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share calculation 38,187 39,076 38,054 38,977 37,285 Weighted average common shares used in non-GAAP net income per diluted share calculation 38,992 39,076 38,054 38,977 38,082

_____________________

(1) Represents expenses related to an arbitration proceeding over a disputed customer contract, which expenses are expected to continue until the arbitration is resolved. (2) Acquisition-related costs are incremental expenses related to business or asset acquisition transaction(s). These expenses may include consulting, legal and other fees. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the charges were related to the acquisition of Lantern Machinery Analytics, Inc. (3) The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP income tax provisions is primarily due to the valuation allowance on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP adjustments. For example, on a GAAP basis, the Company does not receive a deferred tax benefit for foreign tax credits or research and development credits after the valuation allowance. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense is not calculated with a full U.S. federal or state valuation allowance due to the Company's cumulative non-GAAP income and management's conclusion that it is more likely than not to utilize its net deferred tax assets (DTAs). Each reporting period, management evaluates the need for a valuation allowance and may place a valuation allowance against its U.S. net DTAs on a non-GAAP basis if it concludes it is more likely than not that it will not be able to utilize some or all of its U.S. DTAs on a non-GAAP basis.