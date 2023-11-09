Aspocomp Group Plc: Aspocomp's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2024

Aspocomp Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, November 9, 2023 at 8:15 a.m. EET



Aspocomp Group Plc will publish its financial information in 2024 as follows:



Financial Statements 2023: Thursday, March 14, 2024, at around 9:00 a.m. EET

Interim Report January-March, 2024: Thursday, April 18, 2024, at around 8:00 a.m. EEST

Half-year Report January-June, 2024: Thursday, July 18, 2024, at around 9:00 EEST

Interim Report January-September, 2024: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at around 9:00 EEST



Aspocomp's silent period commences 30 days prior to the publication of its financial information.



Annual Report 2023

Annual Report 2023 will be published on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Annual Report contains Financial Statements, the report of the Board of Directors and Auditor's Report.



Annual General Meeting 2024

Aspocomp's Annual General Meeting 2024 is scheduled for Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EEST. The meeting will be convened by the company's Board of Directors later on.

Shareholders, who wish to have an issue on the agenda of the AGM, shall notify the company's Board of Directors in writing on Friday, January 26, 2024, at the latest by mail to address Aspocomp Group Plc., AGM, Keilaranta 1, 02150 Espoo, Finland or by email to yhtiokokous(at)aspocomp.com.





For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, CEO,

tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



Mikko Montonen

President and CEO





Aspocomp - heart of your technology



A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company's own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.



Aspocomp's customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.



Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland's major technology hubs.



www.aspocomp.com



