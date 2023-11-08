Great Elm Group, Inc.: Great Elm Group Reports Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial Results

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Group, Inc. ("we," "our," "GEG," "Great Elm," or "the Company"), (NASDAQ: GEG), an alternative asset manager, today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Fiscal First Quarter 2024 and Other Recent Highlights

Fee paying assets under management totaled $451.4 million as of September 30, 2023, up 1% from June 30, 2023, and up approximately 5% year-over-year.

Assets under management totaled $640.6 million as of September 30, 2023, up modestly from June 30, 2023, and up approximately 3% year-over-year.

Total revenue for the first quarter grew 78% to $3.3 million, compared to $1.9 million for the prior-year period, primarily due to increased incentive fees from GECC.

GEG collected incentive fees for the second consecutive quarter from Great Elm Capital Corp. ("GECC"), totaling $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Net income from continuing operations was $2.8 million for the first quarter, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of ($9.5) million in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $1.7 million, compared to $0.7 million for the prior year period.

As of September 30, 2023, GEG had approximately $76 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet to support growth initiatives across its alternative asset management platform.

GEG's Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program under which GEG is authorized to repurchase up to $10 million in the aggregate of its outstanding common stock.

Management Commentary

Jason Reese, Chief Executive Officer of Great Elm Group, stated, "As we begin our new fiscal year, we are pleased with the Company's progress, pivoting to a streamlined business focused on alternative asset management. GECC's continued impressive performance and successful portfolio repositioning resulted in GEG's second consecutive quarter of incentive fees paid from GECC. At Monomoy, we continue to build upon our strong customer relationships to provide commercial real estate solutions. We added properties to our portfolio at the REIT and expanded the pipeline of build-to-suit projects at Monomoy BTS. We remain focused to further scale our core businesses, launch new fund products and utilize our strong, liquid balance sheet to deploy capital into new platform opportunities with compelling risk-adjusted returns."

Discussion of Financial Results for the Fiscal First Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, GEG reported total revenue of $3.3 million, a 78% increase from $1.9 million in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily driven by the $1.3 million recognition of cash incentive fees from GECC.

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, GEG recorded net income from continuing operations of $2.8 million, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of ($9.5) million in the prior-year period.

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, GEG recorded Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million, compared to $0.7 million in the prior-year period.

Stock Repurchase Program

GEG's Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program under which GEG is authorized to repurchase up to $10 million in the aggregate of its outstanding common stock in the open market.

Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Conference Call & Webcast Information

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) Call: All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (888) 440-4537; international callers should dial +1 (646) 960-0669. Participants should enter the Conference ID 2595129 when asked. Webcast: The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed here. A copy of the slide presentation accompanying the conference call, can be found here.

About Great Elm Group, Inc.



Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) is a publicly-traded, alternative asset manager focused on growing a scalable and diversified portfolio of long-duration and permanent capital vehicles across credit, real estate, specialty finance, and other alternative strategies. Great Elm Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries currently manage Great Elm Capital Corp., a publicly-traded business development company, and Monomoy Properties REIT, LLC, an industrial-focused real estate investment trust, in addition to other investments. Great Elm Group, Inc.'s website can be found at www.greatelmgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements in this press release that are "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding expected growth, profitability, acquisition opportunities and outlook involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or collectively impact the matters described herein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made and represent Great Elm's assumptions and expectations in light of currently available information. These statements involve risks, variables and uncertainties, and Great Elm's actual performance results may differ from those projected, and any such differences may be material. For information on certain factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from Great Elm's expectations, please see Great Elm's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Additional information relating to Great Elm's financial position and results of operations is also contained in Great Elm's annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC and available for download at its website www.greatelmgroup.com or at the SEC website www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The SEC has adopted rules to regulate the use in filings with the SEC, and in public disclosures, of financial measures that are not in accordance with US GAAP, such as adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA is derived from methodologies other than in accordance with US GAAP. Great Elm believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure for investors to use in evaluating Great Elm's businesses. In addition, Great Elm's management reviews Adjusted EBITDA as they evaluate acquisition opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it either in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analyzing Great Elm's results as reported under US GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures reported by Great Elm may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Included in the financial tables below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure, net income from continuing operations.

Media & Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

geginvestorrelations@greatelmcap.com

Great Elm Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share data)

ASSETS September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,077 $ 60,165 Receivables from managed funds 4,073 3,308 Investments in marketable securities 34,783 24,595 Investments, at fair value (cost $44,158 and $40,387, respectively) 37,865 32,611 Prepaid and other current assets 2,935 717 Real estate under development 3,116 1,742 Total current assets 123,849 123,138 Identifiable intangible assets, net 11,839 12,115 Right-of-use assets 411 497 Other assets 143 143 Total assets $ 136,242 $ 135,893 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 182 $ 191 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,514 5,418 Current portion of related party payables 1,228 1,409 Current portion of lease liabilities 356 359 Total current liabilities 5,280 7,377 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 50 142 Long-term debt (face value $26,945) 25,878 25,808 Related party payables, net of current portion - 926 Convertible notes (face value $37,912 and $37,912, including $15,395 and $15,395 held by related parties, respectively) 37,158 37,129 Other liabilities 555 669 Total liabilities 68,921 72,051 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 authorized and zero outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized and 31,174,605 shares issued and 29,868,909 outstanding at September 30, 2023; and 30,651,047 shares issued and 29,546,655 outstanding at June 30, 2023 30 30 Additional paid-in-capital 3,316,083 3,315,378 Accumulated deficit (3,248,792 ) (3,251,566 ) Total stockholders' equity 67,321 63,842 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 136,242 $ 135,893

Great Elm Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Amounts in thousands (except per share data)

For the three months ended September 30, 2023 2022 Revenues $ 3,310 $ 1,860 Operating costs and expenses: Investment management expenses 2,762 1,989 Depreciation and amortization 283 294 Selling, general and administrative 1,715 1,487 Expenses of Consolidated Fund - 46 Total operating costs and expenses 4,760 3,816 Operating loss (1,450 ) (1,956 ) Dividends and interest income 1,986 1,473 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments 3,284 (6,797 ) Net realized and unrealized loss on investments of Consolidated Fund - (16 ) Interest expense (1,062 ) (1,974 ) Income (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations 2,758 (9,270 ) Income tax expense - (233 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 2,758 (9,503 ) Discontinued operations: Net income from discontinued operations 16 964 Net income (loss) $ 2,774 $ (8,539 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest, continuing operations - (1,572 ) Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, discontinued operations - 1,324 Net income (loss) attributable to Great Elm Group, Inc. $ 2,774 $ (8,291 ) Basic net income (loss) per share from: Continuing operations $ 0.09 $ (0.28 ) Discontinued operations - (0.01 ) Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.09 $ (0.29 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share from: Continuing operations $ 0.08 $ (0.28 ) Discontinued operations - (0.01 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.08 $ (0.29 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 29,579 28,543 Diluted 41,860 28,543

Great Elm Group, Inc.

Reconciliation from Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA - Quarterly

Dollar amounts in thousands

For the three months ended September 30,

2023 2022 Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations - GAAP $ 2,758 $ (9,503 ) Interest expense 1,062 1,974 Income tax expense - 233 Depreciation and amortization 283 294 Non-cash compensation 887 942 (Gain) Loss on investments (3,284 ) 6,813 Transaction and integration related costs(1) - 46 Change in contingent consideration 18 (70 ) Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 1,724 $ 729

(1) Transaction and integration-related costs include costs to sell, acquire and integrate acquired businesses.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA for prior periods has been adjusted to include dividend income earned during such periods consistent with the methodology for September 30, 2023.