BLOOMINGDALE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI) ("PCTEL" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

As previously announced, on October 13, 2023, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Amphenol Corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Amphenol Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Amphenol is to acquire all outstanding shares of the Company, and the Company's stockholders will receive $7.00 in cash for each share of common stock they own. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023 or early 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by the Company's stockholders. Upon completion of the transaction, the Company will no longer be listed on any public market.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Revenues of $17.4 million

GAAP gross profit margin of 43.8%

GAAP net loss of $0.1 million or $0.01 per diluted share

Operating loss of $0.3 million

Break-even on a Non-GAAP basis

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $0.3 million

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Summary

Summary Financials Q3'23 Q3'22 Change Revenue (000's) $17,385 $25,988 (33%) Gross Profit Margin % 43.8% 45.9% (210bps) Adjusted EBITDA (000's) $270 $3,286 (92%) GAAP Diluted EPS ($0.01) $0.11 ($0.12) Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.00 $0.14 ($0.14)

Third quarter 2023 revenues were $17.4 million, a decrease of 33.1% from the year ago period. Third quarter 2023 antennas and industrial IoT device revenue was $13.2 million, a decrease of 29.4% year-over-year, due to lower revenues for agriculture and public safety applications. Third quarter 2023 Test & Measurement revenue was $4.2 million, a decrease of 44.9% year-over-year primarily due to lower revenues with OEM customers for products with 5G technologies.

Third quarter 2023 GAAP gross profit margin was 43.8%, compared to 45.9% in the third quarter of 2022. The lower gross profit margin was due to lower revenues for both product lines and as a result of a negative mix shift between the product lines.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter decreased to $0.3 million compared to $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Third quarter 2023 GAAP net loss was $0.1 million or diluted loss per share of $0.01 compared to GAAP net income of $2.0 million or $0.11 earnings per share in the third quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income was $0.0 million, or $0.00 diluted earnings per share, compared to $2.6 million or $0.14 per share in the third quarter of 2022.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were $33.3 million as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of approximately $0.3 million as compared to June 30, 2023.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement products. Trusted by our customers for over 29 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

PCTEL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,546 $ 7,736 Short-term investment securities 29,770 22,254 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $134 and $132 at September 30, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively 13,113 18,853 Inventories, net 16,497 18,918 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,372 1,861 Total current assets 64,298 69,622 Property and equipment, net 9,552 10,004 Goodwill 5,837 5,935 Intangible assets, net 772 1,045 Other noncurrent assets 2,689 3,269 TOTAL ASSETS $ 83,148 $ 89,875 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 5,039 $ 4,648 Accrued liabilities 7,362 12,605 Total current liabilities 12,401 17,253 Long-term liabilities 3,266 3,624 Total liabilities 15,667 20,877 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, and 19,258,299 and 18,748,529 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 19 19 Additional paid-in capital 128,239 128,370 Accumulated deficit (58,867 ) (57,941 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,910 ) (1,450 ) Total stockholders' equity 67,481 68,998 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 83,148 $ 89,875

PCTEL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUES $ 17,385 $ 25,988 $ 60,936 $ 73,506 COST OF REVENUES 9,773 14,052 31,697 40,810 GROSS PROFIT 7,612 11,936 29,239 32,696 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 2,881 3,178 8,995 9,784 Sales and marketing 2,487 3,600 9,268 10,910 General and administrative 2,504 3,705 8,964 10,399 Amortization of intangible assets 61 63 188 201 Restructuring expenses 0 57 0 1,309 Total operating expenses 7,933 10,603 27,415 32,603 OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (321 ) 1,333 1,824 93 Other income, net 288 205 855 330 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (33 ) 1,538 2,679 423 Expense (Benefit) for income taxes 77 (434 ) 466 (396 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (110 ) $ 1,972 $ 2,213 $ 819 Net (Loss) Income per Share: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.05 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.04 Weighted Average Shares: Basic 18,817 18,166 18,643 18,099 Diluted 18,817 18,187 18,745 18,214

PCTEL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Operating Activities: Net income $ 2,213 $ 819 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,630 2,231 Intangible asset amortization 240 257 Stock-based compensation 219 3,007 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 37 0 Restructuring costs 0 (291 ) Bad debt provision 12 70 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,669 (2,081 ) Inventories 2,360 (3,402 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 768 574 Deferred tax assets 339 (484 ) Accounts payable 492 974 Income taxes payable (321 ) 15 Other accrued liabilities (5,320 ) (175 ) Deferred revenue 27 (93 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 8,365 1,421 Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (1,247 ) (550 ) Purchase of short-term investments (31,350 ) (21,971 ) Redemptions/maturities of short-term investments 23,834 22,386 Net cash used in investing activities (8,763 ) (135 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 362 404 Payment of withholding tax on stock-based compensation (712 ) (396 ) Principal payments on finance leases (52 ) (48 ) Cash dividends (3,139 ) (3,048 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,541 ) (3,088 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3,939 ) (1,802 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (251 ) (532 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 7,736 8,192 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 3,546 $ 5,858

PCTEL, INC. REVENUE AND GROSS PROFIT BY PRODUCT LINE (unaudited) Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit percentage to Non-GAAP Gross Profit percentage (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Antennas and Industrial IoT Devices Test & Measurement Products Corporate Total Antennas and Industrial IoT Devices Test & Measurement Products Corporate Total REVENUES $13,172 $4,234 ($21 ) $17,385 $43,145 $17,891 ($100 ) $60,936 GROSS PROFIT $4,776 $2,785 $51 $7,612 $16,445 $12,671 $123 $29,239 GAAP GROSS PROFIT % 36.3 % 65.8 % 43.8 % 38.1 % 70.8 % 48.0 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 0.1 % 0.0 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.0 % 0.1 % Stock compensation expenses 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.1 % 0.3 % 0.1 % Non-GAAP GROSS PROFIT % 36.4 % 65.8 % 43.9 % 38.3 % 71.1 % 48.2 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Antennas and Industrial IoT Devices Test & Measurement Products Corporate Total Antennas and Industrial IoT Devices Test & Measurement Products Corporate Total REVENUES $18,653 $7,683 ($348 ) $25,988 $53,310 $20,698 ($502 ) $73,506 GROSS PROFIT $6,562 $5,544 ($170 ) $11,936 $17,435 $15,466 ($205 ) $32,696 GROSS PROFIT % 35.2 % 72.2 % 45.9 % 32.7 % 74.7 % 44.5 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 0.1 % 0.0 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.0 % 0.1 % Stock compensation expenses 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.2 % Non-GAAP GROSS PROFIT % 35.5 % 72.4 % 46.2 % 33.0 % 74.9 % 44.8 % The Corporate column includes the elimination of intercompany revenues between Antennas and Industrial IoT Devices and Test & Measurement Products and other licensing revenues. This schedule reconciles the Company's GAAP gross profit percentage to its Non-GAAP gross profit percentage. The Company believes that this schedule provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods. The adjustments on this schedule consist of amortization of intangible assets and stock compensation expenses.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP results (unaudited) (in thousands except per share information) Reconciliation of GAAP operating (loss) income to Non-GAAP operating (loss) income Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating (Loss) Income ($321 ) $1,333 $1,824 $93 (a) Add: Amortization of intangible assets: -Cost of revenues 17 17 52 56 -Operating expenses 61 63 188 201 Restructuring expenses 0 57 0 1,309 Stock compensation expenses: -Cost of revenues (1 ) 61 93 156 -Research and development 17 163 110 472 -Sales & marketing (87 ) 241 21 694 -General & administrative (223 ) 682 (5 ) 1,685 Transaction expenses related to strategic alternatives 259 0 886 86 43 1,284 1,345 4,659 Non-GAAP Operating (Loss) Income ($278 ) $2,617 $3,169 $4,752 % of revenue -1.6 % 10.1 % 5.2 % 6.5 % Reconciliation of GAAP net (loss) income to Non-GAAP net income Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (Loss) Income ($110 ) $1,972 $2,213 $819 Adjustments: (a) Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income 43 1,284 1,345 4,659 (b) Income Taxes 76 (660 ) (57 ) (803 ) 119 624 1,288 3,856 Non-GAAP Net Income $9 $2,596 $3,501 $4,675 Non-GAAP Income per Share: Basic $0.00 $0.14 $0.19 $0.26 Diluted $0.00 $0.14 $0.19 $0.26 Weighed Average Shares: Basic 18,817 18,166 18,643 18,099 Diluted 18,817 18,187 18,745 18,214 This schedule reconciles the Company's GAAP operating (loss) income to its Non-GAAP operating (loss) income. The Company believes that presentation of this schedule provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods. The Company uses these Non-GAAP measures when evaluating its financial results as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These Non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results. The adjustments to GAAP operating (loss) income (a) consist of stock compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring expenses, and acquisition related expenses. The adjustments to GAAP net (loss) income include the Non-GAAP adjustments to operating (loss) income as well as adjustments for (b) non-cash income tax expense.

PCTEL, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP operating (loss) income to adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating (loss) income ($321 ) $1,333 $1,824 $93 Add: Depreciation and amortization 548 669 1,630 2,231 Intangible amortization 78 80 240 257 Restructuring expenses 0 57 0 1,309 Stock compensation expenses (294 ) 1,147 219 3,007 Transaction expenses related to strategic alternatives 259 0 886 86 Adjusted EBITDA $270 $3,286 $4,799 $6,983 % of revenue 1.6 % 12.6 % 7.9 % 9.5 % This schedule reconciles the Company's GAAP operating (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA. The Company believes that this schedule provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA when evaluating its financial results as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Adjusted EBITDA should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and extraordinary expenses. The adjustments on this schedule consist of depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, stock compensation expenses, restructuring expenses, and acquisition related expenses.

PCTEL, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to Non-GAAP operating expenses (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP operating expenses $7,933 $10,603 $27,415 $32,603 Stock compensation expenses 293 (1,086 ) (126 ) (2,851 ) Amortization of intangible assets (61 ) (63 ) (188 ) (201 ) Restructuring expenses 0 (57 ) 0 (1,309 ) Transaction expenses related to strategic alternatives (259 ) 0 (886 ) (86 ) Non-GAAP Operating expenses $7,906 $9,397 $26,215 $28,156 This schedule reconciles the Company's GAAP operating expenses to its Non-GAAP operating expenses. The Company believes that this schedule provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods. The adjustments on this schedule consist of amortization of intangible assets, stock compensation expenses, restructuring expenses, and acquisition related expenses.

