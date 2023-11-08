LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) ("Skillz" or the "Company"), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair competition to players worldwide, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

2023 Third Quarter and Recent Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $36.4 million

Gross profit of $32.7 million

Net loss of $(33.5) million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $(18.5) million

of $(18.5) million Paying monthly active users (PMAU) 2 of 168,000

of 168,000 Average Revenue Per Paying Monthly Active User (ARPPU) 3 of $72.3

of $72.3 Total operating expenses of $64.1 million

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $339.9 million as of September 30, 2023

Total outstanding debt of $129.7 million as of September 30, 2023

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure metric; for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure against its most comparable GAAP metric, please see the section titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release. 2 "Paying Monthly Active Users" or "PMAUs" means the number of end-users who entered into a paid contest hosted on Skillz' platform at least once in a month, averaged over each month in the period. 3 "Average Revenue Per Paying Monthly Active User" or "ARPPU" means the average revenue in a given month divided by PMAUs in that month, averaged over the period and does not include a deduction for end-user incentives that are included in sales and marketing expense.

"We continue to make progress on our initiatives to improve the business, though our third quarter results highlight the fact that the Company still needs to improve its execution to be positioned to deliver consistent top line growth and positive cash flow," said Andrew Paradise, Skillz' CEO. "Our unit economics are demonstrating improvement due in part to the introduction of new features that increase player engagement and monetization. Notwithstanding this progress, our traffic continues to hinder our operating performance. Given our return to attractive user economics, we will now begin to transition toward scaling the business. We expect our continued progress will position us to generate quarterly sequential profitable revenue growth beginning next year and to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA on a run rate basis in the fourth quarter of 2024."

Jason Roswig, President and CFO, added, "The third quarter performance clearly demonstrates our prudent management of the business as reflected in the improvement of our operating expenses. This, alongside our strong cash position at quarter end of approximately $339.9 million, provides us with the flexibility to deploy capital across value enhancing initiatives including the development and introduction of new product features on a consistent basis."

Investor Conference Call

Skillz will host a live conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET today. To access the call, please register using the following link: Skillz Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code and PIN required to join the live call. Access to the live audio webcast of the discussion in listen-only mode will also be available at investors.skillz.com

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations website. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, November 15, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing (866) 813-9403 (US) or 204 525 0658 (international) and entering the passcode 610378.

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform dedicated to bringing out the best in everyone through competition. The Skillz platform helps developers create multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual eSports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, with the goal of building the home of competition for all. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators, CNBC's Disruptor 50, Forbes' Next Billion-Dollar Startups, Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, and the number-one fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, the Company includes Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP performance measure that the Company uses to supplement its results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company's management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating its operating performance and is a similar measure reported by publicly-listed U.S. competitors, and regularly used by security analysts, institutional investors, and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects. By providing this non-GAAP measure, the Company's management intends to provide investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company's profitability for the periods presented. Non-GAAP operating expense is also included in this press release, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes non-GAAP operating expense is useful to investors and analysts as a supplement to its financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP for analyzing operating performance and identifying operating trends in its business. The Company uses non-GAAP operating expense internally to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis in order to make operating decisions. As required by the rules of the SEC, the Company has provided herein a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expense to the most directly comparable measures under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expense are not intended to be substitutes for any U.S. GAAP financial measures and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled financial measures of other companies in other industries or within the same industry.

The Company defines and calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before interest expense, net; (benefit) or provision for income taxes; depreciation and amortization, and other income or expense, net; as further adjusted for stock-based compensation and other special items determined by management, including, but not limited to, change in fair value of common stock warrant liabilities, acquisition-related expenses, impairment charges, loss contingency accruals, restructuring charges and one-time nonrecurring expenses. The Company defines and calculates non-GAAP operating expense as GAAP operating expense adjusted for stock-based compensation, one-time transaction expenses and other special items determined by management, including, but not limited to acquisition-related expenses for transactions costs, certain loss contingency accruals and restructuring charges, as they are not indicative of business operations.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis as it is unable to provide a meaningful calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that would impact the most directly comparable forward-looking U.S. GAAP financial measures that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside of the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to attract and retain end-users, and do so in a cost-effective manner; a failure to manage our growth effectively; our inability to achieve profitability; our reliance on our third-party developer partners to continue to offer a competitive experience in existing and new games on our platform; our reliance on a limited number of games for a substantial portion of our revenue; our reliance on third-party service providers including cloud computing services, payment processors, and infrastructure service providers, and our ability to manage our relationships with such providers; our ability to maintain our brand and reputation; competition in the broader entertainment industry; our ability obtain, maintain, protect or enforce our intellectual property rights; economic downturns and political and market conditions beyond our control; the occurrence of a data breach or other failure of our cybersecurity; our failure to timely and effectively remediate the material weaknesses in our internal controls over financial reporting or additional material weaknesses or other deficiencies in the future; our failure to mitigate the commercial, reputational and regulatory risks to our business that may arise as a consequence of our need to restate our financial statements1; as well as other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in other filings that the Company makes from time to time with the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable as of this date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Skillz Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except for number of shares and per share amounts) ? Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ? 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 36,427 $ 59,216 $ 120,975 $ 222,837 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 3,693 7,599 11,923 25,802 Research and development 7,852 7,937 24,757 44,840 Sales and marketing 31,925 51,480 99,510 242,556 General and administrative 24,389 20,936 78,080 140,540 Impairment of intangible assets and other charges - 51,230 455 51,230 Total costs and expenses 67,859 139,182 214,725 504,968 Loss from operations (31,432 ) (79,966 ) (93,750 ) (282,131 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - 2,553 15,205 2,553 Interest expense, net (2,279 ) (6,360 ) (7,486 ) (22,113 ) Change in fair value of common stock warrant liabilities 127 (80 ) 278 5,405 Other income, net 48 508 98 398 Loss before income taxes (33,536 ) (83,345 ) (85,655 ) (295,888 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 9 (120 ) 193 (488 ) Net loss $ (33,545 ) $ (83,225 ) $ (85,848 ) $ (295,400 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (1.57 ) $ (4.02 ) $ (4.05 ) $ (14.48 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 21,305,470 20,691,704 21,175,797 20,396,317 Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in unrealized loss on available-for-sale investments, net of tax 135 139 1,526 (2,484 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss): 135 139 1,526 (2,484 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (33,410 ) $ (83,086 ) $ (84,322 ) $ (297,884 )

Skillz Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except for number of shares and par value per share amounts) ? September 30, December 31, ? 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 330,158 $ 362,516 Marketable securities, current 4,800 127,268 Accounts receivable, net 9,265 7,177 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,275 4,722 Total current assets 350,498 501,683 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 13,812 2,991 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net - 472 Marketable securities, non-current 2,058 56,728 Non-marketable equity securities 55,649 55,649 Restricted cash as other long-term assets 2,920 2,920 Other long-term assets 3,182 852 Total non-current assets 77,621 119,612 Total assets $ 428,119 $ 621,295 Liabilities and stockholders' equity ? ? Current liabilities: ? ? Accounts payable $ 2,395 $ 1,696 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,469 2,133 Other current liabilities 60,934 45,666 Total current liabilities 64,798 49,495 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities, non-current 10,874 11,942 Common stock warrant liabilities, non-current 11 289 Long-term debt, non-current 123,535 272,781 Other long-term liabilities 1,167 8,387 Total non-current liabilities 135,587 293,399 Total liabilities 200,385 342,894 Stockholders' equity: ? ? Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 10 million shares authorized - 0 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Common stock $0.0001 par value; 31 million shares authorized; Class A common stock?-?25 million shares authorized; 18 million and 18 million shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; Class B common stock?-?6 million shares authorized; 3 million shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 41 41 Additional paid-in capital 1,186,686 1,153,031 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37 ) (1,563 ) Accumulated deficit (958,956 ) (873,108 ) Total stockholders' equity 227,734 278,401 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 428,119 $ 621,295

Skillz Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in thousands) ? Nine Months Ended September 30, ? 2023 2022 Operating Activities Net loss $ (85,848 ) $ (295,400 ) Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,858 15,705 Stock-based compensation 33,610 97,368 Gain on extinguishment of debt (15,205 ) (2,553 ) Accretion of unamortized debt discount and amortization of debt issuance costs 1,815 2,930 Amortization of premium (accretion of discount) for marketable securities 839 2,819 Deferred income taxes - (481 ) Change in fair value of common stock warrant liabilities (278 ) (5,405 ) Impairment charges 455 51,230 Noncash operating lease costs 17 1,145 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (2,088 ) 4,597 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,883 ) (2,247 ) Accounts payable 699 (14,020 ) Loss contingency accrual - (4,605 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,732 ) (895 ) Other accruals and liabilities 8,255 (16,972 ) Net cash used in operating activities (59,486 ) (166,784 ) Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment, including internal-use software (12,081 ) (1,957 ) Investment in loan receivable (2,000 ) - Purchases of marketable securities - (432,873 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 121,226 485,565 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 56,599 125,306 Net cash provided by investing activities 163,744 176,041 Financing Activities Principal payments on finance leases obligations (807 ) (2,044 ) Payments for debt issuance costs - (2,005 ) Payments for extinguishment of debt (135,855 ) (7,540 ) Net proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock 46 852 Net cash used in financing activities (136,616 ) (10,737 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (32,358 ) (1,480 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash?-?beginning of year 365,436 244,252 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash?-?end of period $ 333,078 $ 242,772 Supplemental cash flow data: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 12,261 $ 15,420 Taxes $ 200 $ -

Skillz Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) ? Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ? 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (33,545 ) $ (83,225 ) $ (85,848 ) $ (295,400 ) Interest expense, net 2,279 6,360 7,486 22,113 Stock-based compensation(1) 12,440 6,058 33,610 97,368 Change in fair value of common stock warrant liabilities (127 ) 80 (278 ) (5,405 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 9 (120 ) 193 (488 ) Depreciation and amortization 486 4,587 1,858 15,705 Gain on extinguishment of debt - (2,553 ) (15,205 ) (2,553 ) Other income, net (48 ) (508 ) (98 ) (398 ) Impairment charges(2) - 51,230 455 51,230 Restructuring charges(3) - 1,897 - 4,830 One-time nonrecurring expenses(4) - - - 26 Adjusted EBITDA $ (18,506 ) $ (16,194 ) $ (57,827 ) $ (112,972 )

(1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, amount includes stock-based compensation recognized for the cancellation of the Chief Executive Officers' award of 805,977 performance share units granted on September 14, 2021 (the "CEO Performance Stock Units"). (2) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, amount includes intangible asset impairment charges related to developed technology and customer relationships for our Aarki acquisition. (3) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, amount includes restructuring charges related to employee termination benefits. (4) For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, amounts represent one-time nonrecurring expenses related to IPO bonuses for certain employees, net of amounts forfeited by terminated employees.

Skillz Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (in thousands) ? Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ? 2023 2022 2023 2022 Research and development (1) 7,852 7,936 24,757 44,840 Less: stock-based compensation(7) 1,415 (2,088 ) 3,581 3,063 Less: restructuring charges(6) - 1,075 2,052 Non-GAAP research and development $ 6,437 $ 8,949 $ 21,176 $ 39,725 Sales and marketing (2) 33,960 51,480 101,545 242,556 Less: stock-based compensation 2,482 2,125 6,478 6,579 Less: restructuring charges(6) - 160 1,066 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 31,478 $ 49,195 $ 95,067 $ 234,911 General and administrative (3) 24,389 20,936 78,080 140,540 Less: stock-based compensation(4) 8,543 6,022 23,552 87,726 Less: one-time nonrecurring expenses(5) - - 26 Less: restructuring charges(6) - 662 1,712 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 15,846 $ 14,252 $ 54,528 $ 51,076

(1) Research and development expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 are different from previously reported amounts as they have been adjusted to reflect a net decrease of $0.7 million associated with corrections to previously reported amounts. (2) Sales and marketing expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 are different from previously reported amounts as they have been adjusted to reflect a net increase of $.3 million associated with corrections to previously reported amounts. (3) General and administrative expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 are different from previously reported amounts as they have been adjusted to reflect a net increase of $0.8 million associated with corrections to previously reported amounts. (4) For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, amount includes stock-based compensation recognized for the cancellation of the Chief Executive Officers' award of 805,977 performance share units granted on September 14, 2021 (the "CEO Performance Stock Units"). (5) For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, amounts represent one-time nonrecurring expenses related to IPO bonuses for certain employees, net of amounts forfeited by terminated employees. (6) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, amount includes restructuring charges related to employee termination benefits. (7) For the three months ended September 30, 2022, amount includes stock compensation credits recognized for the forfeitures of the CPO and other restricted stock units.

Skillz Inc. Supplemental Financial Information (in millions, except ARPU and ARPPU) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ? 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross marketplace volume ("GMV") (000s)(1) $ 241,146 $ 360,364 $ 774,007 $ 1,344,707 Paying monthly active users ("PMAUs") (000s)(2) 168 320 193 437 Monthly active users ("MAUs") (000s)(3) 1,038 1,665 1,094 2,376 Average GMV per paying monthly active user(4) $ 478.8 $ 375.6 $ 446.2 $ 342.1 Average GMV per monthly active user(5) $ 77.5 $ 72.1 $ 78.6 $ 62.9 Average revenue per paying monthly active user ("ARPPU")(6) $ 72.3 $ 62.8 $ 69.9 $ 58.5 Average revenue per monthly active user ("ARPU")(7) $ 11.7 $ 12.1 $ 12.3 $ 10.9 Paying MAU to MAU ratio 16 % 19 % 18 % 19 % Average end-user incentives, included as sales and marketing expense, per paying active user(8) $ 33.57 $ 24.83 $ 29.76 $ 24.51 Average end-user incentives, included as sales and marketing expense, per playing active user(9) $ 5.43 $ 4.77 $ 5.24 $ 4.50

(1) "GMV" or "Gross Marketplace Volume" means the total entry fees paid by users for contests hosted on Skillz's platform. Total entry fees include entry fees paid by end-users using cash deposits, prior winnings from end-users' accounts that have not been withdrawn, and end-user incentives used to enter paid entry fee contests. (2) "Paying Monthly Active Users" or "PMAUs" means the number of end-users who entered into a paid contest hosted on Skillz's platform at least once in a month, averaged over each month in the period. (3) "Monthly Active Users" or "MAUs" means the number of playing end-users who entered into a paid or free contest hosted on Skillz's platform at least once in a month, averaged over each month in the period. (4) "Average GMV Per Paying Monthly Active User" means the average GMV in a given month divided by Paying MAUs in that month, averaged over the period. (5) "Average GMV Per Monthly Active User" means the average GMV in a given month divided by MAUs in that month, averaged over the period. (6) "Average Revenue Per Paying Monthly Active User" or "ARPPU" means the average revenue in a given month divided by Paying MAUs in that month, averaged over the period and does not include a deduction for end-user incentives that are included in sales and marketing expense. (7) "Average Revenue Per Monthly Active User" or "ARPU" means the average revenue in a given month divided by MAUs in that month, averaged over the period and does not include a deduction for end-user incentives that are included in sales and marketing expense. (8) Amount reflects the average end-user incentives included in sales and marketing expense in a given month divided by PMAUs in that month, averaged over the period. (9) Amount reflects the average end-user incentives included in sales and marketing expense in a given month divided by MAUs in that month, averaged over the period.

Contacts

Investors:

ir@skillz.com

or

James Leahy, Richard Land

JCIR

(212) 835-8500 or sklz@jcir.com

Media: press@skillz.com