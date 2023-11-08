DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) ("GrowGen" or the "Company"), the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States with 50 stores across 18 states, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Net sales decreased 13% quarter-over-quarter to $55.7 million

Comparable store sales decreased 14.4% to the prior year

Gross profit margin of 29.1%, increase of 320 basis points to the prior year

Net loss of $7.3 million, compared to a net loss of $7.2 million in the prior year

Adjusted EBITDA (1) loss of $0.9 million, an improvement of $1.8 million to 2022

Year-to-date cash flow provided by operations of $2.8 million

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $66.6 million

Maintains full-year 2023 guidance for revenue to be $220 million to $225 million and Adjusted EBITDA(1) to be a loss of $4 million to $6 million

Darren Lampert, GrowGeneration's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, stated, " I am pleased with our third quarter results, which are broadly consistent with the expectations we communicated last quarter. Our continued focus on proprietary brands and distribution helped drive gross profit margin of 29.1%, representing a 230 basis point improvement over the second quarter. We have also reduced store operating expenses by over 12% and SG&A by nearly 14% year-over-year. As I have said before, we are constantly evaluating our network to enhance profitability and, as such, we consolidated 6 retail locations during the third quarter. Further in the fourth quarter, we expect to consolidate 6 additional locations where we identified cost rationalization opportunities through our ability to serve a similar customer base from a smaller footprint. GrowGen ended the quarter with $66.6 million of cash and cash equivalents and generated nearly $3 million of operating cash flow year-to-date. We continue to make progress on our digital transformation efforts and we are excited about the potential of our new ERP system to enable further efficiencies in our supply chain and ultimately improve our end-to-end customer experience."

Lampert continued, " We are bringing innovative new products to market and have seen success in growing our proprietary brand portfolio. We believe that our third quarter results represent progress towards the initiatives that we have been striving to achieve. Despite challenges within the industry, we remain focused on what we can control to position GrowGen to be more nimble, efficient, and better-positioned for profitable growth in 2024 and beyond."

Third Quarter 2023 Consolidated Results

Revenues declined $15.2 million, or 21.4%, to $55.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $70.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in net revenue was partially attributed to a decline in same-store sales of 14.4% at 55 retail locations. Overall retail sales were $41.4 million in the third quarter, compared to $47.9 million for the same period last year.

E-commerce revenue was $2.8 million in the third quarter, compared to $3.1 million for the same period last year.

Revenue from non-retail operations, including distributed brands and MMI, was $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $19.8 million in the same quarter last year. The year ago period in 2022 included a few large one-time transactions to account for the decrease.

Gross profit was $16.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $18.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. Gross profit margin was 29.1%, compared to 25.9% in the same quarter last year. The increase in gross margin in the third quarter of 2023 was due to increased private label sales growth, pricing expansion, and margin accretion from development of our distribution network and corresponding bulk-buy negotiations.

Store and other operating expenses in the third quarter of 2023 were $11.9 million, compared to $13.6 million in the prior year, a decrease of 12%.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2023 were $7.6 million, compared to $8.8 million in the prior year, a decrease of 13.8%.

GAAP pre-tax net loss was $7.3 million for the third quarter of 2023, or a loss of $0.12 per diluted share, compared to $7.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, or a loss of $0.12 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, and other non-recurring charges (Adjusted EBITDA)(1) was $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to a loss of $2.7 million in the same period last year.

Cash and short-term marketable securities as of September 30, 2023 were $66.6 million. Inventory as of September 30, 2023 was $76.0 million, and prepaid inventory and other current assets were $12.4 million.

Total current liabilities, including accounts payable, accrued payroll, and other liabilities, increased from $35.8 million at December 31, 2022 to $40.5 million at September 30, 2023.

Geographical Footprint

The Company's operations span approximately 826,000 square feet of retail and warehouse space at 50 existing locations across 18 states.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Outlook(2)

Revenue guidance for full-year 2023 is unchanged to be between $220 million to $225 million.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) guidance for full-year 2023 is unchanged to be between a loss of $4 million to a loss of $6 million.

Footnotes

(1) Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization as adjusted for certain items as set forth in the reconciliation table of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP information and is a measure calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information herein for further discussion and reconciliation of this measure to GAAP measures.

(2) Sales and Adjusted EBITDA guidance metrics are inclusive of acquisitions and store openings completed in 2023 and 2022, but do not include any unannounced acquisitions.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGeneration is a leading marketer and distributor of nutrients, growing media, lighting, benching and racking, environmental control systems, and other products for both indoor and outdoor hydroponic and organic gardening, including proprietary brands such as Charcoir, Drip Hydro, Power Si, MMI benching and racking, Ion lights, Durabreeze fans, and more. Incorporated in Colorado in 2014, GrowGeneration is the largest chain of specialty retail hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States. The Company also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com, as well as a wholesale business for resellers, HRG Distribution, and a benching, racking, and storage solutions business, Mobile Media.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect opinions only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the company does not have an obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as "look forward," "expect," "believe," "continue," "building," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are often discussed in filings made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at: www.sec.gov, and on the company's website, at: www.growgeneration.com.

GROWGENERATION CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,414 $ 40,054 Marketable securities 35,203 31,852 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1.1 million and $0.7 million at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 8,351 8,336 Notes receivable, current, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1.7 million and $1.3 million at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - 1,214 Inventory 75,987 77,091 Prepaid income taxes 477 5,679 Prepaids and other current assets 12,383 6,455 Total current assets 163,815 170,681 Property and equipment, net 28,946 28,669 Operating leases right-of-use assets 42,316 46,433 Intangible assets, net 24,466 30,878 Goodwill 16,808 15,978 Other assets 880 803 TOTAL ASSETS $ 277,231 $ 293,442 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,219 $ 15,728 Accrued liabilities 3,413 1,535 Payroll and payroll tax liabilities 2,027 4,671 Customer deposits 4,926 4,338 Sales tax payable 1,503 1,341 Current maturities of lease liability 8,374 8,131 Current portion of long-term debt - 50 Total current liabilities 40,462 35,794 Commitments and contingencies Operating lease liability, net of current maturities 36,387 40,659 Other long-term liabilities 317 593 Total liabilities 77,166 77,046 Stockholders' equity: Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 61,309,456 and 61,010,155 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 61 61 Additional paid-in capital 372,789 369,938 Retained earnings (172,785 ) (153,603 ) Total stockholders' equity 200,065 216,396 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 277,231 $ 293,442

GROWGENERATION CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 55,678 $ 70,850 $ 176,430 $ 223,710 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 39,490 52,516 126,816 163,009 Gross profit 16,188 18,334 49,614 60,701 Operating expenses: Store operations and other operational expenses 11,930 13,585 37,165 41,884 Selling, general, and administrative 7,582 8,796 21,923 28,164 Bad debt expense 257 172 681 1,774 Depreciation and amortization 4,721 3,875 12,477 13,164 Impairment loss - - - 127,831 Total operating expenses 24,490 26,428 72,246 212,817 Income from operations (8,302 ) (8,094 ) (22,632 ) (152,116 ) Other income (expense): Other expense 954 34 3,549 547 Interest income - 143 - 190 Interest expense (1 ) (3 ) (6 ) (16 ) Total non-operating income (expense), net 953 174 3,543 721 Net income (loss) before taxes (7,349 ) (7,920 ) (19,089 ) (151,395 ) Provision (loss) for income taxes - 718 (93 ) 2,637 Net income (loss) $ (7,349 ) $ (7,202 ) $ (19,182 ) $ (148,758 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ (0.12 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (2.45 ) Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (2.45 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 61,272 60,855 61,127 60,771 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 61,272 60,855 61,127 60,771

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company believes that the presentation of results excluding certain items in "Adjusted EBITDA," such as non-cash equity compensation charges, provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors, facilitating the evaluation of performance across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures for internal planning and reporting purposes. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or net income per share prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 (000 ) (000 ) Net income $ (7,349 ) $ (7,202 ) Income taxes - (718 ) Interest income - (143 ) Interest expense 1 3 Depreciation and amortization 4,721 3,875 EBITDA $ (2,627 ) $ (4,185 ) Share based compensation (option compensation, warrant compensation, stock issued for services) 938 1,291 Impairment, restructuring, and other charges 717 - Fixed asset disposal 64 165 Adjusted EBITDA $ (908 ) $ (2,729 ) Adjusted EBITDA per share, basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) Adjusted EBITDA per share, diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 )

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 (000 ) (000 ) Net income $ (19,182 ) $ (148,758 ) Income taxes 93 (2,637 ) Interest income - (190 ) Interest expense 6 16 Depreciation and amortization 12,477 13,164 EBITDA $ (6,606 ) $ (138,405 ) Impairment, restructuring, and other charges 2,215 127,831 Share based compensation (option compensation, warrant compensation, stock issued for services) 2,452 3,980 Restructuring charges 2,215 - Fixed asset disposal 85 81 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,854 ) $ (6,513 ) Adjusted EBITDA per share, basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.11 ) Adjusted EBITDA per share, diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.11 )

