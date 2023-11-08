SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ: VSTA) - "Vasta" or the "Company" announces today its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2023 (3Q23) ended September 30, 2023. Financial results are expressed in Brazilian Reais and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

HIGHLIGHTS

Vasta's accumulated subscription revenue during the 2023 sales cycle (from 4Q22 to 3Q23) totaled R$1,207 million, a 18% increase compared to the previous year (or 22%, excluding textbook subscription products (PAR)). In the third quarter, subscription revenue totaled R$194 million, a 15% increase compared to the previous year (or 20%, excluding PAR).

In the 2023 sales cycle (4Q22 and 3Q23) net revenue increased 24% to R$1,437 million, mostly due to the conversion of 2023 ACV into revenue and due to the performance of the Non-subscription products and B2G. In the third quarter, net revenue totaled R$258 million, a 36.7% increase compared to the previous year.

Starting in 2023, Vasta started to offer its products and services to the Brazilian public sector (B2G). Our broad portfolio of core content solutions, digital platform, and complementary products together with customized learning solutions tested over decades by the private sector are now available to the K-12 public schools. With the B2G sector, we generated R$40.7 million in revenues in the third quarter of 2023 and R$ 81.2 million in revenues in the 2023 sales cycle.

In the 2023 sales cycle Adjusted EBITDA grew by 23%, reaching R$411 million. EBITDA margin remained stable compared to the same period in the previous year, with a slight decrease of 40 bps, from 29.0% to 28.6%, mainly due to higher inventory cost caused by rising inflation on paper and production cost and a provision for doubtful accounts (PDA) made in the 4Q22 in connection with a large retailer that entered into bankruptcy proceeding in Brazil. Those increases were offset by operating efficiency gains, cost savings and better mix due to subscription products growth.

Adjusted Net Profit in the 2023 sales cycle totaled R$36 million, an 83% increase compared to Adjusted Net Profit of R$20 million for the 2022 sales cycle.

In the 2023 sales cycle, Free cash flow (FCF) totaled R$145 million, a 167% increase from R$55 million in the 2022 sales cycle. In 3Q23 FCF totaled R$58 million, a 242% increase from R$17 million in 3Q22. The last twelve-month (LTM) FCF/Adjusted EBITDA conversion rate improved from 16% (4Q21-3Q22) to 35% (4Q22-3Q23) as a result of company growth and constant efficiency pursuance.

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT

In the third quarter, we concluded the 2023 sales cycle (4Q22 to 3Q23) and subscription revenue has reached R$1,207 million, a 18% increase over the 2022 sales cycle (from 4Q21 to 3Q22) or 22%, excluding textbook subscription products (PAR). Our ACV conversion was 98.1% for 2023, in comparison to an ACV conversion of 102.4% for 2022. For context, in the dynamic landscape of ACV-to-Revenue conversion, fluctuations around 2p.p. in either direction are considered normal by us. Such fluctuations are usually driven by slight differences in number of students per school and product mix.

In the 2023 sales cycle, our net revenue grew 24%, to R$1,437 million. Notably, our Complementary Solutions continues to stand out as the highest growth rate among our business segments, with a 42% increase in the current cycle compared to the 2022 sales cycle.

Moreover, the company's cash flow generation was one of the main highlights of the 2023 sales cycle. In the 2023 sales cycle, FCF totaled R$145 million an 167% increase from R$55 million in the 2022 sales cycle. In 3Q23 Free cash flow (FCF) totaled R$58 million, a 242% increase from R$17 million in 3Q22. The last twelve-month (LTM) FCF/Adjusted EBITDA conversion rate improved from 16% (4Q21-3Q22) to 35% (4Q22-3Q23). This progress is the result of our company's growth and commitment to operational efficiency.

The normalization of the company's profitability was another highlight of the 2023 sales cycle. Adjusted EBITDA was R$39 million in 3Q23 compared to R$23 million in the same quarter of the previous year and in the 2023 sales cycle Adjusted EBITDA grew by 23%, reaching R$411 million. Despite the higher inventory costs in 2023, caused by rising global inflation and production costs, combined with the provision for doubtful accounts (PDA) made in the 4Q22 in connection with the bankruptcy proceedings of a large retailer in Brazil, such cost increases were offset by operating efficiency gains, other cost savings and a better mix owing to subscription products growth, which led to a stable EBITDA margin compared to the same period in the previous year, with a slight decrease of 40 bps, from 29.0% to 28.6%.

During the year, we have announced that Vasta made a significant stride by extending its product and service offerings to the Brazilian public sector (B2G). Our diverse portfolio, which includes core content solutions, a digital platform, and complementary products, along with proven custom learning solutions previously tested in the private sector, are now accessible to K-12 public schools. With the B2G sector, we generated R$40.7 million in revenues in the third quarter of 2023 and R$ 81.2 million in revenues in the 2023 sales cycle. This expansion into the public sector marks a momentous opportunity for Vasta, allowing us to contribute to advance education in Brazil while creating new revenue streams. We are excited about the possibilities this development presents and are committed to delivering high-quality educational solutions that meet the unique needs of the public sector.

In relation to the bottom line, Adjusted Net Profit in the 2023 sales cycle totaled R$36 million, an increase of 83% compared to the 2022 sales cycle when Adjusted Net Profit totaled R$20 million. We remain focused on optimizing our operations and pursuing strategic opportunities to enhance our financial performance. Our commitment to delivering value to our customers and shareholders remains unwavering.

Finally, since 2022, we have dedicated a section of our earnings release for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, including a panel of key indicators that has been updated on a quarterly basis, reinforcing our commitment to the highest ESG standards.

OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Student base - subscription models

2023 2022 % Y/Y 2021 % Y/Y Partner schools - Core content 5,032 5,274 (4.6%) 4,508 17.0% Partner schools - Complementary solutions 1,383 1,304 6.1% 1,114 17.1% Students - Core content 1,539,024 1,589,224 (3.2%) 1,335,152 19.0% Students - Complementary content 453,552 372,559 21.7% 307,941 21.0% Note: Students enrolled in partner schools

In the 2023 sales cycle, Vasta served nearly 1.5 million students with core content solutions. Aligned with the company's strategy to focus on improving our client base in 2023 through a more diversified mix of schools and growth in premium education systems (Anglo, PH and Fibonacci), brands with a higher average ticket, lower defaults, greater adoption of complementary solutions and longer-term relationships. On the other hand, the reduction of our client base was concentrated on the low-end segment and PAR (paper-based), which have higher number of students on average, and a lower margin. Average ticket price of schools that remain in our client base in 2023 is 11% higher than that of schools that are no longer our clients.

The partners-school base that uses our complementary solutions increased by 79 new schools, growing 6% in the number of students served compared to the previous cycle.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Net revenue

Values in R$ '000 3Q23 3Q22 % Y/Y 2023 sales cycle 2022 sales cycle % Y/Y Subscription 194,841 169,609 14.9% 1,207,155 1,024,051 17.9% Subscription ex-PAR 184,278 153,574 20.0% 1,095,141 897,986 22.0% Traditional learning systems 180,044 148,843 21.0% 937,344 787,217 19.1% Complementary solutions 4,234 4,731 (10.5%) 157,797 110,769 42.46% PAR 10,563 16,035 (34.1%) 112,014 126,065 (11.1%) B2G 40,747 - 0.0% 81,199 - 0.0% Non-subscription 22,346 19,115 16.9% 148,829 133,469 11.5% Total net revenue 257,933 188,724 36.7% 1,437,183 1,157,520 24.2% % ACV 15.8% 17.0% (1.1 p.p.) 98.1% 102.4% (4.3 p.p.) % Subscription 75.5% 89.9% (14.3 p.p.) 84.0% 88.5% (4.5 p.p.) Note: n.m.: not meaningful

In the 2023 sales cycle, net revenue increased 24.2% to R$1,437 million, mostly due to the conversion of 2023 ACV into revenue and due to the performance of the Non-subscription products and B2G. In the third quarter, net revenue totaled R$258 million, a 36.7% increase compared to the prior year. In the third quarter of 2023 we generated R$40.7 million in revenues with the B2G sector.

In the third quarter, we concluded the 2023 sales cycle (4Q22 to 3Q23) and Vasta's accumulated subscription revenue during the 2023 sales cycle totaled R$1,207 million, a 18% increase compared to the previous year (or 22%, excluding textbook subscription products (PAR)).

Our ACV conversion was 98.1% for 2023, in comparison to an ACV conversion of 102.4% for 2022. For context, in the dynamic landscape of ACV-to-Revenue conversion, fluctuations around 2p.p. in either direction are considered normal by us. Such fluctuations are usually driven by slight differences in number of students per school and product mix. In the third quarter, subscription revenue totaled R$194 million, a 15% increase compared to the previous year (or 20%, excluding PAR).

EBITDA

Values in R$ '000 3Q23 3Q22 % Y/Y 2023 sales cycle 2022 sales cycle % Y/Y Net revenue 257,933 188,724 36.7% 1,437,183 1,157,521 24.2% Cost of goods sold and services (101,161) (91,855) 10.1% (547,541) (436,977) 25.3% General and administrative expenses (124,500) (98,511) 26.4% (489,760) (477,809) 2.5% Commercial expenses (63,044) (48,917) 28.9% (229,173) (189,238) 21.1% Other operating (expenses) income 7,534 1,301 479.1% (16,874) 6,293 (368.1%) Share of loss equity-accounted investees (2,878) (2,150) 33.9% (7,894) (2,150) 267.2% Impairment losses on trade receivables (15,369) (4,692) 227.6% (55,550) (27,859) 99.4% Profit before financial income and taxes (41,485) (56,100) (26.1%) 90,391 29,782 203.5% (+) Depreciation and amortization 70,587 66,953 5.4% 275,791 260,498 5.9% EBITDA 29,102 10,853 168.1% 366,182 290,280 26.1% EBITDA Margin 11.3% 5.8% 5.5 p.p. 25.5% 25.1% 0.4 p.p. (+) Layoff related to internal restructuring 115 869 (86.8%) 1,297 12,126 (89.3%) (+) Share-based compensation plan 9,755 11,172 (12.7%) 20,369 33,376 (39.0%) (+) M&A adjusting expenses - - n.m. 23,562 - n.m. Adjusted EBITDA 38,972 22,894 70.2% 411,411 335,782 22.5% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.1% 12.1% 3.0 p.p. 28.6% 29.0% (0.4 p.p.) Note: n.m.: not meaningful

In the 2023 sales cycle Adjusted EBITDA grew by 23%, reaching R$411 million. EBITDA margin remained stable compared to the same period in the previous year, with a slight decrease of 40 bps, from 29.0% to 28.6%, mainly due to higher inventory cost caused by rising inflation and production costs, combined with the provision for doubtful accounts (PDA) made in the 4Q22 in connection with the bankruptcy proceedings of a large retailer in Brazil. Those increases were offset by operating efficiency gains, cost savings and better mix due to subscription products growth.

In 2Q22, Vasta acquired a 45% minority stake in Educbank Gestão de Pagamentos Educacionais S.A. ("Educbank"), which registered a loss in equity-accounted investees in the amount of R$7.9 million in the 2023 sales cycle, mainly due to the performance of our equity-accounted investee in its early stage of operation.

The M&A adjusting expenses in the 2023 sales cycle were impacted by the one-off effect of a price adjustment calculation based on earn-outs and net debt.

(%) Net Revenue 3Q23 3Q22 Y/Y (p.p.) 2023 sales cycle 2022 sales cycle Y/Y (p.p.) Gross margin 60.8% 51.3% 9.5 p.p. 61.9% 62.2% (0.3 p.p.) Adjusted cash G&A expenses(1) (15.3%) (10.8%) (4.5 p.p.) (13.5%) (14.5%) 1.0 p.p. Commercial expenses (24.4%) (25.9%) 1.5 p.p. (15.9%) (16.3%) 0.4 p.p. Impairment on trade receivables (6.0%) (2.5%) (3.5 p.p.) (3.9%) (2.4%) (1.5 p.p.) Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.1% 12.1% 3.0 p.p. 28.6% 29.0% (0.4 p.p.) (1) Sum of general and administrative expenses, other operating income and profit (loss) of equity-accounted investees, less: depreciation and amortization, layoffs related to internal restructuring, share-based compensation plan and M&A one-off adjusting expenses.

In proportion to net revenue, gross margin dropped 30 bps in the 2023 sales cycle (from 62.2% to 61.9%) mainly due to higher inventory cost caused by rising inflation on paper and production costs while Adjusted cash G&A expenses and Commercial expenses reduced by 100 bps and 40 bps respectively, due to gains in operating efficiency, workforce optimization, cost savings and a sales mix that benefited from the growth of subscription products.

Reported provisions for doubtful accounts (PDA) grew 150 bps between the compared sales cycles. This increase in PDA is impacted due to the provisioning of 100% of accounts receivable from a large Brazilian retail company undergoing bankruptcy proceedings, in the amount of R$9 million in the 2023 sales cycle. Furthermore, this change in PDA is also influenced by the credit landscape, primarily among schools outside the premium brands segment. This has demanded a conservative approach to risk management and credit allocation, aligning our financial strategy with the prevailing market conditions and potential credit challenges. All factors considered, the participation of PDA in relation to Vasta's Net Revenue increased to 3.9% in the 2023 sales cycle compared to 2.4% in 2022 sales cycle.

Finance Results

Values in R$ '000 3Q23 3Q22 % Y/Y 2023 sales cycle 2022 sales cycle % Y/Y Finance income 19,511 19,174 1.8% 85,831 70,186 22.3% Finance costs (74,966) (68,426) 9.6% (307,569) (247,300) 24.4% Total (55,455) (49,252) 12.6% (221,738) (177,114) 25.2%

In the third quarter of 2023, finance income totaled R$19.5 million, compared to R$19.2 million in 3Q22, representing a slight increase of 1.8% mainly due to interest on accounts receivable partially offset by lower interest on market securities. During the 2023 sales cycle, finance income has increased by 22% to R$85 million, mainly due to the impact of higher interest rates on financial investments and marketable securities. Additionally, finance income in the 2023 sales cycle includes a gain of R$10 million recorded in 4Q22, resulting from the reversal of interest on tax contingencies.

Finance costs increased by 9.6% (quarter-on-quarter) in 3Q23, amounting to R$75 million. In the 2023 sales cycle, finance costs have risen by 24.4% to reach R$307.6 million. This increase is driven by higher interest rates applicable to bonds and financings, accounts payable on business combinations, and provisions for tax, civil, and labor losses.

Net profit (loss)

Values in R$ '000 3Q23 3Q22 % Y/Y 2023 sales cycle 2022 sales cycle % Y/Y Net (loss) profit (62,111) (75,994) (18.3%) (67,053) (110,684) (39.4%) (+) Layoffs related to internal restructuring 115 869 (86.8%) 1,297 12,126 (89.3%) (+) Share-based compensation plan 9,755 11,172 (12.7%) 20,369 33,376 (39.0%) (+) Amortization of intangible assets(1) 38,940 38,778 0.4% 156,313 152,205 2.7% (-) Income tax contingencies reversal - - n.m. (29,715) - n.m. (+) M&A adjusting expenses - - n.m. 23,562 - n.m. (-) Tax shield(2) (16,595) (17,278) (4.0%) (68,524) (67,220) 1.9% Adjusted net (loss) profit (29,896) (42,454) (29.6%) 36,249 19,803 83.0% Adjusted net margin (11.6%) (22.5%) 10.9 p.p. 2.5% 1.7% 0.8 p.p. Note: n.m.: not meaningful; (1) From business combinations. (2) Tax shield (34%) generated by the expenses that are being deducted as net (loss) profit adjustments.

In the third quarter of 2023, adjusted net loss totaled R$29 million, a 29.6% increase compared to adjusted net loss of R$42 million in 3Q22. As for the 2023 sales cycle, adjusted net profit totaled R$36 million, reflecting an 83% increase from an adjusted net profit of R$19 million in the 2022 sales cycle.

The gain related to the reversal of tax contingencies was recorded in 4Q22 impacting corporate tax and finance results. On the other hand, the M&A adjusting expenses occurred in 2Q23 was adjusted as it relates to a one-off effect of a price adjustment calculation based on earn-outs and net debt.

Accounts receivable and PDA

Values in R$ '000 3Q23 3Q22 % Y/Y 2Q23 % Q/Q Gross accounts receivable 545,972 378,587 44.2% 632,151 (13.6%) Provision for doubtful accounts (PDA) (73,390) (49,250) 49.0% (64,870) 13.1% Coverage index 13.4% 13.0% 0.4 p.p. 10.3% 3.2 p.p. Net accounts receivable 472,582 329,337 43.5% 567,281 (16.7%) Average days of accounts receivable(1) 118 102 16 149 (31) (1) Balance of net accounts receivable divided by the last-twelve-month net revenue, multiplied by 360.

The average payment term of Vasta's accounts receivable portfolio was 118 days in the 3Q23 which represents 31 days lower than the second quarter of 2023 and 16 days higher than the third quarter of the previous year.

Free cash flow

Values in R$ '000 3Q23 3Q22 % Y/Y 2023 sales cycle 2022 sales cycle % Y/Y Cash from operating activities(1) 102,532 61,814 65.9% 330,989 247,762 33.6% (-) Income tax and social contribution paid (279) (1,247) (77.6%) (5,361) (2,736) 95.9% (-) Payment of provision for tax, civil and labor losses (508) 52 (1077%) (1,302) (1,421) (8.3%) (-) Interest lease liabilities paid (3,050) (3,655) (16.6%) (14,264) (13,941) 2.3% (-) Acquisition of property, plant, and equipment (8,899) (2,374) 274.9% (28,788) (62,060) (53.6%) (-) Additions of intangible assets (22,913) (30,892) (25.8%) (106,696) (85,934) 24.2% (-) Lease liabilities paid (8,623) (6,682) 29.0% (29,135) (27,099) 7.5% Free cash flow (FCF) 58,260 17,016 242.4% 145,444 54,573 166.5% FCF/Adjusted EBITDA 149.5% 74.3% 75.2 p.p. 35.4% 16.3% 19.1 p.p. LTM FCF/Adjusted EBITDA 35.4% 16.3% 19.1 p.p. 35.4% 16.3% 19.1 p.p. (1) Net (loss) profit less non-cash items less and changes in working capital. Note: n.m.: not meaningful

In the 2023 sales cycle, FCF totaled R$145 million an 167% increase from R$55 million in the 2022 sales cycle. In 3Q23 Free cash flow (FCF) totaled R$58 million, a 242% increase from R$17 million in 3Q22. The last twelve-month (LTM) FCF/Adjusted EBITDA conversion rate improved from 16% (4Q21-3Q22) to 35% (4Q22-3Q23).

Financial leverage

Values in R$ '000 3Q23 2Q23 1Q23 4Q22 3Q22 Financial debt 765,350 846,443 815,927 842,996 811,612 Accounts payable from business combinations 601,171 591,620 599,713 625,277 647,466 Total debt 1,366,521 1,438,063 1,415,640 1,468,273 1,459,078 Cash and cash equivalents 106,757 38,268 42,680 45,765 44,343 Marketable securities 261,264 385,002 331,110 380,516 433,803 Net debt 998,500 1,014,793 1,041,850 1,041,992 980,932 Net debt/LTM adjusted EBITDA(1) 2.43 2.57 2.85 2.78 2.92 (1) LTM adjusted EBITDA includes Eleva. Eleva's LTM adjusted EBITDA prior to November 2021 may not reflect Vasta's accounting standards.

As of the end of 3Q23, Vasta recorded net debt in the amount of R$998 million, a reduction of R$16 million to the net debt position of 2Q23. The positive cash flow generated in the period helped surpass the negative impacts of interest rates and payments relating to our share buyback program. The net debt/LTM adjusted EBITDA of 2.43x as of 3Q23 is 0.14x lower than 2Q23 and 0.49x lower than 3Q22.

In comparison to 3Q22, the net debt position increased by R$18 million, due to the impact of higher interest rates and investments made in the minority-stake acquisitions of Educbank (in July 2022) both of which were partially offset our positive cash flow generated in the period.

ESG

Sustainability Report

In the third quarter, Vasta released its sustainability report for the year 2022. This report, which is the company's second, was prepared in accordance with international standards for reports of this category and showcases the implementation of our corporate strategy, challenges, and achievements, while also reaffirming our commitment to transparency and sustainability. These include the publication of its first Greenhouse Gas Inventory, the company's adherence to the UN Global Compact, the dedication of 3,216 thousand hours to the Corporate Volunteer Program, the SOMOS Afro program, an affirmative internship program, and the fact that 29% of the seats on the Board of Directors are occupied by women. The report complies with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) 2021 version and also considers other standards recognized in Brazil and abroad, such as the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) guidelines for the education sector, the guidelines of the IBC Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics from the World Economic Forum, and the principles of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC).

The document is available at: https://ir.vastaplatform.com/esg/

In line with the topics identified in the materiality process, every quarter we present Vasta's most material indicators:

Key Indicators

ENVIRONMENT

Water withdrawal2 SDGs GRI Disclosure Unit 3Q2023 3Q20223 % Y/Y 2Q2023 % Q/Q 3, 11, 12 303-3 Total water withdrawal m³ 5,290 3,565 48% 4,654 13.7% Municipal water supply1 % 100% 4% 96 p.p. 100% 0 p.p. Groundwater % 0% 96% (96 p.p.) 0% 0 p.p. Energy consumption within the organization2 SDGs GRI Disclosure Unit 3Q2023 3Q20223 % Y/Y 2Q2023 % Q/Q 12, 13 302-1 Total energy consumption GJ 1,845 1,523 21% 2,909 -36.6% Energy from renewable sources2 % 59% 98% (39 p.p.) 62% (3 p.p.)

The decrease in groundwater consumption is due to the closure of our Distribution Center's well located in São José dos Campos, prompted by possible contamination from adjacent land which housed a factory. In the third quarter, the operations of the Anglo Tamandaré unit were closed in view of the inauguration of the Anglo Paulista unit, which was under construction during the first semester. The building features modernized facilities and provides greater mobility for the students.

SOCIAL

Diversity in workforce by employee category SDGs GRI Disclosure Unit 3Q2023 3Q2022 % Y/Y 2Q2023 % Q/Q 5 405-1 C-level - Women % 29% 25% 4 p.p. 29% 0 p.p. C-level - Men % 71% 75% (4 p.p.) 71% 0 p.p. C-level- total4 no. 7 4 75% 7 0.0% Leadership (= managers) - Women % 45% 48% (3 p.p.) 47% (2 p.p.) Total - Leadership (= managers) - Men % 55% 52% 3 p.p. 53% 2 p.p. Leadership (= managers) 5 - total no. 144 134 7% 139 3.6% Academic staff - Women % 18% 20% (2 p.p.) 18% 0 p.p. Academic staff - Men % 83% 80% 3 p.p. 82% 1 p.p. Academic staff 6 - total no. 80 84 -5% 82 -2.4% Administrative/Operational - Women % 55% 57% (2 p.p.) 56% (1 p.p.) Administrative/Operational - Male % 45% 43% 2 p.p. 44% 1 p.p. Administrative/Operational 7 - total no. 1,564 1,539 2% 1,524 2.6% Employees - Women % 53% 54% (1 p.p.) 53% 0 p.p. Employees - Men % 47% 46% 1 p.p. 47% 0 p.p. Employees - total no. 1,795 1,761 2% 1,752 2.5%

Social impact* 8 SDGs GRI Disclosure Unit 1S2023 1S2022 2S2022 4, 10 - Scholars of the Somos Futuro Program no. 236 371 247 * Indicators presented progressively, referring to the total accumulated since the beginning of the year, which is why we are not presenting the variations compared to previous semesters.

We continue to maintain the Somos Futuro Program via Instituto SOMOS. The initiative enables public school students to attend high school at one of Vasta's partner schools. In the second quarter, 236 young people were studying through the program receiving didactic and teaching material, online school tutoring, mentoring and access to the entire support network of the program, which includes psychological monitoring, in addition to the scholarship offered by the school.

The difference between the figures for 2022 and 2023 is due to the number of students who graduated in 2022 being greater than the number of students who entered the cycle in 2023.

Health and Safety SDGs GRI Disclosure Unit 3Q2023 3Q2022 % Y/Y 2Q2023 % Q/Q 3 403-5, 403-9 Units covered by the Risk Management Program (PGR) % 100% 100% 0 p.p. 100% 0 p.p. Trained employees no. 781 346 126% 729 7.1% Average hours of training per employee 9 no. 1.25 1.08 16% 1 64% Injury frequency 10 rate 4.58 4.06 13% 1.88 144% High-consequence injuries no. - - 0% - 0% Recordable work-related injuries 11 rate - 3.04 -100% 0.94 -100% Fatalities resulted from work-related injuries no. - - 0% - 0% Fatalities 12 rate - - 0% - 0%

The main causes of work-related injuries were impacts suffered in internal and external circulation areas causing abrasions, contusions, and sprains.

The increase in the volume of health and safety training hours per participant in the quarter is related to the increase in fire brigade training during that period, which has a longer duration in compliance with municipal regulations.

GOVERNANCE

Diversity in the Board of Directors (gender) SDGs GRI Disclosure Unit 3Q2023 3Q2022 % Y/Y 2Q2023 % Q/Q 5 405-1 Members no. 7 7 0% 7 0% Women % 29% 29% 0 p.p. 29% 0 p.p.

Ethical conduct SDGs GRI Disclosure Unit 3Q2023 3Q2022 % Y/Y 2Q2023 % Q/Q 16 2-25 Cases recorded in our Confidential Ethics Hotline 13 no. 20 ND n.m 14 43% 10 406-1 Grievances regarding discrimination received through our Confidential Ethics Hotline 13 no. 1 ND n.m - 0% Confirmed incidents of discrimination 13 no. - ND n.m - 0% 5 405-1 Employees who have received training on anti-corruption policies and procedures % 100% 100% 0.0 p.p. 100% 0 p.p. Operations assessed for risks related to corruption % 100% 100% 0.0 p.p. 100% 0 p.p. Confirmed incidents of corruption no. - - 0% - 0%

In the third quarter, we continued the Company leadership literacy and engagement program by conducting a workshop on discrimination, workplace harassment, and sexual harassment, which was initiated in the second quarter. The workshop presents the topic through concepts and practical examples and reinforces the existence of the Confidential Channel for reporting any situation related to discrimination, harassment, and violations of the Code of Conduct. It also emphasizes the guarantee of confidentiality and provides detailed information about the investigation process for received complaints.

Compliance* SDGs GRI Disclosure Unit 3Q2023 3Q2022 % Y/Y 2Q2023 % Q/Q 16 307-1, 419-1 Fines for social and economic noncompliance R$ thousand - - 0% - 0% Non-financial sanctions for social and economic non-compliance no. - - 0% - 0% Fines for environmental noncompliance R$ thousand - - 0% - 0% Non-financial sanctions for environmental non-compliance no. - - 0% - 0% * Only cases deemed material, i.e., cases that harm Vasta's image, that lead to a halt in operations, or where the amounts involved are over R$1 million.

We did not record significant sanctions or fines related to economic and social issues, except for the normal course of business.

Customer data privacy SDGs GRI Disclosure Unit 3Q2023 3Q2022 % Y/Y 2Q2023 % Q/Q 16 418-1 External complaints substantiated by the organization no. 4 20 -80% 6 -33% Complaints received from regulatory agencies or similar official bodies no. - - 0% 0 0% Cases identified of leakage, theft, or loss of customer data no. - - 0% - 0%

FOOTNOTES: SDG Sustainable Development Goal. Indicates goal to which the actions monitored contribute. GRI Global Reporting Initiative. Lists the GRI standard indicators related to the data monitored. ND Indicator discontinued or not measured in the quarter. NM Not meaningful 1 Based on invoices from sanitation concessionaires. 2 Acquired from the free energy market. 3 The amounts referring to 1Q2022, 2Q2022 and 3Q2022 were equalized in 4Q2022 considering the total amount of invoices from concessionaires received in the respective quarters - considering the different closing deadlines for each location 4 Takes into the account the positions of CEO, vice presidents and director reporting directly to the CEO 5 Management, senior management and leadership positions not reporting directly to the CEO 6 Course coordinators, teachers, and tutors. 7 Corporate coordination, specialists, adjuncts, assistants and analysts. 8 Indicators reported on semi-annual basis (2Q and 4Q). 9 Total hours of training/employees trained. 10 Total accidents (with and without leave)/ Total man/hours worked (MHW) x 1,000,000 11 Work-related injury (excluding fatalities) from which the worker cannot recover fully to pre-injury health status within 6 months. Formula: Number of injuries/MHW x 1.000.000. 12 Fatalities/ MHW x 1,000,000. 13 Indicators measured from the first quarter of 2023. It used to be reported annually in Sustainability Reports

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

Assets September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 106,757 45,765 Marketable securities 261,264 380,514 Trade receivables 472,582 649,135 Inventories 313,452 266,450 Taxes recoverable 20,808 19,120 Income tax and social contribution recoverable 18,904 17,746 Prepayments 84,258 56,645 Other receivables 2,093 972 Related parties - other receivables - 1,759 Total current assets 1,280,118 1,438,106 Non-current assets Judicial deposits and escrow accounts 201,433 194,859 Deferred income tax and social contribution 248,990 170,851 Equity accounted investees 77,607 83,139 Other investments and interests in entities 9,879 8,272 Property, plant and equipment 180,065 197,688 Intangible assets and goodwill 5,344,283 5,427,676 Total non-current assets 6,062,257 6,082,485 Total Assets 7,342,375 7,520,591

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (continued)

Liabilities September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current liabilities Bonds 515,350 93,779 Suppliers 239,198 250,647 Reverse factoring 272,609 155,469 Lease liabilities 15,352 23,151 Income tax and social contribution payable 5,830 5,564 Salaries and social contributions 109,090 100,057 Contractual obligations and deferred income 8,302 57,852 Accounts payable for business combination and acquisition of associates 29,932 73,007 Other liabilities 24,802 29,630 Other liabilities - related parties - 54 Total current liabilities 1,220,465 789,210 Non-current liabilities Bonds 250,000 749,217 Lease liabilities 107,924 117,412 Accounts payable for business combination and acquisition of associates 571,239 552,270 Provision for tax, civil and labor losses 680,649 651,252 Other liabilities 15,180 31,551 Total non-current liabilities 1,624,992 2,101,702 Total current and non-current liabilities 2,845,457 2,890,912 Shareholder's Equity Share capital 4,820,815 4,820,815 Capital reserve 89,995 80,531 Treasury shares (24,792) (23,880) Accumulated losses (391,683) (247,787) Total Shareholder's Equity 4,494,335 4,629,679 Interest of non-controlling shareholders 2,583 - Total Shareholder's Equity 4,496,918 4,629,679 Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity 7,342,375 7,520,591

Consolidated Income Statement

July 01 to September 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 July 01 to September 30, 2022 September 30, 2022 Net revenue from sales and services 257,933 932,164 188,724 759,261 Sales 242,242 896,135 180,422 732,647 Services 15,691 36,029 8,302 26,614 Cost of goods sold and services (101,161) (375,464) (91,855) (301,058) Gross profit 156,772 556,700 96,869 458,203 Operating income (expenses) (195,379) (590,570) (150,819) (509,766) General and administrative expenses (124,500) (369,872) (98,511) (351,738) Commercial expenses (63,044) (178,968) (48,917) (143,838) Other operating income 7,534 18,015 1,301 2,941 Other operating expenses - (32,968) - - Impairment losses on trade receivables (15,369) (26,777) (4,692) (17,131) Share of loss equity-accounted investees (2,878) (5,532) (2,150) (2,150) (Loss) before finance result and taxes (41,485) (39,402) (56,100) (53,713) Finance result (55,455) (179,924) (49,252) (139,952) Finance income 19,511 53,612 19,174 56,339 Finance costs (74,966) (233,536) (68,426) (196,291) Loss before income tax and social contribution (96,940) (219,326) (105,352) (193,665) Income tax and social contribution 34,829 76,380 29,358 63,200 Current (4,762) (2,299) 1,946 (11,697) Deferred 39,591 78,679 27,412 74,897 Loss for the period (62,111) (142,946) (75,994) (130,465) Allocated to: Controlling shareholders (62,389) (143,896) (75,994) (130,465) Non-controlling shareholders 278 950 - -

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the period ended September 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss before income tax and social contribution (219,326) (193,665) Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 205,948 198,841 Share of loss profit of equity-accounted investees 5,532 2,150 Impairment losses on trade receivables 26,777 17,131 Reversal for tax, civil and labor losses, net (10,190) (9,151) Provision on accounts payable for business combination 23,562 - Interest on provision for tax, civil and labor losses 41,313 39,639 Provision for obsolete inventories 19,504 27,896 Interest on bonds 91,361 77,636 Contractual obligations and right to returned goods (38,080) (12,875) Interest on accounts payable for business combination 52,100 47,511 Imputed interest on suppliers 26,196 13,730 Bank and collection expense - 6,056 Other financial expenses and net interest - (15,710) Share-based payment expense 14,335 16,436 Interest on lease liabilities 10,144 10,799 Interest on marketable securities (31,065) (39,709) Cancellations of right-of-use contracts (2,480) 3,393 Write-off disposals of property and equipment and intangible assets 639 3,718 216,270 193,826 Changes in Trade receivables 150,983 159,242 Inventories (78,690) (31,994) Prepayments (27,551) (14,174) Taxes recoverable (4,505) (20,329) Judicial deposits and escrow accounts (7,025) (9,275) Other receivables (1,072) 1,381 Related parties - other receivables 1,759 (509) Suppliers 78,271 (14,090) Salaries and social charges 8,556 43,563 Tax payable 969 6,502 Contractual obligations and deferred income (14,236) 7,387 Other liabilities (20,452) (22,494) Other liabilities - related parties (54) (13,901) Cash from operating activities 303,223 285,135 Payment of interest on leases (10,136) (10,813) Payment of interest on bonds (118,901) (92,722) Payment of interest on business combinations (8,096) - Income tax and social contribution paid (944) (2,736) Payment of provision for tax, civil and labor losses (1,247) (1,308) Net cash from operating activities 163,899 177,556 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property and equipment (18,247) (50,602) Additions of intangible assets (61,425) (66,819) Acquisition of subsidiaries net of cash acquired (3,212) (53,686) Purchase of investment in marketable securities (937,409) (1,087,910) Proceeds from investment in marketable securities 1,087,724 860,165 Net cash from (applied in) investing activities 67,431 (398,852) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repurchase shares on treasury (5,783) - Payments of loans from related parties (50,885) (254,885) Lease liabilities paid (22,541) (20,409) Payments of bonds and financing - (759) Issuance of bonds net off issuance costs - 250,000 Payments of accounts payable for business combination (91,129) (18,201) Net cash applied in financing activities (170,338) (44,254) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 60,992 (265,550) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 45,765 309,893 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 106,757 44,343 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 60,992 (265,550)

