OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMCON Distributing Company ("AMCON" or "the Company") (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska based consumer products company, is pleased to announce fully diluted earnings per share of $19.46 on net income available to common shareholders of $11.6 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.

" We are pleased with our fiscal 2023 results. Our business continues to encounter numerous operating challenges resulting from a labor shortage, supply chain issues, inflation, volatility in energy prices, and rising interest rates. Navigating these headwinds is the central focus of our management team for the near term. One of the core operating philosophies that guide our daily decision-making process is a relentless focus on managing the Company's balance sheet and maximizing our liquidity position. Another of AMCON's long-standing core operating philosophies is providing a superior level of customer service. The customer-centric approach we embrace has guided us through these challenging times and helped ensure that AMCON's customers receive a consistent and timely flow of goods and services," said Christopher H. Atayan, AMCON's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He further noted, " We continue to actively seek strategic acquisition opportunities for operators who want to align with our customer-centric management philosophy and further the legacy of their enterprises."

The wholesale distribution segment reported revenues of $2.5 billion and operating income of $39.7 million for fiscal 2023 and the retail health food segment reported revenues of $43.1 million and an operating loss of $0.7 million for fiscal 2023.

" In the medium term our primary strategic objective is to drive the growth of our foodservice business through our Henry's Foods ("Henry's") subsidiary. Henry's offers a breadth and depth of proprietary foodservice programs and associated store level merchandising that is unparalleled in the convenience distribution industry. Through Henry's, we now have the capability to offer turn-key solutions that will enable our customer base to compete head on with the Quick Service Restaurant industry. We are investing heavily in our foodservice and technology platforms and associated staffing for these strategic focus areas," said Andrew C. Plummer, AMCON's President and Chief Operating Officer. " We are also looking to expand our geographic reach, to better serve our customers as they grow their store footprints."

Charles J. Schmaderer, AMCON's Chief Financial Officer said, " At September 30, 2023, our shareholders' equity was $104.2 million. We continue to prioritize high levels of daily liquidity. Our strong liquidity position provided maximum flexibility to take advantage of attractive short-term merchandising opportunities from several of our key vendor partners that materialized near our fiscal year end." Mr. Schmaderer also added, " We are investing capital to develop our new 175,000 square foot distribution facility in Springfield, Missouri which will support our customers' growth initiatives."

AMCON's Healthy Edge Retail Group plays an important role in the health and wellness of the communities it serves. Our long-term relationship with the organic/natural products vendor community has enabled our stores to meet the demands of our customers for total wellness solutions. Our strategy is to offer a broad selection of the highest quality organic and natural merchandise available supported by a high degree of customer service not found at other big box retailers within our industry. We continue to rationalize our base of stores as well as developing new store opportunities.

AMCON is a leading Convenience Distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and refrigerated foods, automotive supplies and health and beauty care products with distribution centers in Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia. AMCON, through its Healthy Edge Retail Group, operates seventeen (17) health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. A number of factors could affect the future results of the Company and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements including, without limitation, availability of sufficient cash resources to conduct its business and meet its capital expenditures needs and the other factors described under Item 1.A. of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, past financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of future performance. Accordingly, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to all such forward-looking statements.

Visit AMCON Distributing Company's web site at: www.amcon.com

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September September 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 790,931 $ 431,576 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $2.4 million at September 2023 and $2.5 million at September 2022 70,878,420 62,367,888 Inventories, net 158,582,816 134,654,637 Income taxes receivable 1,854,484 819,595 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,564,056 12,702,084 Total current assets 245,670,707 210,975,780 Property and equipment, net 80,607,451 48,085,520 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 23,173,287 19,941,009 Goodwill 5,778,325 5,277,950 Other intangible assets, net 5,284,935 2,093,113 Other assets 2,914,495 2,751,155 Total assets $ 363,429,200 $ 289,124,527 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 43,099,326 $ 39,962,363 Accrued expenses 14,922,279 14,446,210 Accrued wages, salaries and bonuses 8,886,529 7,811,207 Current operating lease liabilities 6,063,048 6,454,473 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,955,065 1,595,309 Current mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest 1,703,604 1,712,095 Total current liabilities 76,629,851 71,981,657 Credit facilities 140,437,989 91,262,438 Deferred income tax liability, net 4,917,960 2,328,588 Long-term operating lease liabilities 17,408,758 13,787,721 Long-term debt, less current maturities 11,675,439 7,384,260 Mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest, less current portion 7,787,227 9,446,460 Other long-term liabilities 402,882 103,968 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 608,689 shares outstanding at September 2023 and 584,789 shares outstanding at September 2022 9,431 9,168 Additional paid-in capital 30,585,388 26,903,201 Retained earnings 104,846,438 96,784,353 Treasury stock at cost (31,272,163 ) (30,867,287 ) Total shareholders' equity 104,169,094 92,829,435 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 363,429,200 $ 289,124,527

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Fiscal Years Ended September 2023 2022 Sales (including excise taxes of $564.6 million and $467.1 million, respectively) $ 2,539,994,999 $ 2,010,798,385 Cost of sales 2,369,150,102 1,883,078,819 Gross profit 170,844,897 127,719,566 Selling, general and administrative expenses 137,301,668 101,474,359 Depreciation and amortization 7,576,646 3,643,840 144,878,314 105,118,199 Operating income 25,966,583 22,601,367 Other expense (income): Interest expense 8,550,431 2,249,552 Change in fair value of mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest 1,307,599 1,476,986 Other (income), net (1,193,840 ) (2,600,675 ) 8,664,190 1,125,863 Income from operations before income taxes 17,302,393 21,475,504 Income tax expense 5,706,000 6,473,380 Equity method investment earnings, net of tax - 1,670,133 Net income available to common shareholders $ 11,596,393 $ 16,672,257 Basic earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 19.85 $ 29.37 Diluted earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 19.46 $ 28.59 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 584,148 567,697 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 595,850 583,062 Dividends paid per common share $ 5.72 $ 5.72

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Additional Common Stock Treasury Stock Paid-in Retained Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Total Balance, October 1, 2021 883,589 $ 8,834 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 24,918,781 $ 83,552,298 $ 77,612,626 Dividends on common stock, $5.72 per share - - - - - (3,440,202 ) (3,440,202 ) Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards 33,420 334 - - 1,984,420 - 1,984,754 Net income available to common shareholders - - - - - 16,672,257 16,672,257 Balance, September 30, 2022 917,009 $ 9,168 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 26,903,201 $ 96,784,353 $ 92,829,435 Dividends on common stock, $5.72 per share - - - - - (3,534,308 ) (3,534,308 ) Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards 26,263 263 - - 3,682,187 - 3,682,450 Repurchase of common stock - - (2,363 ) (404,876 ) - - (404,876 ) Net income available to common shareholders - - - - - 11,596,393 11,596,393 Balance, September 30, 2023 943,272 $ 9,431 (334,583 ) $ (31,272,163 ) $ 30,585,388 $ 104,846,438 $ 104,169,094

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS September September 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income available to common shareholders $ 11,596,393 $ 16,672,257 Adjustments to reconcile net income available to common shareholders to net cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 7,161,468 3,572,953 Amortization 415,178 70,887 Equity method investment earnings, net of tax - (1,670,133 ) Gain on re-valuation of equity method investment to fair value - (2,387,411 ) (Gain) loss on sales of property and equipment (133,659 ) (140,139 ) Equity-based compensation 2,717,370 3,103,320 Deferred income taxes 2,589,372 797,360 Provision for losses on doubtful accounts (133,924 ) (32,420 ) Inventory allowance (138,820 ) 212,637 Change in fair value of mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest 1,307,599 1,476,986 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisition: Accounts receivable (138,956 ) 3,032,876 Inventories (7,728,394 ) 3,240,946 Prepaid and other current assets (679,229 ) (5,344,754 ) Equity method investment distributions - 1,095,467 Other assets (163,340 ) (730,391 ) Accounts payable 2,213,085 332,400 Accrued expenses and accrued wages, salaries and bonuses 1,574,050 2,482,409 Other long-term liabilities 298,914 (653,419 ) Income taxes payable and receivable (1,034,889 ) (2,241,755 ) Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 19,722,218 22,890,076 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (11,561,347 ) (14,691,799 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 151,808 152,000 Principal payment received on note receivable - 175,000 Cash acquired in business combination - 7,958 Acquisition of Henry's (54,865,303 ) - Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (66,274,842 ) (14,356,841 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 2,512,309,723 2,042,679,688 Repayments under revolving credit facilities (2,463,134,172 ) (2,041,106,459 ) Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt 7,000,000 - Principal payments on long-term debt (2,349,065 ) (4,909,548 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 173,590 Repurchase of common stock (404,876 ) - Dividends on common stock (3,534,308 ) (3,440,202 ) Settlement and withholdings of equity-based awards - (1,280,749 ) Redemption and distributions to non-controlling interest (2,975,323 ) (737,570 ) Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities 46,911,979 (8,621,250 ) Net change in cash 359,355 (88,015 ) Cash, beginning of period 431,576 519,591 Cash, end of period $ 790,931 $ 431,576 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 8,311,375 $ 2,210,828 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds 4,141,370 7,915,225 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information: Equipment acquisitions classified in accounts payable $ 1,015,534 $ 91,656 Effect of business acquisition - 23,308,624 Issuance of common stock in connection with the vesting and exercise of equity-based awards 2,044,805 2,280,783

Contacts

Charles J. Schmaderer

AMCON Distributing Company

Ph 402-331-3727