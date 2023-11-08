CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AerSale Corporation (Nasdaq: ASLE) (the "Company") today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company's revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $92.5 million compared to $51.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 included $44.8 million of flight equipment sales compared to $2.7 million of flight equipment sales in the prior-year period. Flight equipment sales in the third quarter of 2023 consisted of seven engines and a P2F converted Boeing 757 aircraft, compared to two engines in the third quarter of 2022. This improvement was mainly the result of the pacing of flight equipment sales, which tend to occur at irregular intervals throughout the year evidenced by these fluctuations. As a reminder to investors, the Company's revenues are likely to fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year due to the timing of flight equipment sales, and therefore progress should be monitored based on the volume of asset purchases and related sales.

GAAP net loss was $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to GAAP net loss of $9.0 million in the prior year period. AerSale recognized a mark-to-market adjustment expense of $0.1 million related to the private warrant liability, $3.2 million of stock-based compensation expenses within payroll expenses, $2.7M recovery of inventory obsolescence, $0.3 million in relocation costs, and $0.3 million of secondary issuance costs during the third quarter of 2023. AerSale recognized a mark-to-market adjustment expense of $2.0 million related to the private warrant liability and $4.4 million of stock-based compensation expenses within payroll expenses, $0.4 million in relocation costs, and $0.4 million of secondary issuance costs during the third quarter of 2022. Excluding these non-cash and unusual items adjusted for tax, adjusted net income was $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to adjusted net loss of $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Diluted loss per share was $0.00 for the third quarter of 2023 and $0.17 in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted for the non-cash and unusual items noted above, adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.03 for the third quarter of 2023 compared to adjusted diluted loss per share of $0.03 in the third quarter of 2022.

Asset Management Solutions ("Asset Management") revenue more than tripled to $65.1 million during the third quarter of 2023 from $20.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 resulting from the pacing of flight equipment sales. AerSale sold seven engines and a P2F converted Boeing 757 aircraft in the third quarter of 2023 compared to two engines in the third quarter of 2022. Used Serviceable Material (USM) revenue increased meaningfully from the year-ago quarter driven by growing demand for and availability of feedstock. Leasing revenue declined because of no aircraft and fewer engines available for lease.

TechOps revenue decreased 9.9% to $27.4 million in the third quarter of 2023 from $30.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, in part due to fewer customer aircraft in storage as compared to prior periods, as well as lower contributions from our aerostructures and landing gear facilities. This was partially offset by additional capacity dedicated to customer aircraft enabled by outsourcing the remaining P2F conversions of our Boeing 757s.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2023 was $1.9 million compared to $(0.5) million in the third quarter of 2022. The improvement in adjusted EBITDA is primarily because of higher flight equipment sales consisting of seven engines and one aircraft during the period. Please see the non-GAAP reconciliation table at the end of this press release for additional details on adjusted EBITDA.

Year-to-date cash used in operating activities was $168.1 million mostly attributable to additional investments in feedstock expected to generate revenue and earnings growth in the fourth quarter of 2023 and into 2024. AerSale ended the quarter with $174.6 million of liquidity consisting of $3.2 million in cash and with available capacity of $171.4 million on our $180 million revolving credit facility, in which the facility can be expanded to $200 million.

Nicolas Finazzo, AerSale's Chief Executive Officer, commented, " Our third quarter results benefited from better volume, which was driven by greater flight equipment sales. While flight equipment sales for the quarter were below our internal projections, they were notably higher compared to the year-ago period. Outside of flight equipment sales which tend to fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter, our core business remained strong with increasing demand for, and increased availability of, used serviceable material ("USM")."

Finazzo added, " The freight market has considerably weakened as some of the highest interest rates we have seen in recent years combined with tightening financial market conditions has dampened consumption activities and consumer appetite. This softening in the air cargo market has drawn out the sales cycle of our P2F converted Boeing 757 aircraft. We remain confident that we will monetize this inventory at appropriate margins given our multi-dimensional and purpose-built value extraction model, which enables us to achieve the highest risk adjusted rates of return across different cycles by allocating feedstock to the business unit (whole assets, leases, or USM parts) that can achieve those returns."

Update on AerAware

AerSale has successfully completed all material components of the certification process conducted by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its Enhanced Flight Vision System "AerAware," applicable to the Boeing 737NG aircraft. The remaining tasks relate to documentation review which is the final stage of the Supplemental Type Certificate ("STC") certification process.

In connection with the anticipated issuance of the AerAware STC, the FAA has released its updated ratings of enhanced flight vision systems and has approved AerAware for a 50% visual advantage over what can be seen with the naked eye. This makes AerAware the first and only product approved by the FAA with this level of visual advantage and strengthens our value proposition to customers by enhancing safety and reducing weather-related operating costs by minimizing delays, fuel consumption, and carbon emissions.

Third Quarter 2023 Results of Operations

AerSale reported revenue of $92.5 million in the third quarter of 2023, which included $44.8 million of flight equipment sales consisting of seven engines and a P2F converted Boeing 757 aircraft. The Company's revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $51.0 million consisting of $2.7 million of flight equipment sales including two engines and no aircraft in the third quarter of 2022. Flight equipment sales may significantly vary quarter-to-quarter and AerSale believes the full-year analysis, rather than year-over-year quarterly comparisons, is a more appropriate measure of the Company's progress.

Asset Management revenue rose to $65.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 from $20.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 resulting from an increase in flight equipment sales. USM parts sales also improved from the year-ago quarter because of higher demand for and availability of feedstock.

TechOps revenue fell 9.9% to $27.4 million in the third quarter of 2023 from $30.4 million in the year-ago period. The TechOps business was adversely impacted by fewer customer aircraft in storage as compared to prior periods and weaker contributions from our aerostructures and landing gear facilities. This was partially offset by additional capacity made available for customer aircraft by outsourcing the remaining 12 P2F converted Boeing 757 aircraft to third-party providers.

Gross margin was 25.4% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 30.4% in the year ago period, driven by lower margins from the mix of flight equipment sales.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $25.4 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $24.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 primarily driven by higher AerAware development and facility expansion costs. AerSale incurred $3.2 million of stock-based compensation expenses in the third quarter of 2023 versus $4.4 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Loss from operations was $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 and loss from operations was $8.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Income tax benefit was $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.

GAAP net loss was $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to GAAP net loss of $9.0 million in the prior year period. Adjusted for stock-based compensation, mark-to-market adjustment to the private warrant liability, recovery of inventory obsolescence, relocation costs, and secondary issuance costs, adjusted net income was $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted for stock-based compensation and mark-to-market adjustment to the private warrant liability, relocation costs, and secondary issuance costs, adjusted net loss was $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Diluted loss per share was $0.00 for the third quarter of 2023 and $0.17 in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted for the above-mentioned non-cash and unusual items, adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.03 for the third quarter of 2023 compared to adjusted diluted loss per share of $0.03 in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2023 was $1.9 million, compared to $(0.5) million in the third quarter of 2022. The growth in adjusted EBITDA was driven by greater high-margin flight equipment sales.

Martin Garmendia, AerSale's Chief Financial Officer, said: " Compared to the year ago period, we benefited from the cadence of flight equipment sales this quarter. However, results for the quarter were below our internal projections as several flight equipment sales shifted into the fourth quarter, including the sale of a P2F converted Boeing 757 aircraft. In terms of the broader market, we continue to be impacted by a weaker freight market, which has prolonged the sales cycle of our remaining P2F converted Boeing 757s, as reflected in our guidance update. At the same time, we remain confident that our purpose-built model and excellent execution capabilities will enable us to drive and generate value for all our stakeholders over the next few quarters."

Updated 2023 Guidance

AerSale now expects to generate revenue of $400 - $420 million and adjusted EBITDA of $40 - $45 million in 2023. This updated guidance continues to reflect softer demand in the freight market that is expected to spread out the sales cycle of our P2F converted Boeing 757 aircraft and continued supply chain issues that have delayed the availability of USM and flight equipment available for sale or lease. Of note, our revised guidance includes flight equipment sales that are scheduled to close by the end of the year, but which have not yet occurred, and could shift into the first quarter of 2024, due to the volume of transactions and tight time frame to close. This guidance for 2023 does not reflect potential sales of AerAware as the product is in its final stages of FAA approval.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted earnings per share. AerSale defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) after giving effect to interest expense, depreciation and amortization, income tax expense (benefit), and other non-recurring or unusual items. Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) after giving effect to mark-to-market adjustments relating to our private warrants, stock-based compensation expense and other non-recurring or unusual items. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share also exclude these material non-recurring or unusual items.

AerSale believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to AerSale's financial condition and results of operations. AerSale's management uses certain of these non-GAAP measures to compare AerSale's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and for budgeting and planning purposes. These non- GAAP measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) or net income (loss) margin as an indicator of operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity (each as determined in accordance with GAAP).

You should review AerSale's condensed consolidated financial statements, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate AerSale's business. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, or adjusted diluted earnings per share differently, and therefore AerSale's adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), or adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Reconciliations of net income (loss), the Company's closest GAAP measure, to adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, are outlined in the tables below following the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data and par value) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,154 $ 147,188 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $979 and $1,074 as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 29,721 28,273 Income tax receivable 1,313 - Inventory: Aircraft, airframes, engines, and parts, net 200,807 117,488 Advance vendor payments 35,798 27,585 Deposits, prepaid expenses, and other current assets 15,335 13,022 Total current assets 286,128 333,556 Fixed assets: Aircraft and engines held for lease, net 30,096 31,288 Property and equipment, net 25,092 12,638 Inventory: Aircraft, airframes, engines, and parts, net 126,018 66,042 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,445 31,624 Deferred income taxes 13,618 11,287 Deferred financing costs, net 1,589 544 Deferred customer incentives and other assets, net 535 628 Goodwill 19,860 19,860 Other intangible assets, net 22,521 24,112 Total assets $ 553,902 $ 531,579 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 38,954 $ 21,131 Accrued expenses 3,919 8,843 Lessee and customer purchase deposits 6,444 17,085 Current operating lease liabilities 4,578 4,426 Current portion of long-term debt 632 - Deferred revenue 2,393 1,355 Total current liabilities 56,920 52,840 Revolving credit facility 8,600 - Long-term debt 7,927 - Long-term lease deposits 152 152 Long-term operating lease liabilities 25,238 28,283 Maintenance deposit payments and other liabilities 151 668 Warrant liability 3,652 4,656 Total liabilities 102,640 86,599 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value. Authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 51,328,800 and 51,189,461 shares as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 315,254 306,141 Retained earnings 136,003 138,834 Total stockholders' equity 451,262 444,980 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 553,902 $ 531,579

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Products $ 66,842 $ 16,823 $ 149,960 $ 217,813 Leasing 2,488 7,786 11,396 23,342 Services 23,154 26,390 78,725 72,258 Total revenue 92,484 50,999 240,081 313,413 Cost of sales and operating expenses: Cost of products 48,697 12,755 107,176 133,702 Cost of leasing 1,051 1,818 3,253 6,538 Cost of services 19,262 20,937 61,647 56,001 Total cost of sales 69,010 35,510 172,076 196,241 Gross profit 23,474 15,489 68,005 117,172 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 25,403 23,983 77,724 71,252 (Loss) income from operations (1,929 ) (8,494 ) (9,719 ) 45,920 Other income (expenses): Interest (expense) income, net (250 ) 393 1,178 15 Other income, net 127 45 498 526 Change in fair value of warrant liability (55 ) (2,029 ) 1,004 (1,881 ) Total other (expenses) income (178 ) (1,591 ) 2,680 (1,340 ) (Loss) income before income tax provision (2,107 ) (10,085 ) (7,039 ) 44,580 Income tax benefit (expense) 1,959 1,072 4,208 (9,912 ) Net (loss) income $ (148 ) $ (9,013 ) $ (2,831 ) $ 34,668 (Loss) earnings per share: Basic $ - $ (0.17 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.67 Diluted $ - $ (0.17 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.64 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 51,321,026 51,745,354 51,252,581 51,707,809 Diluted 51,321,026 51,745,354 51,430,205 54,036,402

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (2,831 ) $ 34,668 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,585 8,589 Amortization of debt issuance costs 316 340 Amortization of operating lease assets 286 - Inventory reserve 1,255 2,010 Impairment of aircraft held for lease - 857 Provision for credit losses - (379 ) Deferred income taxes (2,331 ) (2,655 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (1,004 ) 1,881 Share-based compensation 8,939 12,029 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Deferred financing costs (1,361 ) - Accounts receivable (1,447 ) 3,730 Income tax receivable (1,313 ) - Inventory (168,313 ) (26,441 ) Deposits, prepaid expenses, and other current assets (2,313 ) (747 ) Deferred customer incentives and other assets 93 661 Advance vendor payments (8,212 ) (10,097 ) Accounts payable 17,824 2,082 Income tax payable - (2,205 ) Accrued expenses (5,015 ) (594 ) Deferred revenue 1,038 664 Lessee and customer purchase deposits (10,641 ) (24,996 ) Other liabilities (606 ) (1,779 ) Net cash (used in) operating activities (168,051 ) (2,382 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of assets 14,450 37,107 Acquisition of aircraft and engines held for lease, including capitalized cost - (6,945 ) Purchase of property and equipment (7,766 ) (6,935 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 6,684 23,227 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 8,559 - Proceeds from Revolving Credit Facility 26,100 - Repayments of Revolving Credit Facility (17,500 ) - Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (104 ) - Proceeds from the issuance of Employee Stock Purchase Plan shares 278 345 Net cash provided by financing activities 17,333 345 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (144,034 ) 21,190 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 147,188 130,188 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,154 $ 151,378 Supplemental disclosure of cash activities Income tax payments, net 1,306 14,637 Interest paid 575 856 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities Reclassification of aircraft and aircraft engines inventory to (from) aircraft and engine held for lease, net 9,312 (25,025 ) Reclassification of customer purchase deposits to sale of assets - 12,500

Adjusted EBITDA, Net Income and Diluted EPS Reconciliation Table (In '000s, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2023 % of Total Revenue 2022 % of Total Revenue 2023 % of Total Revenue 2022 % of Total Revenue Reported Net (Loss)/Income (148 ) (0.2 %) (9,013 ) (17.7 %) (2,831 ) (1.2 %) 34,668 11.1 % Addbacks: Change in FV of Warrant Liability 55 0.1 % 2,029 4.0 % (1,004 ) (0.4 %) 1,881 0.6 % Stock Compensation 3,180 3.4 % 4,357 8.5 % 8,939 3.7 % 12,029 3.8 % Inventory Impairment (Recovery of Prior Impairment) (2,670 ) (2.9 %) - 0.0 % (2,670 ) (1.1 %) 1,845 0.6 % Impairment in Flight Equipment - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % 857 0.3 % Secondary Offering Costs 315 0.3 % 391 0.8 % 624 0.3 % 391 0.1 % Facility Relocation Costs 327 0.4 % 373 0.7 % 1,049 0.4 % 373 0.1 % Income Tax Effect of Adjusting Items (1) (174 ) (0.2 %) (81 ) (0.2 %) (670 ) (0.3 %) (170 ) (0.1 %) Adjusted Net (Loss)/Income 885 1.0 % (1,944 ) (3.9 %) 3,437 1.5 % 51,874 16.5 % Interest Expense 250 0.3 % (393 ) (0.8 %) (1,178 ) (0.5 %) (15 ) (0.0 %) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (1,959 ) (2.1 %) (1,072 ) (2.1 %) (4,208 ) (1.8 %) 9,912 3.2 % Depreciation and Amortization 2,516 2.7 % 2,832 5.6 % 7,585 3.2 % 8,589 2.7 % Recovery of Income Tax Effect of Adjusting Items (1) 174 0.2 % 81 0.2 % 670 0.3 % 170 0.1 % Adjusted EBITDA 1,866 2.0 % (496 ) (1.0 %) 6,307 2.7 % 70,530 22.5 % Reported Basic (loss) earnings per share - (0.17 ) (0.06 ) 0.67 Addbacks: Change in fair value of warrant liability - 0.04 (0.02 ) 0.04 Stock-based compensation 0.06 0.08 0.17 0.23 Inventory Impairment (Recovery of Prior Impairment) (0.05 ) - (0.05 ) 0.04 Impairment in Flight Equipment - - - 0.02 Secondary Offering Costs 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Facility Relocation Costs 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.01 Income Tax Effect of Adjusting Items - (0.00 ) (0.01 ) - Adjusted Basic (loss) earnings per share 0.03 (0.03 ) 0.06 1.02 Reported Diluted (loss) earnings per share - (0.17 ) (0.07 ) 0.64 Addbacks: Change in FV of warrant liability - 0.04 (0.02 ) 0.03 Stock-based compensation 0.06 0.08 0.17 0.22 Inventory Impairment (Recovery of Prior Impairment) (0.05 ) - (0.05 ) 0.03 Impairment in Flight Equipment - - - 0.02 Secondary Offering Costs 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Facility Relocation Costs 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.01 Income Tax Effect of Adjusting Items - - (0.01 ) - Adjusted Diluted (loss) earnings per share 0.03 (0.03 ) 0.05 0.96

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements". We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our anticipated financial performance, including all statements set forth in the "Updated 2023 Guidance" section above such as expectations of revenue in the range of $400 - $420 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $40 - $45 million; our expectations that we will close on our remaining flight equipment sales by the end of the year; the anticipation that the 757 P2F conversion program is expected to be a strong contributor to the Company; anticipations regarding an increasingly favorable market for feedstock availability within AerSale's USM business and greater demand for USM parts; expectations regarding feedstock, and our belief that we are well positioned to take advantage of the current market dynamic; our belief that we are well positioned to take advantage of asset availability; our growth trajectory; the expected operating capacity of our MRO facilities and demand for such services; expectations of increased capacity for third party work and revenue at our Goodyear, Arizona facility; the anticipated receipt and typical timeline of receipt from the FAA of an STC for our AerAware product; expectation that AerAware is a technology that will be broadly adopted and that sales of AerAware will be a meaningful contributor to long-term performance; and expected benefits from an improving backdrop in commercial aerospace, and end markets; AerSale's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors, Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and its other filings with the SEC, including its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

About AerSale

AerSale serves airlines operating large jets manufactured by Boeing, Airbus and McDonnell Douglas and is dedicated to providing integrated aftermarket services and products designed to help aircraft owners and operators to realize significant savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines, and components. AerSale's offerings include: Aircraft & Component MRO, Aircraft and Engine Sales and Leasing, Used Serviceable Material sales, and internally developed 'Engineered Solutions' to enhance aircraft performance and operating economics (e.g. AerSafe, AerTrak, and now AerAware).

__________________________

1 Adjusted net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and " Adjusted EBITDA, Net Income and Diluted EPS Reconciliation Table" at the end of this press release for a discussion of why we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful and a detailed reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

2 A reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA guidance to net (loss) income, the most directly comparable GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) measure, has not been provided due to the lack of predictability regarding the various reconciling items such as the provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, which are expected to have a material impact on these measures and cannot be reasonably predicted without unreasonable efforts.

