Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical und der 600 Mio. Dollar NASDAQ-Mann!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D4E1 | ISIN: US82983N1081 | Ticker-Symbol: SB9
Frankfurt
09.11.23
09:50 Uhr
21,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SITIO ROYALTIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SITIO ROYALTIES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,00022,20010:32
22,00022,20010:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SITIO ROYALTIES
SITIO ROYALTIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SITIO ROYALTIES CORP21,6000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.