RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U-Haul Holding Company (NYSE: UHAL) (NYSE: UHAL.B), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to common shareholders for its second quarter ended September 30, 2023, of $273.5 million, compared with net earnings of $349.9 million for the same period last year. Earnings per share for Non-Voting Shares (UHAL.B) were $1.40 for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $1.73 for the same period in fiscal 2023.

For the six-month period ended September 30, 2023, net earnings available to shareholders were $530.3 million compared with net earnings of $688.2 million for the same period last year. Earnings per share for Non-Voting Shares (UHAL.B) were $2.71 for the six-month period ended September 30, 2023 compared to $3.41 for the same period in fiscal 2023.

"Overall moving activity remains below the same period last year. This affects most of our product lines," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of U-Haul Holding Company. "We are close to stabilizing In-town moving transactions by better inventory placement. This is slow going, but there are some gains available where inventory is optimized. Implementation of existing programs is our best choice at this time."

Highlights of Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Self-moving equipment rental revenues decreased $92.6 million, or 8.0% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Transactions, revenue and average miles driven per transaction decreased. These declines were more pronounced in our one-way markets. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of box trucks and trailers in the rental fleet as well as the number of Company operated retail locations.

Self-storage revenues increased $23.3 million, or 12.6% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The average monthly number of occupied units during the quarter increased by 7%, or 38,046 units, compared to the same quarter last year. Our reported occupancy of all properties regardless of length of time in the portfolio decreased 1.3% to 83.5% for the second quarter. The occupancy ratio for the subset of these properties that have been stabilized at 80% for the last 24 months also decreased 1.6% to 95.0% during the quarter. The growth in revenues and square feet rented comes from a combination of occupancy gains at existing locations, the addition of new capacity to the portfolio and a 6% improvement in average revenue per occupied foot. During the quarter, we added approximately 0.9 million net rentable square feet.

Sales of self-moving and self-storage products and services decreased $5.3 million, or 5.5% compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2023 due to decreased sales of hitches, moving supplies and propane. The decrease in self-moving transactions has negatively affected the sales of moving supplies.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2023, depreciation, net of gains on sales increased $36.8 million. Page four of this press release contains additional details about this change.

For the first six months of fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023 gross rental equipment capital expenditures were approximately $974 million compared with $718 million, proceeds from the sales of rental equipment were $405 million compared with $325 million and spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects were approximately $633 million compared with $584 million.

Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $17.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 compared with the same period last year due to higher cost of preventative maintenance combined with the costs associated with preparing trucks for sale.

Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment decreased $113.2 million compared with the same period last year to $401.7 million and represent the third best second quarter result in the Company's history. Total revenues decreased $71.3 million and total costs and expenses increased $42.0 million.

Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage segment was $2,554.9 million as of September 30, 2023 compared with $2,499.2 million at March 31, 2023.

About U-Haul Holding Company

U-Haul Holding Company is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 967,000 rentable storage units and 83.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Report on Business Operations

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023.

Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (In thousands) Self-moving equipment rentals $ 1,069,405 $ 1,162,025 Self-storage revenues 208,890 185,586 Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales 91,571 96,864 Property management fees 9,267 9,277 Life insurance premiums 22,498 25,456 Property and casualty insurance premiums 25,571 25,718 Net investment and interest income 64,738 30,509 Other revenue 157,920 167,429 Consolidated revenue $ 1,649,860 $ 1,702,864

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023.

Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (In thousands) Moving and storage Revenues $ 1,565,578 $ 1,636,858 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries 401,704 514,943 Property and casualty insurance Revenues 31,852 23,363 Earnings from operations 15,419 5,686 Life insurance Revenues 55,522 45,696 Earnings (losses) from operations 5,608 (297 ) Eliminations Revenues (3,092 ) (3,053 ) Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries (376 ) (386 ) Consolidated Results Revenues 1,649,860 1,702,864 Earnings from operations 422,355 519,946

Debt Metrics

Debt Metrics (in thousands)(unaudited) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Real estate secured debt $ 2,771,027 $ 2,744,416 $ 2,660,878 $ 2,682,036 $ 2,860,764 Unsecured debt 1,200,000 1,200,000 1,200,000 1,200,000 1,200,000 Fleet secured debt 2,392,021 2,305,116 2,205,824 2,277,387 2,196,935 Other secured debt 73,752 74,250 76,648 77,399 78,871 Total debt 6,436,800 6,323,782 6,143,350 6,236,822 6,336,570 Moving and Storage cash $ 2,068,790 $ 2,302,380 $ 2,034,242 $ 2,429,943 $ 3,025,390 Moving and Storage assets 16,156,182 15,742,770 15,211,493 15,234,112 15,243,508 Moving and Storage EBITDA (TTM) 1,739,727 1,816,319 1,888,513 1,906,046 1,995,170 Net debt to EBITDA 2.5 2.2 2.2 2.0 1.7 Net debt to total assets 27.0 % 25.5 % 27.0 % 25.0 % 21.7 % Percent of debt floating 6.3 % 7.7 % 8.4 % 8.3 % 10.5 % Percent of debt fixed 93.7 % 92.3 % 91.6 % 91.7 % 89.5 % Percent of debt unsecured 18.6 % 19.0 % 19.5 % 19.2 % 18.9 % Unencumbered asset ratio* 3.74 x 3.55 x 3.44 x 3.35 x 2.91 x * Unencumbered asset value compared to unsecured debt committed, outstanding or not. Unencumbered assets valued at the higher of historical cost or allocated NOI valued at a 10% cap rate, minimum required is 2.0x

The components of depreciation, net of gains on disposals for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023 are as follows:

Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (In thousands) Depreciation expense - rental equipment $ 140,341 $ 129,220 Depreciation expense - non rental equipment 23,392 21,546 Depreciation expense - real estate 37,192 30,895 Total depreciation expense $ 200,925 $ 181,661 Gains on disposals of rental equipment (46,928 ) $ (64,312 ) (Gain) loss on disposals of non-rental equipment 125 (31 ) Total gains on disposals equipment $ (46,803 ) $ (64,343 ) Depreciation, net of gains on disposals $ 154,122 $ 117,318 Losses on disposals of real estate $ 1,715 $ 1,872

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:

Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except occupancy rate) Unit count as of September 30 691 638 Square footage as of September 30 58,402 53,303 Average monthly number of units occupied 578 540 Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count 84.2 % 85.4 % End of September occupancy rate based on unit count 83.5 % 84.8 % Average monthly square footage occupied 49,931 46,538

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the first six months of fiscal 2024 and 2023.

Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (In thousands) Self-moving equipment rentals $ 2,068,611 $ 2,252,800 Self-storage revenues 407,851 358,763 Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales 192,443 206,215 Property management fees 18,444 18,416 Life insurance premiums 45,629 51,237 Property and casualty insurance premiums 45,893 45,690 Net investment and interest income 129,330 64,082 Other revenue 281,967 303,501 Consolidated revenue $ 3,190,168 $ 3,300,704

Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the first six months of fiscal 2024 and 2023.

Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (In thousands) Moving and storage Revenues $ 3,025,091 $ 3,160,456 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries 788,395 996,560 Property and casualty insurance Revenues 59,691 46,445 Earnings from operations 27,401 14,037 Life insurance Revenues 111,203 99,799 Earnings from operations 6,964 5,619 Eliminations Revenues (5,817 ) (5,996 ) Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries (747 ) (768 ) Consolidated Results Revenues 3,190,168 3,300,704 Earnings from operations 822,013 1,015,448

The components of depreciation, net of gains on disposals for the first six months of fiscal 2024 and 2023 are as follows:

Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (In thousands) Depreciation expense - rental equipment $ 275,533 $ 255,741 Depreciation expense - non rental equipment 45,694 43,167 Depreciation expense - real estate 73,173 60,897 Total depreciation expense $ 394,400 $ 359,805 Gains on disposals of rental equipment $ (102,735 ) $ (128,313 ) (Gain) loss on disposals of non-rental equipment 271 (378 ) Total gains on disposals equipment $ (102,464 ) $ (128,691 ) Depreciation, net of gains on disposals $ 291,936 $ 231,114 Losses on disposals of real estate $ 2,736 $ 4,179

The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned locations follows:

Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except occupancy rate) Unit count as of September 30 691 638 Square footage as of September 30 58,402 53,303 Average monthly number of units occupied 529 529 Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count 83.5 % 85.0 % End of September occupancy rate based on unit count 83.5 % 84.8 % Average monthly square footage occupied 49,279 45,692

Self-Storage Portfolio Summary As of September 30, 2023 (unaudited) U-Haul Owned Store Data by State Annual State/ Units Rentable Revenue Occupancy Province Stores Occupied Square Feet Per Foot During Qtr Texas 91 35,797 4,111,184 $14.41 79.6 % California 87 32,507 3,001,993 $20.54 83.6 % Illinois 80 35,570 3,523,410 $15.28 86.1 % Florida 79 33,396 3,158,462 $17.91 89.2 % Pennsylvania 68 27,269 2,781,615 $17.06 78.9 % New York 64 26,418 2,421,752 $22.58 81.3 % Ohio 58 24,350 2,426,477 $14.61 85.2 % Michigan 56 19,583 1,963,914 $15.25 87.3 % Georgia 49 22,076 2,245,458 $15.82 88.9 % Arizona 43 24,278 2,514,577 $15.50 88.4 % Wisconsin 42 16,712 1,878,988 $13.00 82.3 % Washington 37 12,448 1,341,759 $16.64 77.5 % North Carolina 36 16,683 1,688,842 $14.89 84.7 % Tennessee 34 14,861 1,373,264 $14.29 92.5 % New Jersey 33 15,585 1,350,564 $20.16 89.6 % Ontario 32 10,530 1,100,303 $22.12 74.3 % Missouri 32 11,481 1,262,184 $14.82 80.6 % Massachusetts 30 10,861 984,427 $19.82 84.9 % Indiana 30 9,792 1,024,809 $13.70 83.3 % Alabama 25 6,779 769,150 $13.79 78.3 % Top 20 Totals 1,006 406,976 40,923,132 $16.58 84.1 % All Others 440 170,216 17,554,877 $15.75 84.2 % 2Q 2024 Totals 1,446 577,192 58,478,009 $16.34 84.2 % Same Store 2Q24 841 280,565 25,949,457 $16.55 95.0 % Same Store 2Q23 753 233,947 21,916,035 $15.18 96.7 % Same Store 2Q22 619 179,842 16,915,706 $14.47 96.9 % Non Same Store 2Q24 605 296,627 32,528,552 $16.11 75.9 % Non Same Store 2Q23 636 307,535 31,463,318 $15.48 78.4 % Non Same Store 2Q22 702 300,703 31,063,602 $14.00 78.2 % Note: Store Count, Units and NRSF reflect active storage locations for the last month of the reporting quarter. Occupancy % reflects average occupancy during the reporting quarter. Revenue per foot is the average revenue per occupied foot over the trailing twelve months ending September 2023. 'Same Store' includes storage locations with rentable storage inventory for more than three years and a capacity change of less than twenty units for any year-over-year period of the reporting month. The locations have occupancy each month during the last three years and have achieved 80% or greater physical occupancy for the last two years.

U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, March 31, 2023 2023 (Unaudited) (In thousands) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,145,131 $ 2,060,524 Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net 212,565 189,498 Inventories and parts 161,535 151,474 Prepaid expenses 263,541 241,711 Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities 2,534,164 2,770,394 Investments, other 650,151 575,540 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net 121,365 128,463 Other assets 52,769 51,052 Right of use assets - financing, net 377,733 474,765 Right of use assets - operating, net 65,316 58,917 Related party assets 40,140 48,308 6,624,410 6,750,646 Property, plant and equipment, at cost: Land 1,613,871 1,537,206 Buildings and improvements 7,649,849 7,088,810 Furniture and equipment 966,211 928,241 Rental trailers and other rental equipment 912,046 827,696 Rental trucks 5,921,507 5,278,340 17,063,484 15,660,293 Less: Accumulated depreciation (4,666,444 ) (4,310,205 ) Total property, plant and equipment, net 12,397,040 11,350,088 Total assets $ 19,021,450 $ 18,100,734 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 757,988 $ 761,039 Notes, loans and finance leases payable, net 6,400,899 6,108,042 Operating lease liabilities 64,580 58,373 Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable 865,397 880,202 Liabilities from investment contracts 2,393,590 2,398,884 Other policyholders' funds and liabilities 7,677 8,232 Deferred income 56,821 52,282 Deferred income taxes, net 1,444,120 1,329,489 Total liabilities 11,991,072 11,596,543 Common stock 10,497 10,497 Non-voting common stock 176 176 Additional paid-in capital 453,643 453,643 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (275,664 ) (285,623 ) Retained earnings 7,519,376 7,003,148 Cost of common stock in treasury, net (525,653 ) (525,653 ) Cost of preferred stock in treasury, net (151,997 ) (151,997 ) Total stockholders' equity 7,030,378 6,504,191 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,021,450 $ 18,100,734

U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues: Self-moving equipment rentals $ 1,069,405 $ 1,162,025 Self-storage revenues 208,890 185,586 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales 91,571 96,864 Property management fees 9,267 9,277 Life insurance premiums 22,498 25,456 Property and casualty insurance premiums 25,571 25,718 Net investment and interest income 64,738 30,509 Other revenue 157,920 167,429 Total revenues 1,649,860 1,702,864 Costs and expenses: Operating expenses 835,258 811,594 Commission expenses 111,961 125,341 Cost of sales 66,620 72,625 Benefits and losses 42,553 39,512 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 6,826 6,972 Lease expense 8,450 7,684 Depreciation, net of gains on disposals 154,122 117,318 Net losses on real estate 1,715 1,872 Total costs and expenses 1,227,505 1,182,918 Earnings from operations 422,355 519,946 Other components of net periodic benefit costs (364 ) (304 ) Interest expense (63,943 ) (57,193 ) Fees on early extinguishment of debt - (959 ) Pretax earnings 358,048 461,490 Income tax expense (84,540 ) (111,624 ) Earnings available to common shareholders $ 273,508 $ 349,866 Basic and diluted earnings per share of Common Stock $ 1.36 $ 2.23 Weighted average shares outstanding of Common Stock: Basic and diluted 19,607,788 19,607,788 Basic and diluted earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock $ 1.40 $ 1.73 Weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock: Basic and diluted 176,470,092 176,470,092

U-HAUL HOLDING COMPANY AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues: Self-moving equipment rentals $ 2,068,611 $ 2,252,800 Self-storage revenues 407,851 358,763 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales 192,443 206,215 Property management fees 18,444 18,416 Life insurance premiums 45,629 51,237 Property and casualty insurance premiums 45,893 45,690 Net investment and interest income 129,330 64,082 Other revenue 281,967 303,501 Total revenues 3,190,168 3,300,704 Costs and expenses: Operating expenses 1,598,499 1,544,761 Commission expenses 218,888 243,834 Cost of sales 137,295 152,296 Benefits and losses 87,897 79,269 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 14,871 14,644 Lease expense 16,033 15,159 Depreciation, net of gains on disposals 291,936 231,114 Net losses on real estate 2,736 4,179 Total costs and expenses 2,368,155 2,285,256 Earnings from operations 822,013 1,015,448 Other components of net periodic benefit costs (729 ) (608 ) Interest expense (124,541 ) (106,992 ) Fees on early extinguishment of debt - (959 ) Pretax earnings 696,743 906,889 Income tax expense (166,397 ) (218,678 ) Earnings available to common shareholders $ 530,346 $ 688,211 Basic and diluted earnings per share of Common Stock $ 2.63 $ 4.41 Weighted average shares outstanding of Common Stock: Basic and diluted 19,607,788 19,607,788 Basic and diluted earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock $ 2.71 $ 3.41 Weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock: Basic and diluted 176,470,092 176,470,092

EARNINGS PER SHARE

We calculate earnings per share using the two-class method in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 260, Earnings Per Share. The two-class method allocates the undistributed earnings available to common stockholders to the Company's outstanding common stock, $0.25 par value (the "Voting Common Stock") and the Series N Non-Voting Common Stock, $0.001 par value (the "Non-Voting Common Stock") based on each share's percentage of total weighted average shares outstanding. The Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock are allocated 10% and 90%, respectively, of our undistributed earnings available to common stockholders. This represents earnings available to common stockholders less the dividends declared for both the Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock.

Our undistributed earnings per share is calculated by taking the undistributed earnings available to common stockholders and dividing this number by the weighted average shares outstanding for the respective stock. If there was a dividend declared for that period, the dividend per share is added to the undistributed earnings per share to calculate the basic and diluted earnings per share. The process is used for both Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock.

The calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 for our Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock were as follows:

For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Weighted average shares outstanding of Voting Common Stock 19,607,788 19,607,788 Total weighted average shares outstanding for Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock 196,077,880 196,077,880 Percent of weighted average shares outstanding of Voting Common Stock 10 % 10 % Net earnings available to common stockholders $ 273,508 $ 349,866 Voting Common Stock dividends declared - (9,804 ) Non-Voting Common Stock dividends declared (7,059 ) - Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders $ 266,449 $ 340,062 Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders allocated to Voting Common Stock $ 26,645 $ 34,006 Undistributed earnings per share of Voting Common Stock $ 1.36 $ 1.73 Dividends declared per share of Voting Common Stock $ - $ 0.50 Basic and diluted earnings per share of Voting Common Stock $ 1.36 $ 2.23 Weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock 176,470,092 176,470,092 Total weighted average shares outstanding for Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock 196,077,880 196,077,880 Percent of weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock 90 % 90 % Net earnings available to common stockholders $ 273,508 $ 349,866 Voting Common Stock dividends declared - (9,804 ) Non-Voting Common Stock dividends declared (7,059 ) - Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders $ 266,449 $ 340,062 Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders allocated to Non-Voting Common Stock $ 239,804 $ 306,056 Undistributed earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock $ 1.36 $ 1.73 Dividends declared per share of Non-Voting Common Stock $ 0.04 $ - Basic and diluted earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock $ 1.40 $ 1.73

The calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the first six months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 for our Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock were as follows:

For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Weighted average shares outstanding of Voting Common Stock 19,607,788 19,607,788 Total weighted average shares outstanding for Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock 196,077,880 196,077,880 Percent of weighted average shares outstanding of Voting Common Stock 10 % 10 % Net earnings available to common stockholders $ 530,346 $ 688,211 Voting Common Stock dividends declared - (19,608 ) Non-Voting Common Stock dividends declared (14,118 ) - Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders $ 516,228 $ 668,603 Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders allocated to Voting Common Stock $ 51,623 $ 66,860 Undistributed earnings per share of Voting Common Stock $ 2.63 $ 3.41 Dividends declared per share of Voting Common Stock $ - $ 1.00 Basic and diluted earnings per share of Voting Common Stock $ 2.63 $ 4.41 Weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock 176,470,092 176,470,092 Total weighted average shares outstanding for Voting Common Stock and Non-Voting Common Stock 196,077,880 196,077,880 Percent of weighted average shares outstanding of Non-Voting Common Stock 90 % 90 % Net earnings available to common stockholders $ 530,346 $ 688,211 Voting Common Stock dividends declared - (19,608 ) Non-Voting Common Stock dividends declared (14,118 ) - Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders $ 516,228 $ 668,603 Undistributed earnings available to common stockholders allocated to Non-Voting Common Stock $ 464,605 $ 601,743 Undistributed earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock $ 2.63 $ 3.41 Dividends declared per share of Non-Voting Common Stock $ 0.08 $ - Basic and diluted earnings per share of Non-Voting Common Stock $ 2.71 $ 3.41

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of June 30, 2023, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during fiscal 2024. The tables below show adjusted PPE as of September 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in ROU-financing are not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement. This non-GAAP measure is intended as a supplemental measure of our balance sheet that is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe that the use of this non-GAAP measure provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating our financial condition. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

September 30, March 31, 2023 2023 September 30, ROU Assets Property, Plant and Equipment Property, Plant and Equipment 2022 Financing Adjusted Adjusted (Unaudited) (In thousands) Property, plant and equipment, at cost Land $ 1,613,871 $ - $ 1,613,871 $ 1,537,206 Buildings and improvements 7,649,849 - 7,649,849 7,088,810 Furniture and equipment 966,211 7,109 973,320 937,928 Rental trailers and other rental equipment 912,046 115,072 1,027,118 979,990 Rental trucks 5,921,507 816,075 6,737,582 6,228,178 Right-of-use assets, gross 17,063,484 938,256 18,001,740 16,772,112 Less: Accumulated depreciation (4,666,444 ) (560,523 ) (5,226,967 ) (4,947,259 ) Total property, plant and equipment, net $ 12,397,040 $ 377,733 $ 12,774,773 $ 11,824,853 March 31, 2023 March 31, ROU Assets Property, Plant and Equipment 2023 Financing Adjusted (Unaudited) (In thousands) Property, plant and equipment, at cost Land $ 1,537,206 $ - $ 1,537,206 Buildings and improvements 7,088,810 - 7,088,810 Furniture and equipment 928,241 9,687 937,928 Rental trailers and other rental equipment 827,696 152,294 979,990 Rental trucks 5,278,340 949,838 6,228,178 Right-of-use assets, gross 15,660,293 1,111,819 16,772,112 Less: Accumulated depreciation (4,310,205 ) (637,054 ) (4,947,259 ) Total property, plant and equipment, net $ 11,350,088 $ 474,765 $ 11,824,853

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Below is a reconciliation of Moving and Storage non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, such as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"). The Company believes that these widely accepted measures of operating profitability improve the transparency of the Company's disclosures and provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results from its core business operations excluding the impact of items not related to the Company's ongoing core business operations and improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results from its core business operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are not substitutes for GAAP financial results and should only be considered in conjunction with the Company's financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP.

Moving and Storage EBITDA (In thousands, unaudited) TTM September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Earnings from operations * $ 1,187,957 $ 1,301,196 $ 1,396,122 $ 1,435,667 $ 1,534,803 Depreciation 768,475 749,210 733,879 721,950 712,896 Net gains on disposals (220,858 ) (238,397 ) (247,084 ) (255,419 ) (256,495 ) Net losses on disposal of real estate 4,153 4,310 5,596 3,848 3,966 Depreciation, net of (gains) losses on disposals 551,770 515,123 492,391 470,379 460,367 EBITDA $ 1,739,727 $ 1,816,319 $ 1,888,513 $ 1,906,046 $ 1,995,170 * before insurance subsidiaries

