" I am very pleased with Enact's continued strong financial performance, and as expected, we experienced volatility in our LTC results due to the required liability remeasurement," said Tom McInerney, President & CEO. " Genworth continues to execute on its strategy to maximize shareholder value, with capital returns from Enact fueling our share repurchase program, investments in growth, and opportunistic debt reduction."

Consolidated Metrics Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 (Amounts in millions, except per share data) Net income5 $ 29 $ 137 $ 136 Earnings per diluted share5 $ 0.06 $ 0.29 $ 0.27 Adjusted operating income5,6 $ 42 $ 85 $ 158 Adjusted operating income per diluted share5,6 $ 0.09 $ 0.18 $ 0.31 Weighted-average diluted shares 466.0 478.1 509.3

Consolidated GAAP Financial Highlights

Net income was driven by Enact, which had strong operating performance resulting from strong loss performance and increased net investment income

Net investment losses, net of taxes and other adjustments, decreased net income by $34 million in the current quarter, compared with $46 million in the prior year. The investment losses in the current quarter were driven primarily from derivatives, mark-to-market on equity securities and net trading losses

Adjusted operating income reflects Enact's strong operating performance, partially offset by losses in LTC, Corporate and Other and Life and Annuities

Net investment income was $801 million in the quarter, down from $808 million in the prior year as lower income from U.S. Government Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) and lower asset levels were mostly offset by higher investment yields

Enact

GAAP Operating Metrics Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 (Dollar amounts in millions) Adjusted operating income7 $ 134 $ 146 $ 156 Primary new insurance written $ 14,391 $ 15,083 $ 15,069 Loss ratio 7% (2)% (17)%

Adjusted operating income reflected a favorable pre-tax reserve release of $55 million, primarily from cure performance on delinquencies from 2022 and earlier, including COVID-19 related delinquencies. The prior quarter and prior year included favorable pre-tax reserves releases of $63 million and $80 million, respectively, primarily related to cures on COVID-19 delinquencies

Net investment income was $55 million pre-tax in the current quarter, up from $39 million pre-tax in the prior year from rising interest rates and higher average invested assets

Primary insurance in-force increased eight percent versus the prior year to $262 billion, driven by new insurance written (NIW) and continued elevated persistency

Primary NIW was down four percent versus the prior year and five percent versus the prior quarter primarily from lower originations as a result of elevated interest rates

New delinquencies increased 22 percent to 11,107 from 9,121 in the prior year, primarily from the aging of large, new books

Capital Metric Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 PMIERs Sufficiency Ratio2,8 162 % 162 % 174 %

Enact paid a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share in the current quarter

Estimated PMIERs sufficiency ratio was 162 percent, flat to prior quarter and $2,017 million above requirements

Announced a special cash dividend of $113 million and a quarterly dividend of $26 million, Genworth share will be $92 million and $21 million, respectively

Long-Term Care Insurance

GAAP Operating Metrics Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 (Amounts in millions) Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (71) $ (43) $ 26 Premiums $ 621 $ 611 $ 637 Net investment income $ 482 $ 470 $ 497 Liability remeasurement gains (losses) $ (104) $ (61) $ (3) Cash flow assumption updates 6 24 10 Actual to expected experience (110) (85) (13)

Premiums related to IFAs of $253 million pre-tax, up $11 million versus the prior year

Net investment income driven primarily by limited partnership income, which was up versus the prior quarter and down versus the prior year and TIPS income, which was lower than the prior quarter and prior year

Current quarter results reflected a liability remeasurement loss of $104 million pre-tax, $(0.17) after-tax per diluted share. The unfavorable actual experience versus best estimate liability assumptions of $110 million pre-tax was primarily on unprofitable, capped cohorts driven by legal settlement timing impacts, higher claims as the blocks age, and lower terminations

Results in the prior year included a $16 million after-tax accrual related to legal settlements

Life and Annuities

GAAP Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 (Amounts in millions) Life Insurance $ (25) $ (17) $ (28) Fixed Annuities $ 17 $ 10 $ 15 Variable Annuities $ 5 $ 9 $ 7 Total Life and Annuities $ (3) $ 2 $ (6)

Life Insurance

Life results improved from prior year with favorable mortality, partially offset by $9 million after-tax impact from a voluntary recapture of previously ceded reinsurance in the current quarter

Deferred acquisition costs amortization expense was lower, primarily driven by lower lapses and block runoff

Annuities

Fixed annuities results included favorable fixed payout annuity mortality and lower net spreads primarily related to block runoff

Variable annuities reported lower adjusted operating income with unfavorable mortality versus the prior quarter and lower fee income versus the prior year primarily related to block runoff

U.S. Life Insurance Companies Statutory Results and RBC

(Dollar amounts in millions) Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Statutory Pre-Tax Income (Loss)2,9 $ 30 $ 63 $ 59 Long-Term Care Insurance 21 (71) 50 Life Insurance (40) 26 (18) Fixed Annuities 32 14 28 Variable Annuities 17 94 (1) GLIC Consolidated RBC Ratio2 291% 293% 286%

Statutory pre-tax income estimated at $30 million for the current quarter, driven by: LTC, which continues to benefit from premium increases and benefit reductions from IFAs, including more favorable impacts from reserve releases related to legal settlements and higher terminations compared to the prior quarter Life insurance results included $45 million of pre-tax unfavorable impacts from recaptures of previously ceded reinsurance, primarily related to the liquidation of Scottish Re Fixed annuities mortality was favorable, partially offset by lower net spread income Variable annuity reserves impacts from equity market and interest rate movements was less favorable than the prior quarter

The U.S life insurance companies estimate current quarter RBC to be 291 percent, down slightly from the prior quarter

Corporate and Other

The current quarter adjusted operating loss of $18 million was lower versus the prior quarter's loss of $20 million, primarily due to higher tax benefits, and flat to the prior year's loss of $18 million

Holding Company Cash and Liquid Assets

(Amounts in millions) Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Holding Company Cash and Liquid Assets10,11 $ 232 $ 222 $ 145

Cash and liquid assets of $232 million remained above the company's cash target of two-times annual debt service

Cash inflows during the current quarter consisted of $59 million from intercompany tax payments and $26 million from Enact capital returns, which included a $21 million quarterly dividend and $5 million in share repurchase proceeds

Current quarter cash outflows included $80 million in share repurchases and $11 million related to debt servicing costs

Returns to Shareholders

In the third quarter of 2023, the company repurchased $80 million of its common stock at an average price of $5.69 per share. Subsequently, in October 2023, the company repurchased an additional $10 million of its common stock at an average price of $5.82

Approximately 451 million shares outstanding as of October 31, 2023

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months Three months ended ended September 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 Revenues: Premiums $ 915 $ 929 $ 902 Net investment income 801 808 785 Net investment gains (losses) (43 ) (58 ) 39 Policy fees and other income 158 169 166 Total revenues 1,831 1,848 1,892 Benefits and expenses: Benefits and other changes in policy reserves 1,199 1,159 1,175 Liability remeasurement (gains) losses 116 17 70 Changes in fair value of market risk benefits and associated hedges (24 ) (27 ) (19 ) Interest credited 127 128 126 Acquisition and operating expenses, net of deferrals 228 245 226 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs and intangibles 65 80 64 Interest expense 30 26 29 Total benefits and expenses 1,741 1,628 1,671 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 90 220 221 Provision for income taxes 30 54 55 Income from continuing operations 60 166 166 Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes - 5 2 Net income 60 171 168 Less: net income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 31 35 31 Less: net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - Net income available to Genworth Financial, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 29 $ 136 $ 137 Net income available to Genworth Financial, Inc.'s common stockholders: Income from continuing operations available to Genworth Financial, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 29 $ 131 $ 135 Income from discontinued operations available to Genworth Financial, Inc.'s common stockholders - 5 2 Net income available to Genworth Financial, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 29 $ 136 $ 137 Income from continuing operations available to Genworth Financial, Inc.'s common stockholders per share: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 Net income available to Genworth Financial, Inc.'s common stockholders per share: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.27 $ 0.29 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.27 $ 0.29 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 460.5 503.8 473.2 Diluted 466.0 509.3 478.1

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Operating Income (Amounts in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Three months ended months ended September 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 Net income available to Genworth Financial, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 29 $ 136 $ 137 Add: net income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 31 35 31 Add: net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - Net income 60 171 168 Less: income from discontinued operations, net of taxes - 5 2 Income from continuing operations 60 166 166 Less: net income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 31 35 31 Income from continuing operations available to Genworth Financial, Inc.'s common stockholders 29 131 135 Adjustments to income from continuing operations available to Genworth Financial, Inc.'s common stockholders: Net investment (gains) losses, net12 43 58 (41 ) Changes in fair value of market risk benefits attributable to interest rates, equity markets and associated hedges13 (26 ) (32 ) (23 ) (Gains) losses on early extinguishment of debt - 3 - Expenses related to restructuring - - 1 Pension plan termination costs - 6 - Taxes on adjustments (4 ) (8 ) 13 Adjusted operating income $ 42 $ 158 $ 85 Adjusted operating income (loss): Enact segment $ 134 $ 156 $ 146 Long-Term Care Insurance segment (71 ) 26 (43 ) Life and Annuities segment: Life Insurance (25 ) (28 ) (17 ) Fixed Annuities 17 15 10 Variable Annuities 5 7 9 Total Life and Annuities segment (3 ) (6 ) 2 Corporate and Other (18 ) (18 ) (20 ) Adjusted operating income $ 42 $ 158 $ 85 Net income available to Genworth Financial, Inc.'s common stockholders per share: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.27 $ 0.29 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.27 $ 0.29 Adjusted operating income per share: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.31 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.31 $ 0.18 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 460.5 503.8 473.2 Diluted 466.0 509.3 478.1

_____________________________ 1 Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements. 2 Company estimate for the third quarter of 2023 due to timing of the preparation of the filing(s). 3 Net gain from operations before dividends to policyholders, refunds to members and federal income taxes for Genworth Life Insurance Company (GLIC), Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Company (GLAIC) and Genworth Life Insurance Company of New York (GLICNY), and before realized capital gains or (losses). 4 Risk-based capital ratio based on company action level for GLIC consolidated. 5 All references reflect amounts available to Genworth's common stockholders excluding noncontrolling interests. 6 This is a financial measure that is not calculated based on U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). See the Use of Non-GAAP Measures section of this press release for additional information. 7 Reflects Genworth's ownership excluding noncontrolling interests of $31 million, $31 million and $35 million in the third and second quarters of 2023 and third quarter of 2022, respectively. 8 The PMIERs sufficiency ratio is calculated as available assets divided by required assets as defined within PMIERs. 9 Genworth's principal U.S. life insurance companies: GLIC, GLAIC and GLICNY. 10 Holding company cash and liquid assets comprises assets held in Genworth Holdings, Inc. (the issuer of outstanding public debt) which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Genworth Financial, Inc. 11 Genworth Holdings, Inc. held no short-term investments or U.S. government securities as of September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022. 12 Net investment (gains) losses were adjusted for the portion attributable to noncontrolling interests of $2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. 13 Changes in fair value of market risk benefits and associated hedges were adjusted to exclude changes in reserves, attributed fees and benefit payments of $(2) million and $(5) million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $(4) million for the three months June 30, 2023.

