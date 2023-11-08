BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE American: LSF) ("Laird Superfood," the "Company", "we", and "our"), today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.
Third Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Net sales of $9.2 million compared to $7.7 million in the prior quarter, and $8.8 million in the prior year period.
- Wholesale contributed 47% of total net sales and increased by 42.8% year-over-year, driven by distribution gains in the natural and conventional channels, seasonal program expansion in club, pricing actions, as well as velocity improvements behind new packaging and the re-branding campaign launched earlier this year.
- E-commerce contributed 53% of total net sales and decreased 16.6% year-over-year driven by a planned 19% media spend reduction across the Amazon and direct-to-consumer ("DTC") channels. Amazon sales were negatively impacted by inventory out-of-stocks related to the previously discussed quality issue experienced in Q1. This out-of-stock issue was fully resolved by the end of the third quarter of 2023. The decline in DTC was due to media spend reduction, which was partially offset by an increase in our subscription sales which grew 21% sequentially as a percentage of DTC sales.
- Gross margin was 31.0%, compared to 24.3% in the second quarter of 2023 and 23.4% in the prior year period. This 758-basis point margin expansion from the prior year period was driven by the transition to a variable cost third-party co-manufacturing business model, partially offset by incremental trade spend intended to drive growth in the retail channel, specifically around innovation expansion, awareness, and trial.
- Net loss was $2.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share compared to net loss of $3.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023 and net loss of $5.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, in the prior year period. The improvement is driven by gross margin expansion, lower marketing and general and administrative spend (G&A).
- Adjusted net loss, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, was $2.8 million, or $0.30 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $3.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023 and $5.6 million, or $0.61 per diluted share in the prior year period. This sequential and prior year improvement was driven by significantly expanded gross margins and lower marketing and G&A spend. For more details on non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the information in the non-GAAP financial measures section of this press release.
Jason Vieth, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our significantly improved Q3 results are the natural outcome of continued progress against our strategic initiatives and toward our goal of breakeven profitability. Over the past year, we successfully completed a full reboot of our operations, moving us to a significantly more flexible, more profitable supply chain. As predicted, our gross margin exceeded 30% in the quarter and we don't expect to look back. At the same time, we have executed the transition from an ecommerce business with a small amount of wholesale sales to a business that is nearly 50-50% split across those two channels. Our strong growth in wholesale is now outweighing the planned declines in the online business, which propelled us to positive year over year sales growth for the first time since the first quarter of 2022."
Anya Hamill, Chief Financial Officer, commented, "I am pleased to report that in the third quarter we have achieved gross margin above 30%, representing a 758-basis point improvement over the same period during the prior year and a 671-basis point improvement sequentially versus Q2 2023. This margin expansion was driven by the continued optimization of our supply chain model based on the strategic actions we took last year as well as new and improved liquid creamer formulation implemented in the third quarter. Cost of goods sold improved by 21% as a percentage of gross sales which translates to nearly 15 points of gross margin in the third quarter versus the same period last year. This margin improvement was partially offset by stepped-up trade investment into promotional and product placement activities to drive growth in our wholesale channel. Beginning in Q4 of this year, we expect to begin pulling back the increased trade spend, which we expect to result in margin expansion as we see the benefit of our supply chain transformation and other planned margin-driving initiatives. Q3 net loss of $2.7 million was the lowest in the Company's post-IPO history, driven by gross margin expansion and significant reductions in marketing and G&A spend. Our Q3 G&A spend was $2.2 million lower than the same quarter last year, demonstrating the strong progress that we have made in managing costs and pushing the business towards breakeven profitability in future quarters."
Three Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
$
% of Total
$
% of Total
Coffee creamers
$
5,795,991
63
%
$
4,716,650
53
%
Hydration and beverage enhancing supplements
1,726,512
19
%
1,061,136
12
%
Harvest snacks and other food items
1,747,873
19
%
1,935,812
22
%
Coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products
1,990,013
22
%
1,455,888
16
%
Other
132,319
1
%
437,210
5
%
Gross sales
11,392,708
124
%
9,606,696
108
%
Shipping income
214,982
2
%
289,505
3
%
Returns and discounts
(2,427,909
)
(26
)%
(1,051,356
)
(11
)%
Sales, net
$
9,179,781
100
%
$
8,844,845
100
%
E-commerce
4,842,389
53
%
5,808,186
66
%
Wholesale
4,337,392
47
%
3,036,659
34
%
Sales, net
$
9,179,781
100
%
$
8,844,845
100
%
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
$
% of Total
$
% of Total
Coffee creamers
$
15,550,157
62
%
$
14,866,032
55
%
Hydration and beverage enhancing supplements
3,395,671
14
%
3,815,346
14
%
Harvest snacks and other food items
5,345,915
21
%
5,336,043
20
%
Coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products
5,932,745
24
%
4,840,215
18
%
Other
287,001
1
%
1,094,924
4
%
Gross sales
30,511,489
122
%
29,952,560
111
%
Shipping income
778,051
3
%
829,107
3
%
Returns and discounts
(6,272,730
)
(25
)%
(3,922,803
)
(14
)%
Sales, net
$
25,016,810
100
%
$
26,858,864
100
%
E-commerce
13,409,443
54
%
16,410,956
61
%
Wholesale
11,607,367
46
%
10,447,908
39
%
Sales, net
$
25,016,810
100
%
$
26,858,864
100
%
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights
The Company had $7.4 million of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of September 30, 2023, and no outstanding debt.
Net cash used in operating activities was $3.5 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $3.6 million in the prior year period. The increase in cash burn in the third quarter of 2023 relative to the second quarter was due to planned inventory build to meet stepped up demand in the retail and club channels and the timing of accounts receivable collections.
Net cash used in operating activities was $10.9 million year to date in 2023, compared to $11.1 million year to date in 2022. The reduction in cash burn was driven by the realization of the operating efficiencies gained from the transition to the variable cost co-manufacturing model and the related reductions in overhead and administrative costs offset in part by our Sisters, Oregon exit and disposal costs incurred in the first quarter of 2023.
2023 Outlook
We expect fourth quarter net sales to be in the range of $8.5 million to $9.0 million, and gross margins in the mid-to-high thirties, excluding any one-time extraordinary charges.
LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Sales, net
$
9,179,781
$
8,844,845
$
25,016,810
$
26,858,864
Cost of goods sold
(6,332,624
)
(6,773,029
)
(18,419,709
)
(21,259,300
)
Gross profit
2,847,157
2,071,816
6,597,101
5,599,564
General and administrative
Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets
-
-
-
8,126,426
Other expense
2,208,213
4,383,868
7,822,834
10,721,611
Total general and administrative expenses
2,208,213
4,383,868
7,822,834
18,848,037
Research and product development
40,123
115,077
206,313
335,377
Sales and marketing
Advertising
1,137,488
1,832,172
3,454,485
5,191,374
Related party marketing agreements
141,712
19,500
435,084
52,750
Other expense
2,106,690
1,539,185
5,423,541
5,871,375
Total sales and marketing expenses
3,385,890
3,390,857
9,313,110
11,115,499
Total operating expenses
5,634,226
7,889,802
17,342,257
30,298,913
Operating loss
(2,787,069
)
(5,817,986
)
(10,745,156
)
(24,699,349
)
Other income (expense)
132,185
79,777
452,288
(77,008
)
Loss before income taxes
(2,654,884
)
(5,738,209
)
(10,292,868
)
(24,776,357
)
Income tax expense
-
-
(13,172
)
(5,774
)
Net loss
$
(2,654,884
)
$
(5,738,209
)
$
(10,306,040
)
$
(24,782,131
)
Net loss per share:
Basic
$
(0.28
)
$
(0.63
)
$
(1.11
)
$
(2.71
)
Diluted
$
(0.28
)
$
(0.63
)
$
(1.11
)
$
(2.71
)
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted
9,337,789
9,178,533
9,279,541
9,136,071
LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(10,306,040
)
$
(24,782,131
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
235,025
846,356
Stock-based compensation
818,647
284,980
Provision for inventory obsolescence
1,260,580
342,178
Impairment of goodwill and other long-lived assets
-
8,126,426
Other operating activities, net
398,052
527,740
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(937,876
)
(417,670
)
Inventory
(1,958,157
)
1,061,152
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,061,879
2,242,703
Operating lease liability
(94,679
)
(556,597
)
Accounts payable
810,908
(62,080
)
Accrued expenses
(2,217,484
)
1,253,566
Net cash from operating activities
(10,929,145
)
(11,133,377
)
Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from sale of investment securities available-for-sale
-
8,513,783
Other investing activities, net
567,459
467,373
Net cash from investing activities
567,459
8,981,156
Cash flows from financing activities
(23,066
)
121,090
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(10,384,752
)
(2,031,131
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
17,809,802
23,049,234
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
7,425,050
$
21,018,103
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
$
344,382
$
5,285,330
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing activities
Receivable from sale of assets held-for-sale included in other current assets at the end of the period
$
126,268
$
-
Receivable from sale of assets held-for-sale included in accrued expenses at the end of the period
$
-
$
28,240
Settlement recovery from business interruption claims included in other current assets
$
158,429
$
-
Amounts reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive loss
$
-
$
61,016
Amounts reclassified from property, plant, and equipment to fixed assets held-for-sale
$
-
$
947,394
Amounts reclassified from property, plant, and equipment to intangible assets
$
-
$
153,691
Purchases of equipment included in deposits at the beginning of the period
$
-
$
372,507
LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
As of
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
$
7,425,050
$
17,809,802
Accounts receivable, net
2,186,645
1,494,469
Inventory, net
6,552,571
5,696,565
Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net
1,436,035
2,530,075
Total current assets
17,600,301
27,530,911
Noncurrent assets
Property and equipment, net
138,604
150,289
Fixed assets held-for-sale
-
800,000
Intangible assets, net
1,136,953
1,292,118
Related party license agreements
132,100
132,100
Right-of-use assets
386,118
133,922
Total noncurrent assets
1,793,775
2,508,429
Total assets
$
19,394,076
$
30,039,340
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
1,869,458
$
1,080,267
Accrued expenses
4,059,799
6,295,640
Related party liabilities
56,574
16,500
Lease liabilities, current portion
129,274
59,845
Total current liabilities
6,115,105
7,452,252
Long-term liabilities
Lease liabilities
278,418
76,076
Total long-term liabilities
278,418
76,076
Total liabilities
6,393,523
7,528,328
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 9,709,347 and 9,343,643 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023, respectively; and 9,576,117 and 9,210,414 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022, respectively.
9,344
9,210
Additional paid-in capital
119,432,281
118,636,834
Accumulated deficit
(106,441,072
)
(96,135,032
)
Total stockholders' equity
13,000,553
22,511,012
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
19,394,076
$
30,039,340
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In this press release, we report adjusted net loss, and adjusted net loss per diluted share, which are financial measures not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these adjusted metrics to evaluate financial performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of the Company's ongoing operations before the impact of certain items described below. Management believes this information may also be useful to investors to compare the Company's results period-over-period. We define adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per diluted share to exclude certain one-time costs defined in detail in the tables to follow. We define adjusted gross margin to exclude the net sales and cost of goods sold components of one-time costs defined in the tables to follow. Please be aware that adjusted gross margin, adjusted net loss, and adjusted net loss per diluted share have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for gross margin, net loss, or net loss per diluted share. In addition, we may calculate and/or present adjusted gross margin, adjusted net loss, and adjusted net loss per diluted share differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.
These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the table that follows.
LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Net loss
$
(4,143,910
)
$
(3,507,246
)
$
(2,654,884
)
$
(10,306,040
)
Adjusted for:
Strategic organizational shifts
(a)
(135,380
)
74,690
5,342
(55,348
)
Product quality issue
(b)
491,861
-
(140,019
)
351,842
Company-wide rebranding costs
(c)
61,451
102,355
-
163,806
Adjusted net loss
$
(3,725,978
)
$
(3,330,201
)
$
(2,789,561
)
$
(9,845,740
)
Adjusted net loss per share, diluted:
(0.40
)
(0.36
)
(0.30
)
(1.06
)
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing adjusted net loss per share of common stock, diluted
9,213,723
9,284,585
9,337,789
9,279,541
(a) Costs incurred as part of the strategic downsizing of the Company's operations, including severances, forfeitures of stock-based compensation, and other personnel costs, IT integration costs, and freight costs to move inventory to third-party facilities.
(b) In the first month of the first quarter of 2023, we identified a product quality issue with raw material from one vendor and we voluntarily withdrew any affected finished goods. We incurred costs associated with product testing, discounts for replacement orders, and inventory obsolescence costs. We reached settlement with a supplier and recorded recoveries in the third quarter of 2023.
(c) Costs incurred as part of the company-wide rebranding efforts that launched in Q1 2023.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Net loss
$
(14,139,402
)
$
(4,904,520
)
$
(5,738,209
)
$
(24,782,131
)
Adjusted for:
Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets
(a)
8,026,000
100,426
-
8,126,426
Strategic organizational shifts
(b)
(581,351
)
(803,405
)
112,974
(1,271,782
)
Gain on sale of land held-for-sale
(c)
-
(573,818
)
-
(573,818
)
Other, net
(d)
(22,296
)
-
51,400
29,104
Adjusted net loss
$
(6,717,049
)
$
(6,181,317
)
$
(5,573,835
)
$
(18,472,201
)
Adjusted net loss per share, diluted:
(0.74
)
(0.68
)
(0.61
)
(2.02
)
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing adjusted net loss per share of common stock, diluted
9,095,441
9,132,632
9,178,533
9,136,071
(a) Impairment charges to goodwill and long-lived intangible assets assumed in the acquisition of Picky Bars which occurred Q2 2021, in the amounts of $6.5 million and $1.5 million, respectively, and of assets held-for-sale of $0.1 million in Q2 2022.
(b) Costs incurred as part of the strategic downsizing of the Company's operations, including severances, forfeitures of stock-based compensation, early termination of service contracts, and other personnel costs arising from the resignations of certain members of executive leadership.
(c) Gains on the sale of unused plots of land in Sisters, Oregon.
(d) Realized losses on the liquidation of all of the Company's available-for-sale securities included in other income in Q1 2022. Recovery of costs incurred in connection with an insurance claim following loss of product during handling by a third party included in cost of goods sold in Q1 2022. Losses incurred on prepaid inventories which were not recoverable following the bankruptcy of the supplier in the Q3 2022.
LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Gross margin
23.1
%
24.3
%
31.0
%
26.4
%
Adjusted for:
Strategic organizational shifts
(a)
-0.2
%
-
-
-0.1
%
Product quality issue
(b)
4.1
%
-
-1.5
%
0.4
%
Adjusted gross margin
27.0
%
24.3
%
29.5
%
27.1
%
(a) Costs incurred as part of the strategic downsizing of the Company's operations, including severances, forfeitures of stock-based compensation, and other personnel costs, and freight costs to move inventory to third-party facilities.
(b) In the first month of the first quarter of 2023, we identified a product quality issue with raw material from one vendor and we voluntarily withdrew any affected finished goods. We incurred costs associated with discounts for replacement orders and inventory obsolescence costs. We reached settlement with a supplier and recorded recoveries in the third quarter of 2023.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Gross margin
20.9
%
18.2
%
23.4
%
20.8
%
Adjusted for:
Other
(a)
-2.2
%
-
-
-0.8
%
Adjusted gross margin
18.7
%
18.2
%
23.4
%
20.1
%
(a) Recovery of costs incurred in connection with an insurance claim following loss of product during handling by a third party included in cost of goods sold in Q1 2022.
