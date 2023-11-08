TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VerticalScope Holdings Inc. ("VerticalScope" or the "Company") (TSX: FORA), a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities, today announced financial results for the third quarter ("Q3" or "the quarter").

"Our performance continued to improve in Q3 as a result of stronger advertising monetization and slightly improving MAU trends. We continued to see gradual improvements in topline trends supported by our new ad product initiatives including video and gains in search traffic compared to Q2", commented Rob Laidlaw, Founder, Chair and CEO of VerticalScope. "The strength of our business model anchored by our Fora community platform combined with our efforts to improve overall efficiency are driving meaningful gains in profitability. Adjusted EBITDA margin reached 44% in Q3 up 8 percentage points compared to Q3 last year and free cash flow was $6 million, an increase of 29% over the same time period. Our strong free cash flow generation has allowed us to continue to improve our financial position which will provide us with additional operating flexibility in the coming quarters."

Financial Highlights for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 ("Q3" or "YTD" respectively).

Q3 revenue improved by 6% sequentially to $15.5 million as a result of digital advertising product improvements including the introduction of video advertising on the Fora platform and improved MAU trending resulting from successive positive search algorithm updates.

Q3 Adjusted EBITDA was $6.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA Margins expanded to 44%, a 8 percentage point improvement when compared to prior year. The improvement is attributed to cost optimizations across the business with a particular focus on lowering the costs of our e-commerce operation.

Q3 Free Cash Flow converted at an all-time high of 88% on $6.0 million in Free Cash Flow generated, compared to a 66% conversion rate in the prior year.

In Q3 and YTD, $3.5 million and $11.0 million in cash flow from operations was generated and we made $2.4 million and $10.9 million in principal payments against our credit facility respectively, $1.7 million and $9.0 million of which were voluntary.

Net Loss of $0.5 million and Earnings Per Share of negative $0.02 in Q3 were $7.0 million and $0.33 better than prior year, respectively. YTD Net Loss of $7.0 million is $17.9 million ahead of prior year and YTD Net Earnings Per Share of negative $0.33 is a $0.58 improvement over prior year.

Laidlaw added, "Our platform served 100.5 million monthly active users in Q3, a 1.8% increase over Q2. Users are increasingly discovering the firsthand, authentic perspectives that our enthusiasts share on our forum platform on a daily basis. We believe these authentic perspectives are becoming more valuable as the Internet is increasingly inundated with mass-produced, machine-generated content. Our forum communities MAU trend was up 5.6% in September versus the prior year, and up 19.7% in October versus the prior year. Our team also launched the Fora Communities mobile app, which is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store."

Earnings Announcement

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 7:30 am ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

If you are unable to join live, an archived recording of the webcast will be available at: https://investors.verticalscope.com/.

About VerticalScope

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high consumer spending categories. VerticalScope's mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions, and share knowledge about the things they love. Through targeted acquisitions and development, VerticalScope has built a portfolio of over 1,200 online communities and over 100 million monthly active users. VerticalScope is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FORA).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation that reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. When used in this news release, words such as "should", "could", "intended", "expect", "plan" or "believe" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information, including the Company's plans for organic growth, deployment of capital, investments in our platform, the growth of revenue and MAU, information regarding our financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, addressable markets, budgets, operations, financial results, plans and objectives, is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurances can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR Plus at https://sedarplus.ca. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. VerticalScope does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release references certain non-IFRS measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, and Free Cash Flow Conversion as described below. This press release also makes reference to MAU, which is an operating metric used in our industry. These non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS.

The Company uses non-IFRS measures including:

"Adjusted EBITDA" is calculated as net income (loss) excluding interest, income tax expense (recovery), and depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, adjusted for share-based compensation, share performance related bonuses, unrealized gains or losses from changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments, severance, adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities measured at fair value through profit and loss, gain or loss on sale of assets, gain or loss on sale of investments, foreign exchange loss (gain), impairment and other charges that include direct and incremental business acquisition related costs.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" measures Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

"Free Cash Flow" means Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures and income taxes paid during the period.

"Free Cash Flow Conversion" is equal to Free Cash Flow for the period divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the period.

"Monthly Active Users" ("MAU") is defined as the number of individuals who have visited our communities within a calendar month, based on data as measured by Google Analytics. To calculate average MAU in a given period, we sum the total MAU for each month in that period, divided by the number of months in that period.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow to net loss:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands of US dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss ($516) ($6,044) ($7,025) ($24,916) Net interest expense 1,299 859 3,880 2,096 Income tax recovery (52) (993) (2,447) (2,567) Depreciation and amortization 4,901 9,813 16,688 29,629 EBITDA 5,633 3,635 11,096 4,242 Share-based compensation 1,249 2,577 3,631 8,246 Share performance related bonuses (1) - (287) - (1,080) Unrealized loss from changes in derivative fair value of financial instruments 2 65 10 110 Severance (2) 30 167 1,470 801 Loss (gain) on sale of assets (160) (4) (171) 3 Gain on sale of investments - - (2) - Foreign exchange loss (gain) (6) (5) (30) 55 Adjustment to contingent considerations - 150 (1,051) 9,016 Other charges (3) 71 729 282 2,233 Adjusted EBITDA 6,819 7,026 15,236 23,624 Less capital expenditures (710) (1,212) (1,827) (4,432) Income taxes paid (131) (1,195) (937) (1,726) Free Cash Flow $5,978 $4,619 $12,472 $17,465

(1) Share performance related bonus is included in wages and consulting on the consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss. (2) Severance is included in wages and consulting on the condensed consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss. (3) Other charges are included in wages and consulting and general and administrative on the condensed consolidated statements of loss and comprehensive loss. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, these charges include one-time legal related costs. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, these charges include direct and incremental asset acquisition or business acquisition related costs.

VERTICALSCOPE HOLDINGS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(In U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $6,435,269 $8,766,769 Restricted cash 87,726 116,830 Trade and other receivables 10,660,858 15,712,508 Lease receivable 577,777 569,278 Income taxes receivable 504,508 - Prepaid expenses 978,288 1,127,365 19,244,426 26,292,750 Property and equipment 812,097 1,065,888 Right-of-use asset 2,269,036 1,745,398 Intangible assets 56,460,733 70,579,988 Goodwill 52,635,164 52,635,164 Other assets 286,725 315,403 Deferred tax asset 23,855,058 23,991,561 Lease receivable 492,156 929,682 Total assets $156,055,395 $177,555,834 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $4,677,917 $8,334,556 Income taxes payable 434,386 549,713 Derivative instruments 10,430 - Deferred revenue 1,295,979 889,259 Current portion of long-term debt 3,882,641 3,209,382 Lease liability 1,182,302 1,027,309 Contingent considerations - 15,000,000 11,483,655 29,010,219 Deferred revenue 1,979 4,389 Long-term debt 58,617,097 54,883,514 Lease liability 2,476,591 2,518,053 Deferred tax liability 5,410,218 8,310,894 Contingent considerations - 1,051,222 Other long-term liabilities 185,399 281,959 Total liabilities 78,174,939 96,060,250 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 162,062,545 160,559,106 Contributed surplus 27,266,214 25,306,872 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (64,590) (86,145) Deficit (111,383,713) (104,284,249) 77,880,456 81,495,584 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $156,055,395 $177,555,834

VERTICALSCOPE HOLDINGS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(In U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $15,509,334 $19,577,080 $43,045,765 $61,394,194 Operating expenses: Wages and consulting 6,229,028 9,192,294 21,257,863 27,421,041 Share-based compensation 1,249,310 2,576,906 3,630,859 8,245,605 Platform and technology 1,525,203 2,333,041 5,237,261 6,701,002 General and administrative 1,039,564 1,699,883 3,077,919 5,710,412 Depreciation and amortization 4,901,141 9,812,617 16,688,368 29,629,030 Adjustment to contingent considerations - 149,651 (1,051,222) 9,015,734 14,944,246 25,764,392 48,841,048 86,722,824 Operating income (loss) 565,088 (6,187,312) (5,795,283) (25,328,630) Other expenses: Loss (gain) on sale of assets (160,339) (4,320) (171,148) 2,808 Net interest expense 1,299,049 859,287 3,879,773 2,095,989 Loss (gain) on investments 103 - (1,792) - Foreign exchange loss (gain) (6,117) (5,097) (30,316) 55,123 1,132,696 849,870 3,676,517 2,153,920 Loss before income taxes (567,608) (7,037,182) (9,471,800) (27,482,550) Income taxes (recovery) Current 111,331 330,411 317,146 2,093,421 Deferred (163,430) (1,323,618) (2,764,172) (4,660,024) (52,099) (993,207) (2,447,026) (2,566,603) Net loss ($515,509) ($6,043,975) ($7,024,774) ($24,915,947) Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to net loss: Foreign currency differences on translation of foreign operations 63,363 101,796 21,555 97,042 Total comprehensive loss ($452,146) ($5,942,179) ($7,003,219) ($24,818,905) Loss per share: Basic ($0.02) ($0.28) ($0.33) ($1.17) Diluted (0.02) (0.28) (0.33) (1.17)

VERTICALSCOPE HOLDINGS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(In U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities: Net loss ($515,509) ($6,043,975) ($7,024,774) ($24,915,947) Items not involving cash: Depreciation and amortization 4,901,141 9,812,617 16,688,368 29,629,030 Net interest expense 1,299,049 859,287 3,879,773 2,095,989 Loss (gain) on sale of assets (160,339) (4,320) (171,148) 2,808 Unrealized loss in derivative instruments 2,163 65,490 10,430 109,536 Income tax recovery (52,099) (993,207) (2,447,026) (2,566,603) Adjustment to contingent considerations - 149,651 (1,051,222) 9,015,734 Share-based compensation 1,249,566 2,576,906 3,630,859 8,245,605 6,723,972 6,422,449 13,515,260 21,616,152 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities (1,851,469) 1,132,558 1,695,925 (1,061,270) Interest paid (1,215,173) - (3,307,424) (1,514,942) Income taxes paid (130,602) (1,194,983) (936,981) (1,726,388) 3,526,728 6,360,024 10,966,780 17,313,552 Financing activities: Repayment of term loan (625,000) (625,000) (1,875,000) (1,875,000) Proceeds from issuance of revolving loan - - 15,000,000 - Repayment of revolving loan (1,750,000) (6,500,000) (9,000,000) (19,000,000) Proceeds from exercise of share options - - - 186,477 Repurchase of share capital for cancellation (73,673) (58,049) (73,673) (58,049) Lease payments (360,936) (331,486) (1,105,020) (963,599) Proceeds from sublease 150,807 155,203 450,958 473,549 (2,658,802) (7,359,332) 3,397,265 (21,236,622) Investing activities: Additions to property and equipment and intangible assets (707,790) (1,640,283) (1,824,618) (8,683,507) Proceeds from sale of assets 160,338 9,250 181,295 35,984 Payment of contingent considerations - - (15,000,000) - (547,452) (1,631,033) (16,643,323) (8,647,523) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 320,474 (2,630,341) (2,279,278) (12,570,593) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 6,126,110 10,454,719 8,766,769 20,494,313 Change in restricted cash balances 2,078 (586) 29,104 12,542 Effect of movement of exchange rates on cash and restricted cash held (13,393) (59,467) (81,326) (171,937) Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $6,435,269 $7,764,325 $6,435,269 $7,764,325

